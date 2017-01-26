Ellen Pompeo to Make Grey's Anatomy Directorial Debut This Season

It took 13 years, but Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo will boldly follow in several of her co-stars’ footsteps when she directs an episode of the ABC medical drama this spring, TVLine has learned.

Pompeo’s episode will go into production in early February and air later this season.

Series creator Shonda Rhimes has a long history of embracing her actors’ directorial ambitions. On Grey’s, Chandra Wilson and Kevin McKidd are essentially part of the show’s regular directing rotation, with each helming several episodes a season.

ABC confirmed Pompeo’s inaugural directing effort, but declined to provide details about the episode’s storyline. It’s probably safe to say Meredith will be used sparingly though.