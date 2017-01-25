ABC Pilot Order Start-Up Zach Braff
Shutterstock

Zach Braff Comedy Start-Up Gets Official Pilot Order at ABC

By /

It’s official: Zach Braff is clocking back into series TV.

ABC has picked up two comedy pilots, one of which is the Scrubs alum’s new comedy Start-Up. (The project was first announced in August.) Based on a podcast, Start-Up stars Braff as a dad and journalist who quits his day job to start his own business. Braff will direct the pilot and is also an executive producer on the project, along with former Scrubs co-producer Matt Tarses.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

If ABC picks it up to series, Start-Up would be Braff’s first full-time TV gig since Scrubs went off the air in 2010. (The medical comedy started on NBC, but aired its final two seasons on ABC.) Since then, Braff has guest-starred on Undateable, Inside Amy Schumer and The Exes (alongside his Scrubs BFF Donald Faison).

Along with Start-Up, ABC also ordered a pilot for an untitled single-camera comedy executive-produced by Daveed Diggs (black-ish, Hamilton) and written by Jeremy Bronson (Speechless, The Mindy Project). In it, an outrageous rapper runs for political office as a promotional stunt… and ends up getting elected mayor. (Nah, something like that could never actually happen, could it?)

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment
  1. Joey Padron says:
    January 25, 2017 at 5:46 PM

    Happy Zach’s pilot for his new show got an official order! Hope it gets pickup to series, would love to see back on TV again full time!

    Reply
ad
 