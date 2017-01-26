Conviction's Emily Kinney Joins ABC Drama Ten Days in the Valley

ABC has added another TV star to one of its upcoming dramas… and maybe offered a hint about the fate of one of its current dramas.

Emily Kinney (The Walking Dead) has joined the cast of Ten Days in the Valley, according to our sister site Deadline. The straight-to-series drama stars Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer) as a TV producer whose daughter goes missing; Kinney will play Casey, the upbeat assistant who idolizes Sedgwick’s character. TV veterans Erika Christensen (Parenthood) and Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Cosby Show) have also signed on to join the Ten Days cast in recent months.

But there’s an interesting wrinkle here: Kinney also costars on ABC’s current freshman drama Conviction, as a paralegal on Hayley Atwell’s legal defense team. There’s been no official word yet from ABC about Conviction‘s fate — the network did pass on ordering more episodes in November — but this casting news would seem to confirm that Conviction is indeed one-and-done. (The season, and likely series, finale airs this Sunday.)

Kinney is probably still best known as Beth Greene, the guitar-strumming survivor on AMC’s hit zombie drama The Walking Dead. Since Beth met an unfortunate end in Season 5, Kinney has appeared on Showtime’s Masters of Sex and Cinemax’s The Knick.

If Conviction is indeed done, will you miss it? File your appeal in the comments.