Chuck's Series Finale: 5 Years Later, Does That Kiss Still Make You Weak?

Five years ago this Friday, on Jan. 27, 2012, NBC’s Chuck left viewers with a goodbye kiss — but was it “magical,” or a miss?
To recap, on this Throwback Thursday: Sarah entered the two-hour series ender (titled “Chuck Versus Sarah” and “Chuck Versus the Goodbye”) with amnesia, having briefly hosted the Intersect. And her husband’s initial efforts to reconstitute her memories and rekindle their romance came up empty.
The action-comedy’s very final scene mirrored one from its pilot, as Chuck, on a beach, implored Sarah to let him help her. To that end, Sarah asked Chuck to tell her a story — and he launched into a flashback-filled, “Rivers and Roads”-scored revisiting of the unlikely romance between Buy More nerd and bombshell spy. Chuck then shared BFF Morgan’s idea that with “one magical kiss,” he might be able to give Sarah’s memory the reboot it needs. “Kiss me,” she responded, smiling, leaving us with a liplock that either restored the pair’s “happily ever after”… or didn’t.
But it probably did. Officially, series creators Chris Fedak and Josh Schwartz declined to confirm the outcome, telling TVLine that night, “The ending has a bit of magic to it. People should believe in how they wanted it to end.” Series lead Zachary Levi, however, has been more bullish.
“So many fans were apoplectic,” Chuck’s portrayer notes in the TVLine video below, at the 6:30 mark. “The show for so long was about this romance… and for there to be even an outside chance that they were not [together in the end], people were really, really bummed. But I’ve always interpreted it as, ‘Absolutely Chuck and Sarah end up together.’ They’re on their way to falling in love again.”
TVLine readers gave the series finale at the time an average grade of “B+.” Ratings-wise, the two-hour farewell averaged 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, rising week-to-week to season highs.
Rewatch the final scene above, then tell us how you, five years later, remember Chuck’s beach buss?
It was a good episode. OF COURSE they had a happily ever after.
It’s time they pick up this show once more, I’ll take a made-for-TV movie even. It would be lovely to see the whole gang back together again and certainly better than most junk on TV today!
The series was great in season 1 and 2 when he was just a normal guy…and relatable. After they retooled the show it was kinda bad.
I kind of hated season one and two. Very procedural and by the numbers.
I liked the evolution. Going from the guy who spends two years getting into the game hiding under tables, to the guy who suddenly does it all and is still very unsure of himself. It just worked exceptionnally well, in my view.
Of course they’re in love. And that kiss was magical. Disney movies as Morgan would say.
This ending still leaves me really bitter. I cannot get what the execs were thinking. Chuck was always such a cheerful and fun show so to leave it on a bittersweet note was just bizarre. Was there anyone wanting who wanted the cynical ending where Chuck and Sarah were not together. If not, then why even entertain that possibility. Anyways, still miss the show like crazy. Zachary, Yvonne, Adam, Josh etc… created magic.
Ditto. Don’t try for a “clever” ending. Just tie everything up in a bow and make the viewers who supported you happy. It really isn’t that hard.
where does Chuck stream? Think it would be nice to have it on in the background! Such a good show!
It used to be on Netflix, I guess they removed it a few months ago. Hopefully it will come back or move to Hulu.
I remember myself back then. Sat behind my PC as tears covered my face. I couldn’t believe it.. it took me some time to understand what happened.
I would be so happy if Chuck were to come back. They would have to upgrade some things but I’m sure it would still be epic. One can dream
Always a great show. I’d love a reunion movie, but I have NO doubt Chuck and Sarah and happily together in their house
5 years later and it is still one of the worst endings of a show ever. They completely wiped out 5 years of progress of Sarah’s character and started over. Horrible ending.
Still better than dexter
Well, Sarah did show signs of her memory returning, including remembering how she did her undercover job at Wienerlicious, and she also remembered the Irene Demova virus from the very first episode.
It seems to me like you can look at it one of two different ways:
either A) They kiss, the memories come flooding back, and they pick up where they left off;
or B) They kiss, sparks fly, and they get to fall in love all over again.
Seems pretty romantic in either case.
Case B) seems bad when you look in terms of Chuck. He has to try and win over his wife from scratch. Eventually he would succeed but given that they were on the verge of starting a family, it seems sad for Chuck.
It was a good series finale. I miss Chuck so much. Hope a reunion movie will happen someday.
The story of Chuck and Sarah continues happily ever after! Never has a show fused action, comedy, romance, music, and relevant pop culture in such a mesmerizing magical concoction. The memories are returning to Sarah as the screen fades to black…there is no doubt in my mind.
Worst ending in recent memory to one of my favorite shows. I felt like they took away everyone’s happiness at the end. Bad final couple episodes, to be honest.
Nope. How I Met Your Mother.
one lil “i’m getting my memories back” montage would have salvaged the whole show! i still feel bitter. that was 90ish episodes of support!
I miss this show. So. Much.
Why you going to do me like this Matt, and bring up all the feels from that show and its finale. I still miss Chuck it was such a great show. I agree with Zach i think they probably rekindled their love affair. TV movie Please, or a limited series. If 24 gets one Chuck should too. same goes for Fringe.
I hope someday have a a new season or a “tv movie”. Chuck is the best serie ever!! Netflix buy chuck for us LOL
This show needs to have a revival!!!! It was a F-U-N show. It never took itself to seriously. A TON of today’s shows could take a note on THAT.
So many things to love about that show. Best for me was that they didn’t string out the will-they-won’t-they until it became who-gives-a-frak. We had plenty of time to really invest in Chuck and Sarah as a committed couple. Without that time, this ending, love it or hate it, wouldn’t have mattered to anybody
“So many fans were apoplectic,”
Check.
Best two hours of TV I wish I’d never seen.
Sarah Walker was killed off in Bullet Train and never returned.
Then did Chuck end up with Kristin Kreuk?
We don’t know.