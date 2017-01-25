TVLine Items: When We Rise Bumped by Trump, Nashville Ratings Up and More

The second installment of ABC’s gay rights miniseries When We Rise has been pushed back a day to accommodate the ABC News special report “President Donald Trump’s Address to Congress” on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9/8c, the network announced Wednesday.

RELATEDDonald Trump’s Super Bowl Q&A

The limited series event will still premiere Monday, Feb. 27, at 9 pm, but the subsequent episodes will now air nightly Wednesday through Friday.

When We Rise — starring Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) and Rachel Griffiths (Six Feet Under) — chronicles the real-life personal and political setbacks and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Nashville continues to sing for CMT, where for a second straight week it rose in the demo — from a 0.92 to 0.95 — while maintaining a steady 2.1 million total viewers. (Season 5 of the ABC castoff premiered on CMT to a 0.8 rating.)

* Bravo has been renewed the culinary competition series Top Chef for Season 15.

* WWE Superstar John Cena will host the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, airing live on Saturday, March 11, at 8 pm on Nickelodeon.

* Audience Network’s crime drama Rogue will return for its fourth and final season on Wednesday, March 22, at 9 pm. The action will move back to San Francisco as the characters seek revenge and redemption.

* Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds) will recur in Audience Network’s drama series Mr. Mercedes, based on Stephen King’s book of the same name about a demented killer (Penny Dreadful‘s Harry Treadaway) who taunts a retired police detective (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1‘s Brendan Gleeson), per The Hollywood Reporter.

* NBC has greenlit a pilot for the game show 5 Gold Rings, based on a UK format in which each player is given rings as they answer questions over five levels, our sister site Deadline reports. Meanwhile, viewers can play along on the interactive LED floor by connecting to the game via smartphone.

* Rapper Missy Elliott will guest-star on Fox’s Star as Pumpkin, a dangerous producer/recording artist who knew Queen Latifah’s Carlotta in her past life, Deadline reports.