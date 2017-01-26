Adam Scott/Craig Robinson Comedy Ghosted Scares Up Pilot Order at Fox

Fox ain’t afraid of no ghosts: The network has ordered a pilot for Ghosted, starring TV vets Adam Scott and Craig Robinson as a pair of L.A.-based ghost hunters.

In the single-camera comedy, first announced back in August, Scott plays the “true believer” and Robinson plays a skeptic as they team up with a secret underground society to investigate paranormal activity. Both Scott and Robinson are also executive producers on the project; Tom Gormican (That Awkward Moment) will write the pilot, and Workaholics producer Kevin Etten will serve as showrunner.

Scott and Robinson are both familiar faces in network primetime: Scott spent six seasons on Parks and Recreation and had a funny supporting role as evil demon Trevor on The Good Place, while Robinson was part of The Office‘s ensemble cast and currently recurs on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Plus, the duo costarred together in Hot Tub Time Machine 2… so they have some experience with unexplained phenomena.

Here’s the full logline for Ghosted:

A cynical skeptic and a genius ‘true believer’ in the paranormal are recruited by The Bureau Underground to look into the rampant ‘unexplained’ activity in Los Angeles — all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.

