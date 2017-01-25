X-Men Vet Bryan Singer to Direct Fox's Mutant-Themed Drama Pilot

This is not entirely uneXpected: X-Men auteur Bryan Singer has signed on to direct the pilot episode of Fox’s untitled Marvel series about mutants on the run.

The Untitled Marvel Action-Adventure Series — on which Singer already serves as an EP — focuses on two ordinary parents who discover their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Fox officially ordered the pilot earlier this week.

Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, who will pen the script and serve as an EP alongside Jeph Loeb, Singer and others, recently confirmed for IGN.com that to some unspecified degree, this TV series will share DNA with Marvel’s X-Men films, saying, “If you like that world, if you like the world of the movies, there are definite nods to it. It definitely exists in the same general kind of universe.”