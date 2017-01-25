The Middle Renewed for Season 9

Hecks, yeah.
ABC has granted The Middle an early renewal, picking up the stalwart family sitcom for Season 9, it was announced on Wednesday.
In its new Tuesday time slot, The Middle thus far this season is averaging 6.4 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, down a bit from its previous cycle yet giving ABC its most-watched sitcom in Tuesday’s lead-off spot in five years (since Last Man Standing circa 2011-12). That in turn has helped the Alphabet network launch a new, two-hour comedy block, which is rounded out by newbie American Housewife, Season 3 of Fresh Off the Boat and the sophomore sitcom The Real O’Neals.
Of note, The Middle’s renewal — its earliest pickup since its Season 3 order, which came in early January of 2011 — comes as the clock continues to run out on the Modern Family cast’s current deals, which expire at the close of Season 8.
“The Middle has been one of the network’s most consistent performers and helped us to launch a whole new night of comedy when it moved to Tuesdays this season,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. “The Indiana Hecks have found America’s sweet spot with their authentic, acerbic and always loving take on parenting, work, kids, marriage and life.”
Are you happy to see the Hecks are staying put?
Yea! Love me some Hecks. Always fun
Not a surprise really but good news just the same. I hope the show sticks around until we can see what Sue and Axel are going to do post graduation.
Heck yeah, so happy
Wonderful news!!!! And yeah, I believe Axl graduates in May this year (the season finale?), so we’ll definitely get to see what he gets up to post-graduation!
The one program that consistently makes me laugh. Glad they have been renewed.
It exactly a funny sleeper show
It’s crazy how this show has managed to run so under the radar for 9 seasons now.
Right?? It’s so underrated, and weirdly a huge number of people have never heard of it.
Yes I love in the middle and kinda like it on Tuesdays now😀
My favorite television show. Wonderful acting and normal parents and kids who are not always insulting them. Not full of sex and other garbage unlike Modern Family. Cannot remember when I have enjoyed a show this much. So grateful it is being renewed. Unfortunately, the Emmy’s always overlook the awesome acting on this show.
“Kids who are not always insulting them”? Have you seen the show? Axl is relentless in his insults to his parents, especially his mom. It’s one of the things that make the show so funny.
The writing is still really good and still funny. Glad we get another season
Never really watched The Middle since the beginning. Wonder if the series should end after 10.
It really shouldn’t. There is a lot more material left there. This sleeper show could go the distance if they keep writing this way.
THE MIDDLE is a genuinely funny sitcom… eight seasons in! Producers/writers smart not to mess much with the premise. The kids remain core and funny. Such humanity and joy. One of the most genuine laffers on the air today!
I pray nightly for the talent and luck of Patricia Heaton. Great actor with comedy and blessed to have had RAYMOND and MIDDLE. She even shined in lesser short-lived sitcoms. I am wondering how her record in primetime stacks up to Lucy’s and others with longevity.
Would love to catch up on The Middle, lost track of it right around Season 5 – is the series available to stream anywhere? Same thing with Modern Family and Black-ish – they all have syndication deals, so finding whole past seasons online is difficult.
Try Hulu or the ABC app
I don’t know about streaming, but they rerun it nightly on Hallmark channel from 8-10 central time, and during the day on whatever ABC family is now called.
Good news! I still always enjoy this show. It never fails to make me laugh and feel.
Great show, better than most of the others especially modern family. Very underrated but much loved
Great news! While I love “Modern Family,” it’s beginning to show its age and run out of ideas, “The Middle,” though, still has lots of potential to grow, in my opinion. They’ve gotten much better, more believable mileage out of the college-age years of Axl and Sue than “Modern Family” has with Hailey and Alex, for example. They are all just very real characters that still have a lot of life in them.
Great news! This show hasn’t really lost its quality which is rare and frankly surprising.
Absolutely love this show! Family favourite.
Good news. This show is still excellent, unlike Modern Family which is running on fumes and should be put out of its misery. Now if only someone would give Eden Sher an Emmy nomination already.
Great news. It is doing so well for ABC
The Middle is for me one of those rare cases where a show has improved thru the years. It still makes me laugh and even get teary eyed here and there. Excellent core cast and supporting characters. I don’t even watch modern Family anymore. Go Hecks!!
Yay! Great news! So happy. I love this show. Too bad more people aren’t watching it, but it’s in a bad time period.
Best comedy on TV right now. So consistent and just so funny! Love it!!
I love me some Axl and Brick….this is incredible news.
Yay!
Love the show too. Heck I’d stick with the concept through the kids having families of their own (after 10 years of finding themselves). Solid writing and lot of heart.