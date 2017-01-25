What About Bob? Being Rebooted as NBC Comedy (With a Female Twist)

Sorry, Stranger Things, but there’s about to be a new Barb in town.
NBC has given a pilot order to What About Barb?, a comedy based on the 1991 movie What About Bob? — but as the show’s name suggests, the title character (originally portrayed by Bill Murray) will now be played by a woman. Barb’s psychotherapist (played in the film by Richard Dreyfuss) will also be a woman.
Aside from those admittedly major changes, the story will remain the same: Per NBC, “a psychotherapist tries to cut ties with her most overbearing patient but is unsuccessful and gains an annoying family member in the process.”
Joe Port and Joe Wiseman (The Office, The Odd Couple) will write and executive-produce the pilot for ABC Studios.
Another reboot. Joy.
I actually laughed. I love this movie but not super thrilled about reboot x1000000000 or if this will actually work as a tv show.
I rewatched the movie a few weeks ago and I agree it’s funny, but yeah, can’t someone come up with an original concept?
Head banging on wall.
Is there nothing sacred anymore? What about Bob is one of my all-time favorite films. As one comment said, “Head Banging on the wall”. I agree. This won’t last.
*This
NBC has no original ideas. They are doing nothing but reboots and the only reboot I wanted to see (Cruel Intentions) they passed on. Besides This Is Us, which shows people will watch a new original show, NBC offers nothing else really. I enjoy Superstore but I try not to get too attached in case they cancel it.
Come on showrunners. Can’t you guys come up with anything original anymore?
NOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! And I think my decision to be rid of my cable/DVR has been confirmed, I don’t believe you have reported on any original programming on network TV for an upcoming season. It’s no wonder “This Is Us” has been such a ginormous hit this year! Why, oh why don’t TV executives recognize people want new? As with Kcup pods, old movies/TV shows cannot be recycled!
Enough already no more reboots .
It’s a pretty big stretch to call gender swapping of characters a “twist”. I’m all for this trend if it helps make unnecessary reboots a little more original, but to call it a “twist” is just relying on buzz words. end of rant.
Is it about Barb from Stranger Things? If not, pass. ;P
It could work, but its all in the casting. What about Wanda Sykes as Barb and Jane Lynch as her psychotherapist? Wanda Sykes needs to lead her own show. She elevates any project she’s in.
Not thrilled about another reboot, but if they cast this the right way, it could be great…glass half full.
No. another network tv crap show.
Oh Lord no….
Great… more than ANYTHING I want to watch a whinny needy woman….. stalking someone…