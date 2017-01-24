The Leftovers' Final Season Gets Premiere Date, Teaser

The LEftovers Premiere Date
The Leftovers‘ not-so-sudden departure will get underway in less than three months.

HBO on Tuesday confirmed (via Justin Theroux’s Instagram account) that the acclaimed Damon Lindelof drama will launch its third and final season on Sunday, April 16. The announcement was accompanied by a short teaser that declared, “The End is Near.”

As we previously reported, Season 3 — which was shot on location in Texas and Australia and will consist of eight episodes — will feature returning series regulars Theroux, Carrie Coon, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Margaret Qualley, Chris Zylka and Janel Moloney. Additionally, Season 2’s entire Murphy clan — i.e. Regina King, Kevin Carroll, Jovan Adepo and Jasmin Savoy-Brown — will return. Also back in a big way: Scott Glenn, who has been bumped up to series regular. Glenn recurred in Seasons 1 and 2 as the father of Theroux’s Kevin Garvey.

“In my humble opinion, the ending is satisfying,” Coon recently assured TVLine. “There are a lot of directions the show could’ve taken, and, I feel in my Nora Durst heart, that they chose the right one. I approve of the direction the show went with.”

The end is near. And we know the date. 🚬 #theleftovers @hbo

