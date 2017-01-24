LUCIFER: Tom Ellis in the "Love Handles" episode of LUCIFER airing Monday, Jan. 23 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2017 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Michael Courtney/FOX.
Ratings: Lucifer Rises, Quantico Improves With Monday Move

By /

Fox’s Lucifer this Monday scared up 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, up 5 percent and a tenth to best-since-season premiere numbers.

Opening Fox’s night, Gotham (3.6 mil/1.2) was steady.

Over on ABC, Quantico (3 mil/0.9) — now with a beefier, Monday lead-in — improved on both its most recent Sunday outing (2.3 mil/0.7) and time slot predecessor Conviction‘s final Monday rating (3.3 mil/0.6). The Bachelor (7.3 mil/2.4) ticked up.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (8.6 mil/1.7) was flat, while Man With a Plan (7.7 mil/1.6) and Scorpion (7.7 mil/1.3) ticked up. 2 Broke Girls (7.1 mil./1.7) rose 11 percent and two tenths to hit and tie season highs.

THE CW | Supergirl (2.6 mil/0.8) returned down 26 percent from its fall finale/”Heroes v. Aliens” crossover launch. Jane the Virgin (1.1 mil/0.4) was flat.

NBC | Celeb Apprentice (3.8 mil/1.0) slipped another 11 and 16 percent. What was an eventful — and may have been a make-or-break — episode of “bubble” drama Timeless (3.5 mil/0.9) clutched onto last week’s series lows.

21 Comments
  1. tvloverSA says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    Enjoyed lucifar, Gotham and super girl …all were awesome I love Jerome he is an awesome villain. ..its nice to see some of the numbers doing well and some staying par.

    Reply
  2. Kevin says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    How bad Timeless is right now? I know it does have a passionate fan base.

    Reply
    • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
      January 24, 2017 at 8:55 AM

      Timeless is fantastic. You’re on an island.

      Reply
      • Lucy says:
        January 24, 2017 at 9:20 AM

        If renewed I think it can do great, but currently, I’m not enjoying the season, but in past experience, a lot of shows like these start off as procedural and then slowly move to serialised in future seasons.

        Reply
      • Patrick says:
        January 24, 2017 at 9:42 AM

        I think he meant “how bad are the ratings for Timeless?”

        Reply
      • Craiger says:
        January 24, 2017 at 10:49 AM

        Which of the two Blindspot vs Timeless has a better chance of being picked up? I like both but of two I think Timeless is better. What about moving Timeless to Blindspot’s timeslot?

        Reply
    • Ann says:
      January 24, 2017 at 8:56 AM

      That show has grown on me. It’s gotten a lot better the past few weeks. Unfortunately, it took the writers way too long to get to it that I’m afraid viewers who left the show aren’t coming back. It’s a shame. I really hope it gets another season but it seems doubtful.

      Reply
    • JScout says:
      January 24, 2017 at 10:03 AM

      I love Timeless, it gets better and better. I hope it gets renewed.

      Reply
  3. Miss Ellys says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:02 AM

    Quantico got 2.98 million, and it’s not likely to rise in that slot. Plus that kind of “improvement” isn’t likely to impress advertisers. I wonder how the show is doing in Live+7

    Reply
    • Matt Webb Mitovich says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:09 AM

      Live+7 performance isn’t likely to interest advertisers.

      Reply
      • ndixit says:
        January 24, 2017 at 9:24 AM

        And yet….that simple logic never seems to make an impression tv fans. AOS fans particularly use the whole L+7 life as a defense for the live ratings all the time.

        Reply
  4. sweetrupturedlight says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    Lucifer is so good right now. Loving it.

    Reply
  5. Iris says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:18 AM

    Yay for Lucifer!

    Reply
  6. Mike says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:11 AM

    Very solid return for Supergirl after 2 months hiatus

    Reply
  7. Phun says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:21 AM

    Nice return for Supergirl. 0.8 is pretty good for THE CW, especially on a Monday.

    Reply
  8. Joey Padron says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:34 AM

    Happy Lucifer’s ratings went up. Sad about Timeless’s ratings are still not doing well. Hope the show will get renewed for season 2!

    Reply
  9. Jared says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    I gave up on Timeless. Something about the show I just couldn’t get into and I really wanted to love it.

    Reply
