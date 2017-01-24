Days of Our Lives: 6 Ways to Save and Safeguard NBC's Last Daytime Soap

It’s time for Days of Our Lives to make like the Phoenix and rise from the ashes.
Earlier this month, NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt told fans of the 52-year-old soap that Megyn Kelly’s imminent addition to the network’s daytime landscape didn’t mean that Salem was about to be wiped off the map. Still, to ensure that those sands keep passing through the hourglass, the show
might want to really needs to consider making a few changes under incoming headwriter Ron Carlivati (formerly of General Hospital).
Our suggestions:
1. Cut the dead weight. Lovely as it is that Salem feels like a real, well-populated community full of familiar faces, actors are expensive, and Days has (more than) a few too many.
2. Step up those production values. Under its new executive producer, CBS’ The Young and the Restless — like Days, a Sony sudser — has done just that, and the difference it’s made has been, shall we say, dramatic.
3. Get with the times. Plots like the one that’s had half of Salem running around in search of the much-ballyhooed Orwell device are, ironically, far more 1984 than 2017.
4. Reconsider that production schedule. Since Days tapes almost half a year ahead of air, its writers never get a chance to nip in the bud a storyline that’s D.O.A. On the flip side, if an unanticipated coupling clicks, it’s months before new material can be penned to exploit that chemistry.
5. Crank up the romance. Days was never more popular than when it was churning out supercouples as regularly as Alice did donuts. However, it takes more than just reintroducing dynamic duos to recapture that lost glory. The sweethearts also have to be dropped into stories that are as swoon-worthy as the ones that made us fall in love with them in the first place. That said…
6. Bring back Sami and EJ. Whatever it takes, do it. Whatever Alison Sweeney and James Scott cost, pay it. Because not since the heyday of Jack and Jennifer has a Salem couple left viewers so hot and bothered for so long a stretch as these two.
What about General Hospital? It is still on the air which means that Days is not the last daytime soap.
It says NBC’s final daytime soap.
That’s my fault. I just read the last daytime soap part and skipped over the NBC part.
General Hospital is ABC’s final daytime soap. Both GH and DAYS have been on for 50+ years respectively. CBS Daytime ended GL and ATWT for 50+ years each.
Hmmm, I can agree with all of this except Sami and EJ. They have plenty of great talent on the show, they just need to give them quality stories to tell. I don’t want Sami and EJ back. Everything always had to revolve around them in one way or another and that kept other actors/characters buried in the back ground.
I disagree, they were the only great thing (despite the bad and out of character and destructive writing they suffered) on this soap these last years ! I will admit, i watched this soap this last decade for them..and certainly not for most of the other boring/generic/manichean characters/storylines.
Bring back Eileen Davidson/Kristen DiMera!!! Her return a few years ago, single-handedly helped ratings!!!
I’d rather she came back as Susan. Kinda tired of the back and forth with Kristen. It’s the same old story every time she comes back, just tweaked slightly with different characters.
Most definitely agree about the rotating role of Kristen ( Eileen Davidson).
Wouldn’t rule out if Eileen Davidson comes back to DAYS but she’s still got Y&R to deal with.
How about bring back Sami and EJ, Bo Brady, Daniel Jonas, Jack Deveraux, Theresa Donovan, Isabella Toscano, Lexie Carver, Kristen DiMera, and have Days of our lives commercials like for Verizon, and more.
Isabella died of pancreatic cancer and John doesn’t need any other woman than Marlena. Lexie died of a brain tumor. There are too many characters and plot lines already on this show…Days needs to pare down rather than add on.
And EJ…the same criminal who shot John and coerced Sami (putting it mildly) into sleeping with him? Yeah, no thanks.
The new Abi is just NO. It seems like they deliberately cast someone who looks constantly strained. Chabbi was a power couple and now? IDK.
Chad and Abi were NEVER a power couple, they were lame and uber propped and this new actress is better than the last one who was an insult to the character and totally cheap the character..and made it sleazy.
Chad and Abi most certainly were a power couple to the younger generation. I’m trying with the new Abi but the chemistry just isn’t there like it was with Mansi. Mansi rocked that role. I’d rather see Chad with Gabi at this point.
I agree!!
True, she and Chad have no chemistry.
Ej and Sami are too good for this soap..if it is for destroying them as much as they could like many lame team of writers tried to do on this soap : i say NO THANKS, we the fans are not masochists..
The EJ and Sami one is the comment i agree with the most most popular couple ever so missed they are.
Bring back EJ and Sami. I haven’t watched since they left.
Get rid of all these young teenagers. There acting is terrible and they bring nothing to the show. Get Hope out of prison and let her and Rafe be happy. There’s no happiness on the show. Things go on way to long.
Hahaha, the teen scene is cringe worthy but I don’t necessarily blame it on the acting. The stories are awful as well also the Hope/Stefano crapfest. Nicole and Deimos are gross too, lmao!!!
Hope DAYS should bring back Molly Burnett or maybe Rachel Melvin among others.
DOOL would do so much better if it was not a Station that bases it’s ratings on Current events news wise. With majority of its time slot for current news events. Omplypics sports.
Please get Hope & Rafe back to some happiness!! Get her off the charges without bringing back Stephano if at all possible!
Two words: Kristen DiMera!
Eileen can single-handedly save Days!!
It’s going to be tough for Eileen Davidson juggling both DAYS and Y&R. What gives?
Totally agree – bring back Sammy & EJ PLEASE!!!
I love seen the old timers they are the one who keeps the show rocking ….Sammie,bo,Brady,the old abbi,stefano all the old timers keeps the show going bring them back….
I think things would’ve been better had they not SORAS’ed the kids. It was not needed to have them be teens/young adults. They could’ve done lovely things with younger Ciara, Chase and Theo. Keep it more family oriented than have (bad?) drama for the sake of drama and have it fall flat.
I agree with Sami and EJ completely. I miss them. But honestly, I need Bo Brady back and with Hope. I don’t care what writing trick needs to be pulled. I am 36 years old and have been watching this show my entire life (Dad used to record it on a VCR every day and we would watch during dinner. Don’t judge). I cried like a member of my family died when Bo died in 2014. BRING BACK BO! Also, the Bromance between Bo and Steve was awesome
I sure do agree with you. I bet that when Peter Reckell returned for that short time the ratings went up. If you bring back people that you know would send the ratings up the problems is solve. Never in day time has there been a more power couple than Peter and Kristian. They were the Days of our lives. I still watch old episodes of the two of them. They really made Days. If ask for opinions but never implement them. Hope and Bo were the Couple to watch. Alot of times their lines were crazy but for the most part the two made their characters. Try it, you might find you’ll like it
They could start by getting rid of anyone under 25./ The teens except for Theo can’t act and are simply boring. And now we have three crime families? And it seems when the writers cannot come up with anything they pick on poor Nicole.
I have the best story line to end the Fiasco of eternal confusion that has always been “Days” ~ Have this Huge Mother Ship from Outer Space (Preferably from Mars or Venus) Hover over Salem for about 3 nights ~ Then Just beam the whole twisted town up into it & transport them all away to some Far Far Away Galaxy ~ The End ! :-)
….get back to the basics of the show……need more love interest’s. Don’t drag story lines out so long……and DON’T keep repeating old stories, create new – Doug and Julie need to be made the saints of the show. Give them more air time – a place where family can come home to and talk about life. Just like you did with Alice and Tom. Love is what we look for in the afternoon, sassy – hot – passionate – lust – Bring it on baby…………we’ll be watching! Rhonda
Stay on best soap ever I have been watching soaps for 20 years gives me something to look forward to at the end of the day I record it every day and after work I can sit down and it relaxes me
Love this soap! I have watched it for years. We do NOT need or want another news/talk show with Megyn Kelley or anyone else. Keep Days ON.
EXACTLY!!! I’ve watched Days from the BEGINNING!!! They are FAMILY!!
Even though my job would NOT grant me bereavement leave when Grandpa Horton passed. Honestly the STATE has no sense of humor!!
I would be happy if everything from September 2015 forward turned out to be a bad dream Dallas style. Have Sami come back and search for EJ. Have Will be alive and help his mother. Have no Hernandezes running around sucking up stories. Let JJ be a musician again, and even bring back True O’Brien who finally learned how to act and won an Emmy but they fired her to replace her with Gabi, who is dull. Let kid Chase & Ciara be themselves with no rapey horror. Have a Bo/Hope/Aiden triangle for adults. Yes to romance and adventure, no to criminal versus criminal. Have Abigail and Chad be the romantic pairing they can be.
so tired of Hope “dying” – I can never understand her when she is talking =
time Marlene opened her eyes when she speaks! get rid of the teenies = Sierra
never opens her mouth when she speaks = get Patch an “artificial” eye –
boring and boring – Abigail is beyond awful! hope this new writer bring some
interesting dialog–
I agree to bring back sami and ej, they are exciting together. Bring back John. I have not seen him for awhile. Did he quit?
He was injured on set but is back to filming now. Not sure when we will see him on air though since they film so far in advance but he is for sure back.
Please do not cancel the show we need this it has been in my life forever and I look forward to it each day
I would love the return of EJ and Sami! Plus more twists on events that seem to have a clear conclusion but suddenly it’s not all black and white!
have Nicole dump Demois and meet someone better for her and raise the baby together. more romance i love Days of our lives but now it is getting boring might drop it totally.
I think Brady and Nicole are going to end up together with the two babies.
Y&R is the only soap I’d miss if it was canned, because it’s the only one my mother watched and I was raised on it. Soaps are though, by design, a bit too out of touch to truly succeed in their existing formats, namely because they try so hard to target people who aren’t home to watch them and can hardly commit to watching evening weeklies on the regular…
What happened to Clyde? He didn’t die. James Read is a good actor. Plays a good villain, good foil for the questionable dealings and power-brokers. There is a lot of milage left in his character. Get rid of the new Abigail! Gabi and Chad are great together. The Hernandez family lends a much needed diversity to balance out those pinch-faced Hortons. Time for Hope’s mom and daddy to go to FL with the bluehairs.
IF you want to cut dead weight among actors, who would you cut?
I like Steve and Kayla and Justin and Adrienne, but these characters are played out. Aside from Judi Evans, I feel like these characters bring the show to a screeching halt whenever they take center stage. The actors are fantastic and I don’t want them unemployed, but their romance stories are three decades old! Time to move on.
Then, stop dumbing down characters! Paul and Nicole especially right now. Christopher Sean is a great actor suffering from no one knowing what to do with him. Ari Zucker has proven time and again she can do ANYTHING and yet they continually have her moping around, and playing second fiddle to male characters. For a few months, her storyline with Kate and Theresa was GREAT – and then jettisoned. This woman is the STAR of the show – give her the appropriate material.
Now Deimos. This concept of this character is fine, and Vincent isn’t the problem, but just move the focus anywhere else for awhile. I’m so sick of him being the hero and the villain in EVERY STORY, and every character bowing down. Philip is the only smart one by leaving (and I miss that character).
On that note, bring back the 30-year-old characters! This entire age group is decimated. I know Shawn is here (kinda), and Chloe, and Belle is on her way back, but come on – the 90s kids are not well represented.
Chad/Abby – break these guys up. The couple is always on shaky ground, and Marci Miller has more chemistry with Dario. Embrace Abby’s inner selfish jerk, destroy that angel monument, and let her reign some terror on her sweet, innocent image. Much more fun. She and Chad can always get back together in another few years.
Teens: the only one with acting ability is Olivia Rose Keegan (no singing ever again please). Ciara is thankfully leaving, Joey and Theo are both flat, all the times. Neither one has emotion in their voice, or their faces. James can cry okay, but that’s about it. It’s time to start fresh with this set. NOW. Their storylines have also been awful (like how three fifths of them all became criminals within three weeks – rape, murder and vandalism), but the actors aren’t promotable because they are awful.
I’ve got more, but I’ll stop. Best wishes to Ron – I hope things improve FAST. No time to waste.
I have been watching since I was15 years old and now Ian 64 I love days of our life’s hope they don’t take it outlet keelly go to ABC save days of our lives enough news
Most of what is above I agree with… just not the bring back Sami and EJ part…. sorry….
better stories would be nice… family members actually acting like they KNOW each other would be amazing…. friendships and some happy times instead of doom and gloom would be much appreciated too…
I agree bring back Sami and EJ they brought new meaning to crazy in love and also reduce the cast size I find myself fast forwarding through most of the episode to skip the people I don’t care about which is most of them.
HAVE LOVED DAYS FOR YEARS…BUT YEAH TURN THE STORIES OVER QUICKER, THEY DRAG OUT TO MUCHSURE HOPE THEY KEEP IT ON
Why do I feel using: make like a Phoenix & rise from the ashes is inappropriate considering Mascolo just recently passed away?
I feel like they are setting us up for a major Deimos/Nicole/Brady love triangle, and if so, I hope the shake up won’t deter that. I love Nicole and it just seems so clear that her and Brady are endgame. I’m hoping this thing with Deimos was just something to add drama to them getting together.
Chad is the other favorite of mine on the show. Chabby was the best couple as far as chemistry is concerned but unfortunately he had more chemistry with Seirra than new Abbie. The need to figure something out with his character. A good solid love interest. That’s where he shines. This might sound crazy…but Chloe, maybe? I’m on the fence about Gabi.
And whatever it takes they need EJ back. I can take or leave Sami, she does have the tendency to overtake every storyline.
Stories are dragged out forever. Keep some of the older actors so the older generation of people still watching recognize their favorites. Add some younger actors 30-50s
I gotta agree that the six months in advance production schedule is killing the writing!!
I don’t mean to harp on past success, but the show needs a Gloria Monty type overhaul: throw out a lot of the already recorded episodes, let the writers and production have a 6-8 week advance at the most. P
Nothing will ever match the greatness of Marlena being possessed by the Devil, or when Kate (I think?) had Hope (I think?) buried alive, and was taunting her via two-way radio in her coffin.
I think Vivian buried Kate but I could be wrong, lol.
I just looked it up. It was Vivian who buried Carly. Still, as far as soap plots goes, that dose of ridiculousness was just awesome. The demonic possession storyline dragged on for FAR too long though.
Have watched since the beginning….bring back Sami and Ej, put Hope and Rafe together, give Nicole her baby……QUIT dragging stories out for ever…..it gets very boring!!!!!
Sammy and EJ? Really? Get over it. What are Deidre Hall, Drake Hodgestyn, Thaao Penghlis, Mary Beth Evans, Melissa Reeves, Judy Evans and the like doing there in the first place? They were all part of the heyday in the late 80’s to early 90’s and they all need to be retired from the that show. Their storylines are dead. I really don’t get why everyone keeps holding on to the past. That’s been Ken Corday’s mistake this entire time. At least he’s hired Carlivati. Before he simply recycled the same head writers over and over again. Where the hell has that gotten him?