Adam Scott/Craig Robinson Comedy Ghosted Scares Up Pilot Order at Fox

Fox ain’t afraid of no ghosts: The network has ordered a pilot for Ghosted, starring TV vets Adam Scott and Craig Robinson as a pair of L.A.-based ghost hunters.
In the single-camera comedy, first announced back in August, Scott plays the “true believer” and Robinson plays a skeptic as they team up with a secret underground society to investigate paranormal activity. Both Scott and Robinson are also executive producers on the project; Tom Gormican (That Awkward Moment) will write the pilot, and Workaholics producer Kevin Etten will serve as showrunner.
Scott and Robinson are both familiar faces in network primetime: Scott spent six seasons on Parks and Recreation and had a funny supporting role as evil demon Trevor on The Good Place, while Robinson was part of The Office‘s ensemble cast and currently recurs on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Plus, the duo costarred together in Hot Tub Time Machine 2… so they have some experience with unexplained phenomena.
Here’s the full logline for Ghosted:
A cynical skeptic and a genius ‘true believer’ in the paranormal are recruited by The Bureau Underground to look into the rampant ‘unexplained’ activity in Los Angeles — all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.
Do Scott and Robinson make a good ghostbusting team? Give us your first impressions of Ghosted in the comments.
I just randomly imagined them as the ghosts who help Michael J. Fox in The Frighteners and now I’m desperate to see them in a TV show version of that.
F*** yes!!!! Loves these two
“Bureau Underground” so.. BU or Boo! Lol. It’s the little things. Love that.
Sounds ok
Ghostbusters in L.A.
Sounds good, but I have no faith in Fox or any other networks. They cancel good shows (The Grinder) and hold onto crap like Kitchen Nightmares or whatever it is called. Same with the other networks with garbage like The Bachelor. Anything to cater to the lowest common denominator.