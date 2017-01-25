What About Bob? Being Rebooted as NBC Comedy (With a Female Twist)

Sorry, Stranger Things, but there’s about to be a new Barb in town.

NBC has given a pilot order to What About Barb?, a comedy based on the 1991 movie What About Bob? — but as the show’s name suggests, the title character (originally portrayed by Bill Murray) will now be played by a woman. Barb’s psychotherapist (played in the film by Richard Dreyfuss) will also be a woman.

Aside from those admittedly major changes, the story will remain the same: Per NBC, “a psychotherapist tries to cut ties with her most overbearing patient but is unsuccessful and gains an annoying family member in the process.”

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman (The Office, The Odd Couple) will write and executive-produce the pilot for ABC Studios.

