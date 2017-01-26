Post Mortems
Scandal President Elect Killed
Scandal's Killer PEOTUS Twist: ABC Boss Stresses, 'It's a Fictional Story'

During its Season 6 premiere on Thursday night, ABC’s Scandal presented an election night scenario which, in these delicate times, perhaps raised an eyebrow or two — especially if it had aired as originally scheduled, one the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Soon into the season opener, which was filmed six months ago, it was revealed that Pennsylvania Governor Francisco Vargas had eked out a win over Senator Mellie Grant, putting him on the path to become the 45th President of the United States. But during his acceptance speech, the unanticipated president-elect was assassinated.

When TVLine asked ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey if the episode’s potentially inflammatory, election-themed twist played any small role in the decision to postpone ABC’s #TGIT line-up, to the Thursday after Trump’s inauguration, she waved off the idea.

“Here’s the thing: It is a fictional story about fictional characters in a fictional world, that very much builds off of everything we did in Season 5,” Dungey said, echoing that which Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes said during the drama’s recent TCA press tour panel.

With a nod to Vargas’ slim, briefly contested win over the female presidential candidate, Dungey continued, “that’s a very weird similarity [to Trump/Clinton], but the similarities end there, in terms of who’s a part of what party, in terms of Vargas being a Latino governor…. On the surface there are a few similarities, but really, when you look at it closely, there are not.”

Returning to the tragic assassination itself, Dungey pointed out, “That’s an inciting incident that’s about plot. Because what the episode is about is something completely different. It’s about Cyrus’ complicity, or not, [in his running mate’s murder]. So while I feel like, ‘Sure, there’s a tiny bit of an eerie something,’ the story we’re telling is a very different story. Again, it’s a fictional story in a fictional universe. And it’s a great story for Scandal.”

Were you at all unnerved to see Scandal kill off its narrowly elected PEOTUS?

9 Comments
  1. Daniel McKay says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:14 PM

    Great Episode. Better than the entire 5B.

    Reply
  2. Cheyenne says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:17 PM

    Honestly now, who didn’t see that coming?
    If Mellie had won, RowAn would have had her killed so Jake could become president.
    Shonda, you are so predictable.

    Reply
  3. kn1231 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 7:20 PM

    All I want at the conclusion of this is for Mellie to be president. Really interested to see how her and Liv work together in the White House. Also, still hoping for Rowan to die but after 3 seasons of wishing and not receiving I feel like I should give up on that one.

    Reply
  4. Mitsotakis says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:07 PM

    Really? They need more imaginative writers. I might give it a couple more episodes but I’m close to stopping.

    Reply
  5. Mitsotakis says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:14 PM

    Poor writing all the way around. Especially when they are about to announce California (they’ve announced most of it) and Millie tells people to go vote in Virginia. How does that work exactly?

    Reply
  6. Brian says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:17 PM

    Not bad season premiere. Can’t wait to see what is next with Cyrus.

    Reply
  7. YTKylie says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:47 PM

    Loved this premiere…Very exciting, never a dull moment. It will be fun to see Cyrus go head to head with Liv.
    The only annoying scene was Abby with her recycled long monologue we’ve heard a million times on this show.
    I wonder if the easily agitated Potus will feel the need to tweet about this episode lol.
    ” ABC’s Scandal, a Hillary flunky show, overrated, terrible cast, horrible ratings. Really Bad Television!”

    Reply
