Mary Tyler Moore
Shutterstock

Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80, Remembered as 'Visionary Who Turned the World on With Her Smile'

By /

Mary Tyler Moore, star of The Dick Van Dyke Show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on Wednesday. She was 80.The beloved icon passed away “in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine,” Moore’s longtime rep, Mara Buxbaum, said in a statement. “A groundbreaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.”

Mary Tyler Moore's Most Memorable TV Roles
Mary Tyler Moore Show Georgia Engel Ted Knight Launch Gallery

It had been reported early Wednesday that the TV icon was in a Connecticut hospital in critical condition. TMZ noted that, besides diabetes, she suffered from numerous additional health problems and had undergone brain surgery in 2011.

After beginning her 60-plus-year showbiz career as a dancer, Moore began to make inroads as an actress in 1959, thanks to a recurring role on Richard Diamond, Private Detective. Two years later, she got her big break when she was cast as Dick Van Dyke’s wife on his eponymous CBS sitcom. Upon winning the first of her two Emmys for her portrayal of Laura Petrie, Moore famously said, “I know this will never happen again.” Which, of course, it did, over and over.

Mary Tyler MooreDuring the 1970-77 run of CBS’ Mary Tyler Moore Show, its leading lady took home four more Emmys, including a 1974 golden girl for Actress of the Year (Series). A year after The Mary Tyler Moore Show’s finale, its star was already back on the small screen but headlining one unsuccessful variety show (The Mary Tyler Moore Hour) after another (Mary).

Moore returned to series television several more times — with the comedies Mary (1985) and Annie McGuire (1988), and the drama New York News (1995). But none of those shows caught on, much less held a candle to The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which netted a total of 29 Emmys — a record unbroken until Frasier won its 30th in 2002. Through MTM Enterprises, the company that Moore launched in 1969 with then-husband Grant Tinker, she produced such hit series as The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart, Hill Street Blues, Remington Steele and St. Elsewhere.

Besides her series work, Moore also starred in a number of TV movies, among them Like Mother, Like Son, The Gin Game (with Van Dyke), Stolen Babies (for which she won another Emmy in 1993) and Mary and Rhoda, in which she and Valerie Harper reprised their Mary Tyler Moore Show roles. Her guest gigs included appearances on The Ellen Show, That ’70s Show and Lipstick Jungle.

In what would turn out to be her final TV appearances, Moore reunited with Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Betty White in a 2011 episode of Hot in Cleveland, then not only with White but also with their old MTM castmates Harper, Cloris Leachman and Georgia Engel in a 2013 installment (posted below).

The author of two memoirs — After All and Growing Up Again: Life, Loves, and Oh Yeah, Diabetes — Moore appeared on the big screen in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Change of Habit (opposite Elvis Presley), Just Between Friends and Ordinary People (for which she was Oscar-nominated in 1981).

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

26 Comments
  1. Luis Roman says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:48 AM

    A devastating loss to anyone who grew up with Mary as one of the most familiar faces on television

    Reply
  2. Brian says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:50 AM

    Ugh…

    RIP

    Reply
  3. Phun says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:52 AM

    RIP Mary Tyler Moore! :(

    Reply
  4. CW says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    This makes me very sad. There have been so many great television series over the years but The Mary Tyler Moore show is still my all time favorite. What a fantastic legacy she leaves.

    Reply
  5. peegee says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:56 AM

    so sad- she brought many hours of entertainment to so many people

    Reply
  6. Steven says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:57 AM

    Rest in Peace Mary Tyler Moore Tyler Moore Moore Moore.

    Reply
  7. Fan says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:58 AM

    She truly turned the world on with her smile….. and grace, and talent, and beauty. Thanks for the wonderful memories Ms Moore. You will never be forgotten. RIP

    Reply
  8. Mary says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:00 PM

    Thoughts and prayers to her family. Grew up watching her. RIP

    Reply
  9. Nan says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:01 PM

    Nobody has done it like Mary…her show still holds up today. A great woman and talent..will be sorely missed. Who can turn the world on with her smile…Mary

    Reply
  10. Natalie says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:01 PM

    RIP Mary —You were my idol when I was young.

    Reply
  11. jp says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:02 PM

    In addition to loving her performing career I appreciated how committed she was to animals and dog rescue. She also was one of the first people I had heard of that owned a PBGV ( Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen). Rest easy Mary!

    Reply
  12. Dev says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:07 PM

    Such a big loss. Looks like 2017 is getting started early, too. :(

    Reply
  13. c-mo says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:13 PM

    I have such great memories of watching all of her TV shows growing up and will mis her sparkling wit.

    Reply
  14. Judiwb says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:15 PM

    RIP—Prayers to her family

    Reply
  15. annieo53 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:20 PM

    I feel like I’ve lost a friend, very sad. RIP and thank you for all your wonderful work.

    Reply
  16. TvPeong says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:29 PM

    May she rest in peace

    Reply
  17. kmw says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:34 PM

    Rest in peace MTM. You DID turn the world on with your smile

    Reply
  18. Butch says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    I live near Bonnie Meadow Rd which was the street where Rob and Laura Petrie supposedly lived. It was the actual street Carl Reiner lived in New Rochelle in the 1950’s. I alway think of them when I drive by. Thank you for the many years of entertainment. RIP.

    Reply
  19. gonzosgirrl (@gonzosgirrl) says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:47 PM

    “Oh, Rob!” “Oh, Mr. Grant!” Oh, damnit. :'( RIP Mary. You were an icon.

    Reply
  20. gonzosgirrl (@gonzosgirrl) says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:51 PM

    So many of her cast mates, older than she, are still with us. Dick Van Dyke, Carl Reiner, Ed Asner, Gavin McLeod, Betty White, Cloris Leachman. Gone too soon, Mary. :'(

    Reply
  21. Brigid says:
    January 25, 2017 at 12:55 PM

    THIS made me cry. One of my mother’s favorite actresses who was all class and beauty. My mother passed away 2 years ago next week and I thought of her meeting Mary in heaven. I hope she did! Thoughts and prayers for her family, she will always be remembered for her talent and her smile. RIP

    Reply
  22. Julia says:
    January 25, 2017 at 1:06 PM

    A fighter to the end…I loved her as did everyone else. Time to rest beautiful Mary.

    Reply
  23. N says:
    January 25, 2017 at 1:07 PM

    R I P

    Reply
  24. Winter says:
    January 25, 2017 at 1:14 PM

    The Mary Tyler Moore Show was such a defining force in my life. I had never before seen on TV a single woman working and becoming a success. I always thought you would just get married and have children. She opened my eyes and a big part of who I am today as a single woman in my 30’s is because of her. I’m so devastated right now, but I am also so thankful for all she gave us.

    Reply
  25. Raul J says:
    January 25, 2017 at 1:16 PM

    Now she is turning heaven on with her smile.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 