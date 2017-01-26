Ratings: ABC's Trump Interview Wins Wednesday, Arrow Returns Down

Donald Trump’s first interview since being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States gave ABC 7.5 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, leading Wednesday night in both measures.

Over on The CW, Arrow returned to 1.68 mil and a 0.6, marking its second-smallest audience ever while matching its series low in the demo (set Nov. 9 vs. the World Series Game 7). Frequency wrapped its run with 830K/0.3, ticking up on both counts with a fresh lead-in.

Fox’s Lethal Weapon (6.3 mil/1.4) and Star (3.9 mil/1.2) were steady.

CBS’ Hunted did 5.5 mil/1.3 and then 5.4 mil/1.4, expectedly down from Sunday’s post-AFC Championship preview but improving on Undercover Boss‘ most recent rating. Leading out of that, Code Black (5.6 mil/0.9) was flat in the demo while drawing its second-smallest audience to date.

