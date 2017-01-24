Ratings: Lucifer Rises, Quantico Improves With Monday Move

Fox’s Lucifer this Monday scared up 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, up 5 percent and a tenth to best-since-season premiere numbers.

Opening Fox’s night, Gotham (3.6 mil/1.2) was steady.

Over on ABC, Quantico (3 mil/0.9) — now with a beefier, Monday lead-in — improved on both its most recent Sunday outing (2.3 mil/0.7) and time slot predecessor Conviction‘s final Monday rating (3.3 mil/0.6). The Bachelor (7.3 mil/2.4) ticked up.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Kevin Can Wait (8.6 mil/1.7) was flat, while Man With a Plan (7.7 mil/1.6) and Scorpion (7.7 mil/1.3) ticked up. 2 Broke Girls (7.1 mil./1.7) rose 11 percent and two tenths to hit and tie season highs.

THE CW | Supergirl (2.6 mil/0.8) returned down 26 percent from its fall finale/”Heroes v. Aliens” crossover launch. Jane the Virgin (1.1 mil/0.4) was flat.

NBC | Celeb Apprentice (3.8 mil/1.0) slipped another 11 and 16 percent. What was an eventful — and may have been a make-or-break — episode of “bubble” drama Timeless (3.5 mil/0.9) clutched onto last week’s series lows.

