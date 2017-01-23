SNL Writer Suspended for Controversial Tweet About Donald Trump's Son

Twitter can be hazardous to your career. Just ask Katie Rich.

The Saturday Night Live writer has been suspended indefinitely from the show following a questionable tweet about President Donald Trump’s son Barron, according to our sister site Deadline. NBC and the show have yet to officially comment on the matter, but Deadline notes that Rich’s name did not appear in the credits for this week’s episode.

Rich’s tweet, which she has since deleted, predicted that the ten-year-old boy “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Rich took to Twitter on Monday to apologize for the “inexcusable” joke:

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

SNL has famously provoked President Trump in recent months with a number of scathing sketches, featuring Alec Baldwin as Trump. Trump has himself attacked the show on Twitter, calling it “unwatchable” and “totally biased.” In related news: Baldwin will host SNL, and surely revive his Trump impression, on Feb. 3.

Is Rich’s apology sufficient? Or should she lose her job at SNL? Give us your take — and keep it civil! — in the comments.