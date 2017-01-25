Bryan Singer X-Men TV Series
Shutterstock

X-Men Vet Bryan Singer to Direct Fox's Mutant-Themed Drama Pilot

By /

This is not entirely uneXpected: X-Men auteur Bryan Singer has signed on to direct the pilot episode of Fox’s untitled Marvel series about mutants on the run.

The Untitled Marvel Action-Adventure Series — on which Singer already serves as an EP — focuses on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Fox officially ordered the pilot earlier this week.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, who will pen the script and serve as an EP alongside Jeph Loeb, Singer and others, recently confirmed for IGN.com that to some unspecified degree, this TV series will share DNA with Marvel’s X-Men films, saying, “If you like that world, if you like the world of the movies, there are definite nods to it. It definitely exists in the same general kind of universe.”

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

4 Comments
  1. JCPrime1 says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:04 AM

    He is everything that’s wrong with the X Men live action franchise yet Fox just won’t quit him.

    Reply
  2. Johnny Karate says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:14 AM

    SO there’ll be a million pointless characters and zero character growth?

    Reply
  3. claudiacostachaves says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:05 AM

    Oh, God, not Mutant X again… not again…

    Reply
  4. Pat says:
    January 25, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    So they’ll kill have 500 characters and have a screwed up timeline and be all dark and dreary. Great! Need to chuck him aside and let Matt Nix do his thing.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 