Mindy Kaling to Co-Star in, Produce Comedy Pilot for NBC

Mindy Kaling‘s got another project on her hands.
NBC has ordered a single-camera comedy from the Mindy Project star/creator and Charlie Grandy (The Mindy Project, Saturday Night Live), TVLine has learned.
The as-yet-untitled potential series follows Vince, “a charismatic gym owner with no ambition who lives with his younger brother Michael, a gorgeous idiot,” per the official synopsis. But the dude-bros’ are thrown for a massive loop when Vince’s teenage son arrives on his doorstep, courtesy of Vince’s high school fling Priya.
Kaling will play Priya and, if the comedy is ordered to series, will recur. She’ll also produce alongside Grandy, Howard Klein and Universal Television/3 Arts Entertainment.
This story has been done sooooo much. Can we get a moratorium on this plot line as well as the “adult moves back in with their parents” plot for at least 5 years?
Dude, did you read the whole thing? He lives with his brother, not his parents. Just so we’re clear.
I think this sound like a funny version of Life Unexpected, and I’m down for that. Plus I love Mindy.
