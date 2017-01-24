Ratings: Lucifer Rises, Quantico Improves With Monday Move

Fox’s Lucifer this Monday scared up 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, up 5 percent and a tenth to best-since-season premiere numbers.
Opening Fox’s night, Gotham (3.6 mil/1.2) was steady.
Over on ABC, Quantico (3 mil/0.9) — now with a beefier, Monday lead-in — improved on both its most recent Sunday outing (2.3 mil/0.7) and time slot predecessor Conviction‘s final Monday rating (3.3 mil/0.6). The Bachelor (7.3 mil/2.4) ticked up.
Elsewhere:
CBS | Kevin Can Wait (8.6 mil/1.7) was flat, while Man With a Plan (7.7 mil/1.6) and Scorpion (7.7 mil/1.3) ticked up. 2 Broke Girls (7.1 mil./1.7) rose 11 percent and two tenths to hit and tie season highs.
THE CW | Supergirl (2.6 mil/0.8) returned down 26 percent from its fall finale/”Heroes v. Aliens” crossover launch. Jane the Virgin (1.1 mil/0.4) was flat.
NBC | Celeb Apprentice (3.8 mil/1.0) slipped another 11 and 16 percent. What was an eventful — and may have been a make-or-break — episode of “bubble” drama Timeless (3.5 mil/0.9) clutched onto last week’s series lows.
Enjoyed lucifar, Gotham and super girl …all were awesome I love Jerome he is an awesome villain. ..its nice to see some of the numbers doing well and some staying par.
How bad Timeless is right now? I know it does have a passionate fan base.
Timeless is fantastic. You’re on an island.
If renewed I think it can do great, but currently, I’m not enjoying the season, but in past experience, a lot of shows like these start off as procedural and then slowly move to serialised in future seasons.
I think he meant “how bad are the ratings for Timeless?”
Which of the two Blindspot vs Timeless has a better chance of being picked up? I like both but of two I think Timeless is better. What about moving Timeless to Blindspot’s timeslot?
That show has grown on me. It’s gotten a lot better the past few weeks. Unfortunately, it took the writers way too long to get to it that I’m afraid viewers who left the show aren’t coming back. It’s a shame. I really hope it gets another season but it seems doubtful.
IKR. Fans should be crossing their fingers for a Season 2 after the first is done by February 20th.
I love Timeless, it gets better and better. I hope it gets renewed.
Quantico got 2.98 million, and it’s not likely to rise in that slot. Plus that kind of “improvement” isn’t likely to impress advertisers. I wonder how the show is doing in Live+7
Live+7 performance isn’t likely to interest advertisers.
And yet….that simple logic never seems to make an impression tv fans. AOS fans particularly use the whole L+7 life as a defense for the live ratings all the time.
Lucifer is so good right now. Loving it.
Yay for Lucifer!
Very solid return for Supergirl after 2 months hiatus
According to Matt Supergirl was DOWN 26% for the Fall finale. How is that solid? By the way, last night episode was one of the better ones.
Fall finale was a bit of an aberration, crossover and all. Last night’s numbers were on par with Season 2 average.
OK, I get it. Thanks!
Nice return for Supergirl. 0.8 is pretty good for THE CW, especially on a Monday.
Happy Lucifer’s ratings went up. Sad about Timeless’s ratings are still not doing well. Hope the show will get renewed for season 2!
I gave up on Timeless. Something about the show I just couldn’t get into and I really wanted to love it.