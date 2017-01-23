Vampire Diaries Photos: Sheriff Forbes, Tyler Lockwood (and More?) Return

What would a trip into Damon Salvatore’s subconscious be without a visit from a few (mostly) friendly faces?
The CW on Monday released several new shots from Friday’s episode of The Vampire Diaries (8/7c), appropriately titled “Nostalgia’s a Bitch,” featuring the return of two beloved characters: Sheriff Forbes (played by Marguerite MacIntyre) and Tyler Lockwood (played by Michael Trevino).
As you probably recall, Caroline’s mom lost her battle with cancer back in Season 6, while Tyler lost his life by Damon’s hands — er, fangs — earlier in Season 8.
Here’s Friday’s official episode description for context:
THE RINGING OF THE BELL — Sybil enacts revenge on Damon by putting him in a catatonic state. Caroline and Bonnie enter Damon’s mind and run into familiar faces from the past, only to discover Stefan is the key to Damon’s fate. It’s a race against time for the bell as both Sybil and her sister Seline jockey for its control.
Keep in mind, Tyler and Sheriff Forbes are only the characters The CW wants us to know about ahead of time. There’s no telling which other familiar faces (*cough* Kai) Caroline and Bonnie might encounter during their trip to Damonland.
Which familiar faces are you hoping to see this week? Drop their names in a comment below.
i’m hoping that michael trevino still flying back and forth to atlanta means he’ll be there for the series finale as a very much alive tyler.
his death was stupid and meaningless, so way plec can make me believe caroline, elena etc will forgive damon for that.
Kai Kai Kai Kai Kai, please! Oh, please.
The only problem hoping for Kai is that Chris Wood is pretty busy with Supergirl all the way up in Vancouver. But he might come in just to get some clarity on the spell and whether it includes vampirisim as part of its ‘witchy woo’ ban. I could see that Bonnie and Enzo might actually want to wait unless its an emergency because I could see the two of them wanting to have kids (and maybe just finding some relative of Enzo’s) and want to do it before. Unless Enzo is on the cure bandwagon (though I think he might have a legit excuse as his body was in the final stages of tuberculosis when Lily changed him) and is too afraid that will bring it back.
