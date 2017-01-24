Shadowhunters EP Defends [Spoiler]'s Surprise Death: 'We Knew We Were Messing With Canon in a Deep Way'

To say that Shadowhunters went off-book with its latest death would be a grave understatement.
“Jocelyn doesn’t die in [the Mortal Instruments series],” showrunner Todd Slavkin acknowledges to TVLine, though she did on Monday’s episode. “When we came up with the idea, the first thing we did is call [author] Cassie Clare, because we knew we were messing with canon in a deep way.”
Not only did Clare approve of the twist, but Slavkin says that she “thought it was a cool way to execute Clary’s journey as a hero’s journey.”
“In order for someone to become a hero, they need to go through adversity, and the death of parents is part of becoming a true adult — a true soul unto yourself,” he explains. “And we felt like that was something that was a really powerful thing that could push her character through 2A in a really compelling manner.”
As for what comes next, Slavkin says we can expect a “powerful, emotional journey for Clary. With her being able to create her own runes, we thought this was an interesting idea in terms of telling that story. We wanted this to be a cause for it, or at least something she can wrestle with. It wasn’t something we did lightly at all.”
OK, time to weigh in: Where do you stand on Jocelyn’s death? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.
If she isn’t brought back then her death was anti climatic. Maybe if we saw her actually killed.
I think the thing that upsets me about this has less to do with the show itself and more to do with the fact that this is a pattern in our media. Women reach a certain age and they’re quite frequently killed off. People can go through the hero’s journey without losing their mother. They could have killed Luke, who was the other father figure Clary really knew. We could have seen mother and daughter bond over that loss. Or, conversely, we could acknowledge that grief isn’t something to be romanticized. There are other kinds of trauma. I appreciate wanting to push Clary’s character, but considering older women are so frequently killed in TV and media, it makes me sad SH decided to go with this too often used choice.
I think they should of stuck closer to the book – since it was such a hit.
This is a TV show. Thus it has only so many resources regarding characters and the cost of juggling a large cast. As Freeform dedicates a majority of its time to teen and young adult characters -Jocelyn was the easiest sacrifice to service a more primary Shadowhunter character. That’s the hard truth TV producers have to deal with and fans have to accept. Fidelity to source material is not an issue. Anyone who says otherwise isn’t dealing with the reality of producing a television show.
Fans are already dealing with a lot changes, you don’t just kill off a man character.
Well, let’s wait until next week and see if this death sticks. If so I would agree that it was pretty anti-climatic. But this may answer a question I had for some time now because of the network they are on. [i don not spoiler anything but I allude to something that happens in the book so be warned]
If they move away from the books in terms of who lives and dies they could scratch a death that actually happens in the books.
I’m interested to see where they’re going with it to say the least. Jocelyn was among the top 3 I expected dying this episode so it definitely wasn’t a shock. I don’t particularly agree with the notion that killing off a teenager’s parent will make them into a ‘true adult’ or something but Clary’s actions and storyline will sure be an emotional one to watch now