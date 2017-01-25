Middle Renewed Season 9 ABC
Courtesy of ABC

The Middle Renewed for Season 9

By /

Hecks, yeah.

ABC has granted The Middle an early renewal, picking up the stalwart family sitcom for Season 9, it was announced on Wednesday.

In its new Tuesday time slot, The Middle thus far this season is averaging 6.4 million total viewers and a 1.6 demo rating, down a bit from its previous cycle yet giving ABC its most-watched sitcom in Tuesday’s lead-off spot in five years (since Last Man Standing circa 2011-12). That in turn has helped the Alphabet network launch a new, two-hour comedy block, which is rounded out by newbie American Housewife, Season 3 of Fresh Off the Boat and the sophomore sitcom The Real O’Neals.

Of note, The Middle’s renewal — its earliest pickup since its Season 3 order, which came in early January of 2011 — comes as the clock continues to run out on the Modern Family cast’s current deals, which expire at the close of Season 8.

The Middle has been one of the network’s most consistent performers and helped us to launch a whole new night of comedy when it moved to Tuesdays this season,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. “The Indiana Hecks have found America’s sweet spot with their authentic, acerbic and always loving take on parenting, work, kids, marriage and life.”

Are you happy to see the Hecks are staying put?

31 Comments
  1. Fan says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:47 AM

    Yea! Love me some Hecks. Always fun

    Reply
  2. Jason says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:53 AM

    Not a surprise really but good news just the same. I hope the show sticks around until we can see what Sue and Axel are going to do post graduation.

    Reply
  3. joe says:
    January 25, 2017 at 9:54 AM

    Heck yeah, so happy

    Reply
  4. Nick Choo says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:01 AM

    Wonderful news!!!! And yeah, I believe Axl graduates in May this year (the season finale?), so we’ll definitely get to see what he gets up to post-graduation!

    Reply
  5. Kaicos says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:05 AM

    The one program that consistently makes me laugh. Glad they have been renewed.

    Reply
  6. Andrew Anderson says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:15 AM

    It exactly a funny sleeper show

    Reply
  7. Steven says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:17 AM

    It’s crazy how this show has managed to run so under the radar for 9 seasons now.

    Reply
  8. Leslie albritton says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:18 AM

    Yes I love in the middle and kinda like it on Tuesdays now😀

    Reply
  9. Laurie Brousseau Letourneau says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:18 AM

    My favorite television show. Wonderful acting and normal parents and kids who are not always insulting them. Not full of sex and other garbage unlike Modern Family. Cannot remember when I have enjoyed a show this much. So grateful it is being renewed. Unfortunately, the Emmy’s always overlook the awesome acting on this show.

    Reply
    • maregolden says:
      January 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

      “Kids who are not always insulting them”? Have you seen the show? Axl is relentless in his insults to his parents, especially his mom. It’s one of the things that make the show so funny.

      Reply
  10. Michael says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:18 AM

    The writing is still really good and still funny. Glad we get another season

    Reply
  11. Kevin says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:20 AM

    Never really watched The Middle since the beginning. Wonder if the series should end after 10.

    Reply
    • msjaxon says:
      January 25, 2017 at 11:48 AM

      It really shouldn’t. There is a lot more material left there. This sleeper show could go the distance if they keep writing this way.

      Reply
  12. Iakovos says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:25 AM

    THE MIDDLE is a genuinely funny sitcom… eight seasons in! Producers/writers smart not to mess much with the premise. The kids remain core and funny. Such humanity and joy. One of the most genuine laffers on the air today!

    I pray nightly for the talent and luck of Patricia Heaton. Great actor with comedy and blessed to have had RAYMOND and MIDDLE. She even shined in lesser short-lived sitcoms. I am wondering how her record in primetime stacks up to Lucy’s and others with longevity.

    Reply
  13. Phil says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:32 AM

    Would love to catch up on The Middle, lost track of it right around Season 5 – is the series available to stream anywhere? Same thing with Modern Family and Black-ish – they all have syndication deals, so finding whole past seasons online is difficult.

    Reply
  14. Brigid says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:33 AM

    Good news! I still always enjoy this show. It never fails to make me laugh and feel.

    Reply
  15. Irene Mi says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:40 AM

    Great show, better than most of the others especially modern family. Very underrated but much loved

    Reply
  16. Jerry G says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:42 AM

    Great news! While I love “Modern Family,” it’s beginning to show its age and run out of ideas, “The Middle,” though, still has lots of potential to grow, in my opinion. They’ve gotten much better, more believable mileage out of the college-age years of Axl and Sue than “Modern Family” has with Hailey and Alex, for example. They are all just very real characters that still have a lot of life in them.

    Reply
  17. webly3 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    Great news! This show hasn’t really lost its quality which is rare and frankly surprising.

    Reply
  18. Ben says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:17 PM

    Absolutely love this show! Family favourite.

    Reply
  19. CJKatl says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:18 PM

    Good news. This show is still excellent, unlike Modern Family which is running on fumes and should be put out of its misery. Now if only someone would give Eden Sher an Emmy nomination already.

    Reply
  20. kmw says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:36 PM

    Great news. It is doing so well for ABC

    Reply
  21. Carlos says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:39 PM

    The Middle is for me one of those rare cases where a show has improved thru the years. It still makes me laugh and even get teary eyed here and there. Excellent core cast and supporting characters. I don’t even watch modern Family anymore. Go Hecks!!

    Reply
  22. Bella says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:46 PM

    Yay! Great news! So happy. I love this show. Too bad more people aren’t watching it, but it’s in a bad time period.

    Reply
  23. seriesfreak12 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:55 PM

    Best comedy on TV right now. So consistent and just so funny! Love it!!

    Reply
  24. YTKylie says:
    January 25, 2017 at 1:11 PM

    I love me some Axl and Brick….this is incredible news.

    Reply
  25. N says:
    January 25, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    Yay!

    Reply
  26. sludgehound says:
    January 25, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    Love the show too. Heck I’d stick with the concept through the kids having families of their own (after 10 years of finding themselves). Solid writing and lot of heart.

    Reply
