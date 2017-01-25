Zach Braff Comedy Start-Up Gets Official Pilot Order at ABC

It’s official: Zach Braff is clocking back into series TV.

ABC has picked up two comedy pilots, one of which is the Scrubs alum’s new comedy Start-Up. (The project was first announced in August.) Based on a podcast, Start-Up stars Braff as a dad and journalist who quits his day job to start his own business. Braff will direct the pilot and is also an executive producer on the project, along with former Scrubs co-producer Matt Tarses.

If ABC picks it up to series, Start-Up would be Braff’s first full-time TV gig since Scrubs went off the air in 2010. (The medical comedy started on NBC, but aired its final two seasons on ABC.) Since then, Braff has guest-starred on Undateable, Inside Amy Schumer and The Exes (alongside his Scrubs BFF Donald Faison).

Along with Start-Up, ABC also ordered a pilot for an untitled single-camera comedy executive-produced by Daveed Diggs (black-ish, Hamilton) and written by Jeremy Bronson (Speechless, The Mindy Project). In it, an outrageous rapper runs for political office as a promotional stunt… and ends up getting elected mayor. (Nah, something like that could never actually happen, could it?)