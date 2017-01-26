Ratings: ABC's Trump Interview Wins Wednesday, Arrow Returns Down

Donald Trump’s first interview since being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States gave ABC 7.5 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, leading Wednesday night in both measures.
Over on The CW, Arrow returned to 1.68 mil and a 0.6, marking its second-smallest audience ever while matching its series low in the demo (set Nov. 9 vs. the World Series Game 7). Frequency wrapped its run with 830K/0.3, ticking up on both counts with a fresh lead-in.
Fox’s Lethal Weapon (6.3 mil/1.4) and Star (3.9 mil/1.2) were steady.
CBS’ Hunted did 5.5 mil/1.3 and then 5.4 mil/1.4, expectedly down from Sunday’s post-AFC Championship preview but improving on Undercover Boss‘ most recent rating. Leading out of that, Code Black (5.6 mil/0.9) was flat in the demo while drawing its second-smallest audience to date.
Code Black is excellent, to bad it’s not doing better.
Arrow really deserves the lower ratings. It should be the lowest rated of the DC shows based on its quality.