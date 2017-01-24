The Librarians Renewed for Season 4

TNT just extended The Librarians‘ due date.

On Tuesday, the cable network announced it had renewed the fantastical drama for a fourth season.

The ensemble series aired its Season 3 finale on Jan. 22. Season 4 is expected to begin later this year.

The Librarians joins other re-upped TNT fare including Major Crimes, which was recently renewed for a sixth season, and Good Behavior, which was recently renewed for a second season.