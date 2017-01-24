Librarians Season 3 Premiere Date
Courtesy of TNT

The Librarians Renewed for Season 4

By /

TNT just extended The Librarians‘ due date.

On Tuesday, the cable network announced it had renewed the fantastical drama for a fourth season.

The ensemble series aired its Season 3 finale on Jan. 22. Season 4 is expected to begin later this year.

The Librarians joins other re-upped TNT fare including Major Crimes, which was recently renewed for a sixth season, and Good Behavior, which was recently renewed for a second season.

14 Comments
  1. Yoko says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:12 AM

    Fun show. Enjoyable, don’t have to think hard to love it. Can watch with kids. Also love Major Crimes! TNT needs more shows like this and not some of the crap they’ve dished out lately!

    Reply
  2. Ian says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:13 AM

    Phew! So relieved.

    Reply
  3. Barbie Furtado says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:14 AM

    The Librarians is the best, it just brings me so much happiness and it’s so light and fun! I’d be devastated if it ended!

    Reply
  4. Television says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:16 AM

    Yay, this show is so great. It has a great mix of everything to keep you glued to the screen.

    Reply
  5. bostongreekgirl (@BostonGreekgirl) says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:26 AM

    YIPPEE! I love this show. I just wish there were more episodes but I’ll take what I can get.

    Reply
  6. Dominique says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:27 AM

    yess!! very happy with this, there aren’t too many simple funloving, wonderful familyshows on tv anymore and the librarians is amazing.

    Reply
  7. Katherine215 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:31 AM

    Good news! I love how much it reminds me of Warehouse 13. I do wish we’d see a little more development of the relationships between the team members. It sometimes feels a little too story-focused.

    Reply
  8. Columbus says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:35 AM

    Great news….Love this show!

    Reply
  9. Joey Padron says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:39 AM

    Great and happy news! So glad the show got renewed for another season. It’s a great, fun, and light show, season 3 was so good.

    Reply
  10. Mia says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:47 AM

    YAS. I love this show so much

    Reply
  11. maregolden says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:53 AM

    I love this show. The characters have great chemistry together and it is fun to watch. These days sometimes I really need something light and fun.

    Reply
  12. Jason says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:22 AM

    As it represent one of the few genuinely light hearted dramas left on tv, this is great news. Sometimes I just want to come away from a show with a smile on my face.

    Reply
