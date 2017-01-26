Donald Trump Ratings
Courtesy of ABC

Ratings: ABC's Trump Interview Wins Wednesday, Arrow Returns Down

By /

Donald Trump’s first interview since being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States gave ABC 7.5 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, leading Wednesday night in both measures.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Over on The CW, Arrow returned to 1.68 mil and a 0.6, marking its second-smallest audience ever while matching its series low in the demo (set Nov. 9 vs. the World Series Game 7). Frequency wrapped its run with 830K/0.3, ticking up on both counts with a fresh lead-in.

RELATEDArrow Recap: The Hunt for a New Canary Is On!

Fox’s Lethal Weapon (6.3 mil/1.4) and Star (3.9 mil/1.2) were steady.

RELATEDSalem Series Finale Recap: Were You Bewitched, Bothered or Bewildered?

CBS’ Hunted did 5.5 mil/1.3 and then 5.4 mil/1.4, expectedly down from Sunday’s post-AFC Championship preview but improving on Undercover Boss‘ most recent rating. Leading out of that, Code Black (5.6 mil/0.9) was flat in the demo while drawing its second-smallest audience to date.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 Comments
  1. wrstlgirl says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:29 AM

    Code Black is excellent, to bad it’s not doing better.

    Reply
  2. ndixit says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:54 AM

    Arrow really deserves the lower ratings. It should be the lowest rated of the DC shows based on its quality.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 