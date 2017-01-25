Matthew Goode's Roadside Picnic Pilot Won't Move Forward at WGN America

Ants have descended upon Roadside Picnic.

WGN America has chosen not to move forward with the TV adaptation of Arkady and Boris Strugatsky’s science-fiction novel, TVLine has confirmed.

Matthew Goode (The Good Wife, Downton Abbey) was to star in the potential series, which followed a man named Red as he studied and entered “the Zone,” an area where aliens recently lived, to explore and sell valuable artifacts.

Per our sister site Deadline, Sony Pictures TV is shopping the project to other networks.