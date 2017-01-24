Supergirl's Kara and Mon-El: TVLine Debates, 'How Super Is This Couple?'

There’s an intense battle brewing on Supergirl — and not between the Girl of Steel and any archenemies, but among many of the CW series’ fans, who seem to be approaching the well-teased Kara/Mon-El romance from two extremes: Love it, or hate it.
Coming off of Monday’s midseason premiere, in which Mon-El revealed his wish to become a hero like his Kryptonian BFF, TVLine’s Matt Webb Mitovich, Andy Swift and Vlada Gelman debated the pairing’s pros and cons.
MATT | I hereby convene this gathering of the TVLine Debate Club to discuss the merits of Supergirl’s Kara and Mon-El (of Daxam!) as a romantic pairing. I will start things off with this pithy, “Great Caesar’s ghost, I am not buying these two as budding lovebirds.”
ANDY | I think the problem is that phrase “budding,” which I’ll admit to using myself on occasion. If we’re speaking botanically, I’d say their romantic relationship has been planted and is being watered — but we’re all getting ahead of ourselves. I’m cool with a slow burn.
VLADA | As a rom-com sucker, I find Kara and Mon-El’s scenes absolutely delightful. But from the minute Mon-El was introduced, it was so obvious where the writers were heading with these two that I understand why some viewers have been put off by the romance, especially in light of Kara and James’ abrupt end.
MATT | I’m glad you brought up Kara and James, because while the show never seemed to go “all in” on that pairing, there was a maturity to it. I felt like Kara, who in so many ways is this extraordinary woman, was being drawn to a man. Mon-El’s relative boyishness draws out her lighter side, yes, but it steers them more in the direction of a “teen” romance. But maybe she needs that to offset the weight of the world on her shoulders…?
ANDY | You hit the nail on the head in terms of the maturity of the relationship, but to be honest, that’s exactly why I’m enjoying the lighter vibe we’re getting from this pairing. Alex and Maggie are giving me all the “adult” relationship I need from this show, leaving Kara and Mon-El to deliver the “teen” vibes I still enjoy. Maybe we’ll find out he’s not the guy for her down the line — they’re being compared to Romeo and Juliet, and we all know how well things turned out for those two — but for now, I’m enjoying my visit to, as Kevin Smith puts it, “Charm City.”
VLADA | I think it’s also important to note that Kara brings out a better side of Mon-El. The characters can grow and evolve together. Kara and James’ would-be relationship always felt somewhat stagnant to me — once they get together, what’s the conflict? — and maybe that’s why it eventually stalled. And if Kara and Mon-El aren’t meant to be, then at least we’ll (hopefully) get a really great, emotional storyline out of their Romeo and Juliet-esque romance.
MATT | To your point, Vlada, I do like that Kara brings out a better side of Mon-El — the bro we saw shtupping Miss Tessmacher! in the file room was obviously being played for laughs, but his casual morality set him up as a peculiar fit for do-right Kara. I’m not feeling the “Romeo and Juliet” thing you two keep citing — interplanetary rivalry via hearsay doesn’t carry as much heft as Shakespeare! — but I will make one last effort to see Kara and Mon-El as something, anything, more than sibling-like ETs. That said, a final Q: Will they ever get together? If romance is the show’s plan, getting a proper kiss by the season finale is looking ambitious.
ANDY | I don’t think a proper kiss is too far off, since we’ve already gotten an improper one. But I’ll admit to one thing: I’m leaving this conversation less sold on their relationship than I was when I entered. I remain firm on the actors’ chemistry — and I think Mon-El is Kara’s best current romantic option — but I do feel like we’re being told that they’re falling for each other more than we’re actually seeing it on-screen. (There, you broke me. Are you happy now?!)
VLADA | Next Monday is only Episode 10! There’s still plenty of time for a proper kiss. Andy, I think we need to see more of Kara’s feelings for Mon-El if the writers want us to believe in them as a couple someday. It’s obvious he’s smitten, but I’m not so sure about her. But you have not broken me! I remain made of steel in my stance that Kara and Mon-El are a delightful pairing with lots of potential.
Why is no one bringing SuperCorp up?!
Probably because it doesn’t exist.
Because it only exists in your wish fulfillment mind.
Because it’s non-existent
Because it’s ableist. Lena should be a disabled character played by a disabled actress.
Because Supercorp is a stupid fan ship that most viewers don’t know about as it only exists in fanfics.
Go for it in the sense that Kara as a character needs it. She needs to have a stable, healthy relationship under her belt. That way when the show inevitably brings in Brainiac 5, it can be a healthy adult relationship.
The vast majority of people that hate it are not Kara/James fans, I think everyone agrees that relationship was crap from the start, but are the usual group that refuse to ship any heterosexual relationship.
Just say The Lesbians, Donald, rme.
I agree..they’d rather have every character on this show Gay/bi/lesbian
The only people who hate Kra/James are racist, uncomfortable with a handsome, kind black man touching a white woman.
Wrong. I like Lyla and Diggle on Arrow, but not Kara and James because there’s no chemistry.
Your lack of class is showing
Get over yourself! No, Kara and James have a brother sister vibe, now if they want to give James a love interest, bring back Lucy. Those actors had great chemistry, Lucy is an interesting character and I really like that actress.
As for Mon-El, like most ships, I don’t really have a strong opinion, it’s pretty rare for me to pick a side, so the fact I really liked James and Lucy together is telling.
Nope. I was fine with Kara and Adam, but that was over before it really started. Kara and James was poorly done from the start. Never liked the fact that he pretended not to know exactly who she was from the moment he met her, as well as the whole mess they had with Winn-Kara-James and Kara-James-Lucy. Now it seems like we’re supposed to like Kara with Mon-El because they both know what they lost when their worlds were destroyed and have that in common as well as powers, while we see her less than thrilled with the idea that he’s interested in her in Medusa.No.
The most obvious con of Kara/Mon-El was completely ignored. The fact that they abruptly dropped Kara’s black male love interest and replaced him with a bland white guy is so jarringly gross, I just can’t ever get on board with them. They were just so telegraphed and there’s nothing organic about it.
Not to mention the fact that Kara’s storyline has been way too dominated by Mon-El. She is the LEAD of the show, why is most of her screentime being devoted to making him a better person? That’s such a tired and boring cliched role for any female character on television, but for the title character of the show? Ridiculous.
If Mon-El is bland then what is James? He’s been the worst character on the show since its inception and its not even close. You can cry all you want about some imagined racial bull crap but its just fact that Mon-El’s character has so much more charm, personality and charisma compared to James.
Yes! James is the dullest character on this show and out of all of the DC shows on the CW.
Winn is worse. James is OK. Faint praise I know
Yes! James is the most boring character in any DCTV show. mon-El is actually a really funny character AND has an interesting storyline, James just had his camera and a girlfriend he treated horribly.
It wasn’t organic at all but remember they have done a complete 360 on James from last season because the character did not work. Jimmy doesn’t have to be in a Supergirl show but they did it and they didn’t give him any of the character of Jimmy Olsen, junior photographer besides his interest in Lucy. So this season they’ve embraced him as a whole new character. Jimmy in name only. He’s now Guardian instead of Jim Harper. He’s now the boss of Catco. They killed the Kara thing. And they did it all in 2 episodes.
The character can’t be immune from its failings because of the actor’s race. I’m shocked he hasn’t been written out entirely. They are trying to make something work for the actor.
I’ve seen Mehcad Brooks in other shows, so I know its the writing her when given vibration material he can actually be pretty funny. I remember his character on necessary roughness. The writers have to be better at using him
I hear your criticism and have seen similar examples in the Arrowverse of women of color being replaced by white women (Shado dies almost immediately after Sara arrives on the island; Lyla becomes head of Argus seconds after Amanda hits the floor).
At least James is still alive (for now, I really think this Guardian storyline will be the death of him) and the show is obviously trying to keep him relevant. But James and Kara were never convincing as a couple and he currently has no purpose on the show as CatCo is fading into the background. He is the weakest link.
They have no chemistry. I have no idea what Vlada and Andy see, but tv is subjective so i’ll deal. But even when pairings that I dont exactly prefer (Delena) I could see chemistry there. These two act just like really good friends/siblings.
Mon El is so childish. And ultimately Kara/Supergirl has the weight of worlds on her shoulders, is she going to come home to a guy who’s like “let’s go out and chug some beer”, total douche/playboy type. They may be cute to some people but it would get tiring. Teen stuff does not last. And now with the latest episode, he is obviously holding back some big secret from Kara. Oh boy, I wonder how that is going to go.
Man, i hope this ship crashes and burns. it’s too forced and quite frankly boring. Each episode the writers tell us ‘LOOK, THEY ARE FALLING FOR EACH OTHER’ but you don’t actually see it since they have no chemistry and Mon El is an asshat. End it now, Kreisberg if you’re reading this, cause you are ruining this season with this couple in my opinion and many others aswell.
I love Kara and Mon El together. I agree it’s been clearly set up from the beginning and them having a Romeo and Juliet style romance. It’s also pretty obvious that Mon El is the prince from Daxam which complicates it even more once his true past is revealed as it sounds like he was very different in the past. I also love the storyline of him becoming the superhero version of his character too with Kara’s help.
Hey, Berlanti/Kreisberg assistant. How much are they paying you to write a positive comment on the site?
I love Kara and Mon-El together I feel like they have great chemistry and I love the side of Kara that Mon-El brings out in her and I love how she inspires him
They feel like brother and sister to me. With the glasses and dressing like clark they even even look like family
I like Mon-El and Kara, I’m neutral about it, but this may be the relationship that Kara needs now for in terms of being able to have an adult relationship with James in the future.
I love Alex and Maggie, and I love other gay couples (Paige and Emily in PLL, Alec and Magnus in Shadowhunters, Willow and Tara in Buffy), but I believe that whoever shipp Kara with Lena or Cat should understand that the two relationships is more about friendship than anything, I’m not telling people to stop liking but to understand that the two options of loving relationship for Kara today are Mon-El and James.
I think people who ship Kara/Cat needs to have a session with a shrink. Cat did nothing but bully Kara.
honestly, i find both mon-el/kara and kara/james boring as heck. with the former, i feel as though they are trying to hard to make them look cute and with kara/james they just seemed like good friends
Its good. But its not as good as Brainiac 5 will be. Jimmy, Winn, Mon, these aren’t her canon love interests. Heck Mon-El doesn’t even have his comic personality. So they are rooting around in the dark. I suspect they are buttering us up with aliens to get to Brainy. But there is a reason he stuck around from the 60s on and off.
Jimmy was too mature. Kara herself has been aged up but she still has to be Supergirl. Jimmy seemed far too old for her. It was a late 20’s/Early 30s relationship.There was no chemistry.He too, does not have his comic personality.
I understand Brainy may be hard, he’s a green time travelling alien but with all time travel/aliens/multiverse being introduced I think people can get there,
Thank you. James has always felt too old for Kara. My hope is that he’s written out with this Guadian storyline. I don’t think Mon-El is long for this show either. Kara will teach him to be a hero. They will probably discover a group of Daxamite survivors living on Planet X. Mon-El wil selflessly leave earth and his lady love to be the hero she always knew him to be. Then we can get Braniac.
First of all, I love that this debate happened. Would LOVE to see more in the future. Have I missed past debates?
Second, I want to see Kara and Mon-El together, but I feel like it’s too obvious at this point.
BUT, if them being together keeps Chris Wood on my screen, I’ll take it.
I fall in the middle. I’m ambivalent about it. I think Kara showed most chemistry with Barry than with James, Mon-El, or Winn. But given that we know that won’t happen, I think Mon-El is the best of that group in terms of romance. The problem is the context. The show very suddenly ditched the Kara/James romance because it clearly wasn’t working and started a new one. It feels forced even though the actors have chemistry. I do wish the set up for it was more gradual. As in this entire season should have gone by without Kara getting into a romance. Once Mon-El was set up as a character, then they could build towards it.
I like them and I like where they are heading. From antagonists to friends with issues to, maybe, love interests. It’s a nice evolution. They are both totally different characters and that’s makes their dynamics interesting and not static, they are both learning new things from each other and I’m sucker for relationships like that. Mon-el maybe is not the most mature guy there, but he is willing to change and learn. So far, hell yeah, I’m satisfied with Karamel.
I like them together. Much better pairing than Kara and James.
Honestly at first i could see the chemistry between Kara and Mon-el and was attracted to the paiting but it vanished in 2 episodes. The show was telling us so much “HERE HERE LOOK ROMANCE BUILDING” that it was putting me off this paiting bit by bit.
On hiw own, i think mon el is an interesting addition to the show. I like him and the humor he brings. But I don’t think he fit with Kara. kara bring some good thing out of him but what about the other way around ? To me, he doesn’t bring anything to her besides a bit of fun.
She constantly has to keep an eye on him like the little brother she should babysit. This relationship feels really unbalanced.
Also, i’m not happy with the teen vibe that this relationship brings. I’d rather see something a but more mature. (which doesn’t mean it can’t be fun)
Kara never had the chemistry with James to kind of sell the show. I found the most boring and cliche.
And while people hate ships and shows becoming about them – they are what sells the shows and creates a buzz over social media, especially with CW shows.
Chris and Melissa have charm and natural chemistry, but it needs to be a slow burn, wait next season or the season after.
You can just say you prefer her with a white man.
If you don’t think Kara/James had chemistry I feel sorry for you, your life must be so dull not being able to see what people of colour bring to the world.
I feel even more sorry for you if Kara/James is your definition of good chemistry and the fact that your world view restricts you from understanding that just because a romance is multi-racial, doesn’t automatically mean it’s good.
Kara/Mon-El feels forced and rushed. And Kara’s storyline being all about Mon-El just makes the entire thing even worse
I’d be more invested if Kara didn’t have waaaaaaaaay more chemistry with Lena. I know the show is never going to go in that direction, but still. It’s frustrating.
I am pretty hetero-normative, but even I could see the chemistry between those two, but like you said, they are never ever going to go there.
It’s not that I hate it, I’m just “meh” about it. It’s mostly one sided, because Kara just doesn’t seem interested in dating anyone right now which is fine with me.
Also, if he gets to be a superhero, will his name be SuperMon?
I am fine with it, but I am also fairly convinced that Mon-El will be leading up what is know as the League of Superheroes after he makes his moral stance of choosing Earth and Kara over whoever is chasing him and that the well established (in comics) lead allergy causes him to realize while he likes Earth, it cannot be his permanent home. Basically also because I could see the CW wanting to reclaim Chris Wood for another series thinking this has allowed an audience to see he can carry a storyline or two, he and Kara become long distance maybe something is there. It allows some tension in and some not stability to any potential romantic partners because there is the what if and when he stops in there can be just a silly and fun shenanigans episodes and every once in awhile, he brings up the idea that her cousin can take care of Earth, it really wasn’t ever her job, plus J’onn and the DEO exist, why doesn’t she join with him? Plus, it just in general allows Kara to be on her own without any reliance on a romance angle because if they do it correctly, the audience sees them as endgame but that they understand the show goes away if they get together but that it is the right partnership relationship for her and they can just concentrate on pulling everything out of Kara Danvers herself. And then, just randomly, Mon-El can pop up on other shows and if Supergirl cannot survive even CW ratings wise, there is an easy out that Kara can leave.
How about I don’t really care one way or the other. Unless the show is supposed to be a rom com or a soap, ships should be minor sub-plots.
I think I have to agree with Andy…….”but I do feel like we’re being told that they’re falling for each other more than we’re actually seeing it on-screen.” I think they are cute and have chemistry, but we are really being told…..heavily….that they should be a couple. It needs to be shown and be more subtle.
People need to stop throwing around cliche words/expression and think that makes a point. “Chemistry” between two characters is subjective to each viewer. Stating you don’t think they have chemistry or they have sibling chemistry is not a fact, it’s merely your opinion. Just like saying two characters have great chemistry is your opinion. “Forced” vs “organic”, there are no couples on this show that developed organically, all of them are part of a plan that the writers have to pair them together. Yes, Mon-El was introduced as a love interest for Kara, but that’s the only reason James was included as a character too. Just like Maggie was introduced as a love interest for Alex. None of it was based on the writers noticing that two actors had chemistry and decided to explore it (like they did with Oliver and Felicity on Arrow). So if you want to describe Mon-El and Kara as forced, the label needs to be applied to all of the couples that have been shown on Supergirl. Finally “rushed”, as mentioned in the debate above, Kara hasn’t stated anything about having feelings for Mon-El. As Andy wrote, it’s actually a slow burn relationship given there isn’t even a relationship yet. Maggie & Alex on the other hand, have known each the same amount of time are already in a sexual relationship. If there is a rushed relationship on the show it’s Maggie & Alex.
the thing i’m curious about is the argument i see people offer up a lot, that kara and mon-el have been positioned as love interest from the beginning and therefore it’s not a good romance.
because this argument is suddenly nowhere to be found when it comes to maggie and alex, who have also been set up as love interest since the beginning of season 2, yet everybody’s cheering for them.
look, ship whoever you want, i’m fine with all of it, but i find it incredibly hypocrite that mon-el, kara/mon-el and even chris wood are being attacked for the very same reasons that maggie/alex are hailed as some sort of divine pairing.
i personally enjoy kara and mon-el, i think mostly because melissa and chris have a very lovely chemistry with each other. i’m excited to see where it will lead.
Ugh, I’d be fine if Mon-el left the show entirely. He brings a childishness that’s just not enjoyable to watch at all. He’s not been able to form any kind of interesting connect to any of the other characters on the show. And while maybe Kara brings out a better side to him, what does she get out of it? I see their relationship more closely resemble a competent older sister with her annoying little brother than anything remotely resembling romance.
Here is the thing, Mon-el is a man-child, of the worst type.
Kara deserves better, whether that better is with James or any of the girls in the show (Lena, Cat, Lucy)
My main problem is with the character Mon-el, and as a result the ship seems extremely forced, and boring.
Mon-el is rude, he doesn’t listen, he doesn’t care, he is a coward.
Last episode, SG was being buzzed with the alien guns and he was siting there like an idiot, then the girl SG wanted to save, got on her feet and saved the day. Then Mon-el walked away, not even giving a damn about SG on the floor, who was again helped by the girl! I mean in that scene I was more inclined to ship Kara with the missing girl, or with effing Roulette, than Mon-el!
He is ridiculously badly written, and I start to think that the writers are doing it on purpose so we can hate him
KARA deserves better!
The “maturity” in James and Kara’s relationship was all James. Kara has always seemed too immature for him.
Mon-El and Kara did have brother/sister vibes in the beginning. But as his feelings have changed, so has their dynamic.
I’ll love for them to be bros. Kara has more chemistry with Lena than Mon, but we know that’s never gonna happen….
Most of the people sparking the controversy are those who want Kara to be gay or bi more than they want a real storyline. They’re so blinded by their ‘SuperCat’ and ‘SuperCorp’ torches that they don’t realize that not only do Chris Wood and Melissa Benoist have the most chemistry out of all of her love interests, but that there are other practical reasons that they’re currently the best fit as well. For instance, I’ve really enjoyed about this season how Kara is fairly independent. In the first season she seemed needy and almost dependent on James and having a relationship with James. It made their relationship feel forced. But this year, she hasn’t been romantically interested in a guy yet. She doesn’t need a man, but on the flip side, Mon-El needs her. It’s a great storyline that, if handled right, could eventually become a great romance.
Anyway I’m all in when it comes to Kara/MonEl…mainly because I love the lightness Mon EL brings to the show. I like James but I was never a fan of him and Kara. That rship seemed dull even before it started. I think the writers felt the same way this is why they had to do a 180 on his character this season, which I’m enjoying very much.
I like them but I still think there is a lot of potential with Kara and Winn as well…
I am definitely for the romance! Now I know I may be in the minority but minus the Jimmy and Kara romance (which truly did not work), I prefer season one. It’s a shame they lost Cat Grant because the series doesn’t have the same feeling of women empowerment that it did before. (It’s still there but Jimmy as her boss? And the whole Guardian plot?) Supergirl is becoming more and more like the other superhero shows on the CW. So, it’s still good! But I prefer season 1 style. That all said, the addition of Mon-El has been the best thing about this season. I hope they give these two the slow burn they deserve. But not keep it at a will they or won’t they. There is something about their old-fashioned romance that works. Certainly, Kara’s personality (who even claims to LOVE romantic comedies) fits with this type of romance. She didn’t fit with Jimmy. Now, I know people complain about the sudden drop of Jimmy but it actually makes sense to me. Kara follows her heart, her intuition, and basically her gut feelings. She felt something was off. And as this season has continued, we have seen just what that is. Jimmy has a gigantic ego and a desire to feel important by being around “famous” superheroes. And now he has made himself one. His story as the Guardian is exactly why she’d feel it wasn’t right. His ego is out of control. He didn’t love Kara. He loved the idea of Kara and how it made him feel special. Anyway…Mon-El is a much better fit. If you were to combine Han Solo with a prince you’d have Mon-El. And the actors have a great chemistry. And can people please stop using the argument that they’re like siblings or brother and sister. Just no. Whenever people don’t like a tv couple they talk about how they’re like brother and sister. Well, that argument makes no sense. Chemistry is certainly subjective but Kara and Mon-El are not like siblings.
I just see them as friends and nothing more. She could have had something with James but felt the timing wasn’t right. Now she’s going to be with Mon-el?
I think they’re both charming and fun as hell to watch together. Not sure how anyone can watch their final scene last night and NOT see the huge amount of chemistry between the two. Maybe the writers are forcing them together a bit too fast, but they still play off each other incredibly well and better than anything I’ve seen in quite a while.
I’m all for it. James and Kara had no chemistry whatsoever. James didn’t even have chemistry with Superman, his supposed best friend! Kara/Win had more chemistry than Kara/James even when you knew it was going nowhere.
Off topic, but goes with this article. You couldn’t find hi resolution illustrations (vector art) for each of the panelists? Fire your graphic designer.
They’re great I love them together, they have so much chemistry.
Nope. Mon-El is supposed to represent what role Kara was supposed to fulfill for Kal-El when they were sent to Earth, to make up for that, in her mind, failure. She wants to be his mentor and throwing them together romantically is boring and cliched and racist toward James, especially with how the Kara and James romancr was wrapped up in a singular episode (or was it the first two?).
There is no chemistry between them on the romantic front (Kara didn’t know he was crusbing until Eliza told her and then she acted weird a out it probably because she never thought of their relationship that way. Kara also did not seem to like that kiss in Ep.8, not to mention how drawn out and boring it was in comparison to all 3 other Sanvers onscreen kisses), and their banter is more sibling oriented than any other relationship on the show.
It looks like Mon-El is to Kara as Winn is to Alex: a little brother.