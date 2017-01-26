Shadowhunters Finds Its Sebastian in Thrones' Will Tudor: EPs Explain How He'll Be Different From the Books

Shadowhunters fans, you can officially call off your casting campaigns — the Freeform drama has tracked down its Sebastian Verlac.

Will Tudor (Game of Thrones, Humans) will assume the iconic role from Cassandra Clare’s Mortal Instruments books, TVLine has learned exclusively; Tudor is set to make his first appearance as Sebastian in the premiere of Season 2B, airing later this year

RELATEDShadowhunters EP Defends Jocelyn’s Surprise Death: ‘We Knew We Were Messing With Canon in a Deep Way’

“He’s so good in this part,” showrunner Todd Slavkin gushes to TVLine, throwing out adjectives like “amazing” and “mind-blowing.” Fellow showrunner Darren Swimmer concurs, adding that there’s a “vulnerability” to Tudor’s performance that’s truly “captivating.”

Slavkin says the team was sold by Tudor’s self-taped audition, which he still finds “chilling.”

“When he taped, he had an American accent, which was really interesting,” Slavkin explains. “But when we saw his reel, saw him on Game of Thrones and Humans, then looked at our take on the character, we were like, ‘Oh, you’re from London. You’re from the London Institute. Use your British accent.’ And it works so well.”

VIDEOSExclusive: Beyond Cast Explains ‘The Realm’ and Other Season 1 Mysteries

That’s right, Sebastian — originally from the Paris Institute in Clare’s books — is going to hail from the London Institute on Shadowhunters.

“We really put our own spin on him the character,” Slavkin says, though he wants any further specifics to remain a surprise for fans. “As we’ve done with all the episodes you’ve seen, we’ve always had our own spin on everything, and Sebastian is no different.”

And here’s a fun behind-the-scenes note: When Tudor showed up for his first table read, the showrunners discovered that he has a history with one of his new co-stars.

“We weren’t aware of this when we cast him, but he and Dominic Sherwood have this past together as kids in England,” Slavkin says. “They have this real friendship off-screen, which is chilling if you know the books and can think about the irony of that.”

Is Tudor the Sebastian of your dreams? Drop a comment with your thoughts on his casting below.