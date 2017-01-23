Vampire Diaries Photos: Sheriff Forbes, Tyler Lockwood (and More?) Return

What would a trip into Damon Salvatore’s subconscious be without a visit from a few (mostly) friendly faces?

RELATEDIan Somerhalder on Elena’s Presence in The Vampire Diaries‘ Final Episodes: ‘She Is Still the Light in Damon’s Life’

The CW on Monday released several new shots from Friday’s episode of The Vampire Diaries (8/7c), appropriately titled “Nostalgia’s a Bitch,” featuring the return of two beloved characters: Sheriff Forbes (played by Marguerite MacIntyre) and Tyler Lockwood (played by Michael Trevino).

As you probably recall, Caroline’s mom lost her battle with cancer back in Season 6, while Tyler lost his life by Damon’s hands — er, fangs — earlier in Season 8.

RELATEDVampire Diaries Boss Warns of Another ‘Painful’ Death Coming in 2017

Here’s Friday’s official episode description for context:

THE RINGING OF THE BELL — Sybil enacts revenge on Damon by putting him in a catatonic state. Caroline and Bonnie enter Damon’s mind and run into familiar faces from the past, only to discover Stefan is the key to Damon’s fate. It’s a race against time for the bell as both Sybil and her sister Seline jockey for its control.

–

Keep in mind, Tyler and Sheriff Forbes are only the characters The CW wants us to know about ahead of time. There’s no telling which other familiar faces (*cough* Kai) Caroline and Bonnie might encounter during their trip to Damonland.

RELATEDThe Originals Showrunner Exits; TVD‘s Julie Plec to Take Over If Renewed

Which familiar faces are you hoping to see this week? Drop their names in a comment below.