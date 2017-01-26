Ellen Pompeo Directing Grey's Anatomy Season 13
Courtesy of ABC

Ellen Pompeo to Make Grey's Anatomy Directorial Debut This Season

By /

It took 13 years, but Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo will boldly follow in several of her co-stars’ footsteps when she directs an episode of the ABC medical drama this spring, TVLine has learned.

Pompeo’s episode will go into production in early February and air later this season.

Grey's Season 13: 10 Most Heartbreaking Moments
Launch Gallery

Series creator Shonda Rhimes has a long history of embracing her actors’ directorial ambitions. On Grey’s, Chandra Wilson and Kevin McKidd are essentially part of the show’s regular directing rotation, with each helming several episodes a season.

ABC confirmed Pompeo’s inaugural directing effort, but declined to provide details about the episode’s storyline. It’s probably safe to say Meredith will be used sparingly though.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Matt C. says:
    January 26, 2017 at 3:10 PM

    Aww, yay! Good for her. Can’t wait to see the episode!

    Reply
  2. Courtney says:
    January 26, 2017 at 3:16 PM

    I am so excited.

    Reply
  3. Andrew Hass says:
    January 26, 2017 at 3:25 PM

    I think that’s great for Ellen Pompeo and some actors do go into directing to see how things are on the other side of the camera.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 