Roadside Picnic Cancelled WGN America Pilot
Shutterstock

Matthew Goode's Roadside Picnic Pilot Won't Move Forward at WGN America

By /

Ants have descended upon Roadside Picnic.

WGN America has chosen not to move forward with the TV adaptation of Arkady and Boris Strugatsky’s science-fiction novel, TVLine has confirmed.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Matthew Goode (The Good WifeDownton Abbey) was to star in the potential series, which followed a man named Red as he studied and entered “the Zone,” an area where aliens recently lived, to explore and sell valuable artifacts.

Per our sister site Deadline, Sony Pictures TV is shopping the project to other networks.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 