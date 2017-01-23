SNL Writer Suspended for Controversial Tweet About Donald Trump's Son

Twitter can be hazardous to your career. Just ask Katie Rich.
The Saturday Night Live writer has been suspended indefinitely from the show following a questionable tweet about President Donald Trump’s son Barron, according to our sister site Deadline. NBC and the show have yet to officially comment on the matter, but Deadline notes that Rich’s name did not appear in the credits for this week’s episode.
Rich’s tweet, which she has since deleted, predicted that the ten-year-old boy “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Rich took to Twitter on Monday to apologize for the “inexcusable” joke:
SNL has famously provoked President Trump in recent months with a number of scathing sketches, featuring Alec Baldwin as Trump. Trump has himself attacked the show on Twitter, calling it “unwatchable” and “totally biased.” In related news: Baldwin will host SNL, and surely revive his Trump impression, on Feb. 3.
Is Rich’s apology sufficient? Or should she lose her job at SNL? Give us your take — and keep it civil! — in the comments.
Has Barron Trump done anything wrong? Not to my knowledge, he hasn’t, despite the fact that he has an utterly loathsome father. While if it were up to me, I wouldn’t fire Katie Rich from SNL, but I also wouldn’t lose any sleep if she got the axe.
He should be suspended. Minor children are OFF LIMITS. No exceptions. Idiots did this kind of thing to Chelsea Clinton, the Bush girls, and the Obama girls. Shame on them. Trump’s adult children give people ample reason to make fun, but minors are off limits for jokes and ridicule.
Concur fully.
Sorry, meant SHE should be suspended.
Absolutely she should be fired. I didn’t vote for the man, but his minor child is off limits. Completely.
He was trotted out for political gain, so I’m not sure *completely* is true… perhaps we simply go with avoid outside of emergency.
She should not and will not be fired.
You must be the owner?
Really? Because there have been folks fired for comments about Obama’s daughters’ choice of clothing. Oh, wait, sorry that GOP staffer resigned after lots of media coverage and public outcry. There was a host fired recently for comments about Michelle Obama. There have been commentators, hosts and all sorts of folks fired for comments made on air and online. Didn’t Susan Olsen (aka Cindy Brady) recently lose a gig over something she said/tweeted? People do get fired for inappropriate comments. If you disagree with their removal, then at least you’re consistent. . . if you think those were correct, well then….
I don’t think he’s homeschooled. If he were, that could be done in D.C. as easily as in NYC. I’m an avid anti-Trumpster, but kids should be off-limits. As for firing, I think the writer’s apology is enough. Trump never apologized to all the people he’s hurt.
He isn’t homeschooled. It’s the reason why Melania and Barron aren’t moving into the White House until this summer, so he can finish his current school year at whatever private school he’s at right now.***
.
***This is the reasoning we’ve been given. I mean, if, come June/July, they haven’t moved yet or aren’t even in the process of moving, I’ll be more suspicious then.
Two wrongs make it right.
No it was not. Children of presidents who are under the age of 18 are off-limits. They didn’t ask to be in that position and in most cases, don’t have the voice to defend themselves from those types of comments, which more often than not, are a form of bullying and shaming that adults should know better not to do.
Agreed. Has nothing to do with whether you support the President or not, minor children of Presidents are off-limits!
Years ago, Saturday Night Live had a Chelsea Clinton joke in a Wayne’s World skit that was subsequently removed from all reruns after complaints.
She should be fired. No need to insult his family. She was insensitive and the joke was not funny.
Too bad we can’t suspend trump for some of his tweets.
No mr president would not have even apoligized if it was reversed she she was sorry enough said. Turn abouts fair play
How the f**k is the a turn about? Did the kid say some stupid? No the father did. If a man came up to me and told me I was a worthless piece of garbage, I wouldn’t then turn around and take it out on his children. You may loathe President Trump and that’s fine, but you loathe him, not his underage children.
Is this*
She shouldn’t be fired for the tweet. She should be fired for not being funny.
I don’t support Trump, but I’ll never support targeting children, either. She should be fired for saying something so vile about a young child who never asked to be put in this position. Children of presidents should be off limits, period.
Doing the same thing Trump is doing, and that is spreading hate and verbally harassing a child, is making us look even worse than him, cause we’re supposed to be better, so yeah, I hate Trump, but I strongly disagree with personal vendetta against his children/wife/etc.
Going after Donald Trump is one thing because he’s a public figure and so he’s fair game.However his son Barron who is a minor is not fair game and it’s not his fault who his father is.As for Rich, since this probably her first screw up like this i’m fine with her just been suspended but if it happens again then she should be fired.
I hate Trump but making fun of his son is just wrong. It’s been wrong since Amy Carter. She’s pathetic and like Trump should stop tweeting stupid stuff. I couldn’t care less if they fire her, maybe it will teach her a lesson. We teach our children to not be bullies only to be bullies as adults. So hypocritical!
She’s only sorry because she was caught and people were offended if people were not so outraged by this (and it was pro an anti-Trump people offended) she would not have apologized I can guarantee you that.
She’s a disgrace, and doesn’t represent the majority of decent human beings on either side of the aisle. Not everything’s funny, not everything is joke fodder. Bye, Katie.
She should be fired from the show. This was an inexcusable, cruel comment aimed at a child. It should not be tolerated under any circumstance; regardless of her “apology”. Not enough. Children, especially those in the public eye should be guarded and protected by us all. What she tweeted was horrible; NBC should be ashamed that she is a representative of them.
Agreed. If Barron Trump was over 18, this would be different. He didn’t ask for any of this, and that tweet wasn’t just making fun of him. It suggested that he was a terrible person.
Hopefully he isn’t too scarred by this. :(
She should be suspended for telling a joke about the presidents son. She should be fired because it was a bad joke. Seriously, SNL sucks.
It was inappropriate, and a lousy joke, but she’s apologized, so that’s the end of it, in my opinion. A few weeks’ suspension to let things settle seems appropriate to me. I suppose we’ll have to see what “indefinite” actually means.
Well there’s “indefinite” and then there’s Duke University “indefinite.”
For starters, children of any public figure are off limits. Or rather they should be anyway. Her comments were nothing short of bullying a 10 year old child because she didn’t like his dad. People have been fired for tantrums and bullish behavior online and in front of the camera before, if she is she won’t be the first. I’m sorry, but how is there still an adult in 2017 that doesn’t understand being a jerk on Twitter won’t stir up ire and potential trouble… Seriously? My 12 year old knows if she’s a bully online she risks suspension at school, and further consequences at home.
Wish we had an edit button. ;) I mean to say “I’m sorry, but how is there still an adult in 2017 that doesn’t understand being a jerk on Twitter WILL stir up ire and potential trouble…”
Didn’t you yanks just elect a guy who is constantly a jerk on twitter? Maybe this SNL writer is just starting her bid for the presidency in 2020.
She should absolutely lose her job. Elizabeth Lauten lost her job for something she said about Obama’s girls that was WAY less offensive.
One of the dangerous traps of social media is that we often feel like we are just sharing thoughts with (like-minded) friends — people who know and understand us well, and get that we aren’t a bad person because we occasionally have less than broadly socially acceptable thoughts and ideas that strike us as humorous. The immediacy of social media “short circuits” our social filters and we post things that we might only say in a private conversation. Ms. Rich is a comedy writer, and no doubt has a quick wit. Quick wit also knows few filters. She’s not the first to fall victim to these traps. I believe we should all be a little more forgiving about tweets – particularly when the offending party acknowledges and repents their faux pas. Of course, I realize that it doesn’t really matter what I think. The executives at SNL and/or NBC will make the decision. I wish her luck, though.
I would agree with wanting to be a little more forgiving, if that applied to both political parties, but we all know that it doesn’t. In this day and political age, it’s ok to totally trash Republicans, but Heaven forbid we say anything about Democrats.
The problem with your logic is that there MUST be consequences for your actions and a slap on the wrist of being suspended is not severe enough to stop this from happening again! A consequence is intended to deter future misbehavior and I don’t believe a mea culpa, mea culpa I said deterring any future misbehavior! We see it time and time again, someone tweets something nasty, there’s a huge blowback and then the predictable “I’m sorry you are too overly sensitive and took my tweet wrong, please forgive me!” But the next time this happens the author of the offensive tweet piles on the new person and calls for their head. Maybe people should turn their filters back on. Sheesh, I feel like I’m reprimanding my 90-year old mother who has no clue what she’s saying! Think before you speak!!!!
Yeah, that was in poor taste. Leave the kid alone, he’s off limits.
A Trump administration supporter, I am not, but the kids are off limits. Period.
Ms. Rich needs to resign.
I’m a liberal democrat who voted for Clinton but I agree she should be fired… it’s such poor taste and just wrong to wish such a thing on a child, and the child of a President at that! (Come on, how dumb do you have to be?!)
I don’t support Trump but PUBLICALLY humiliating his young son in a tweet is stupid. She should be fired, it’s just not okay.
Shame, shame, shame. You don’t go after a kid.
The Saturday in 2 Weeks is Feb 4th and Kristin Stewart is hosting. Baldwin is hosting Feb 11th
I’m confused. I thought that when Trump won it meant the end of political correctness and that everybody could say whatever the hell they wanted to about anybody and that nobody should ever be offended about anything.
Right? What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
No, her apology is not acceptable, she only did it to save her job, I do not find it sincere at all, I am not a fan of Trump but a 10 yr old is off limits, for a grown woman to bully a child is inexcusable and NBC is being hypocritical by not firing her and releasing a statement.
Kids get kicked out of schools for bullying.. However, this adult only gets a slap with a suspension.. Fire the %$#@!
She should absolutely be fired. As should the Comedy Central writer who tweeted something far worse about Barron (not feeling comfortable typing it here because it could get caught in the spam filter).
She’s not sorry she’s a liberal piece of trash not only does she need to be fired but she needs a foot in her liberal stupid butt
I don’t see any rel harm done. Katie Rich did apologize, for what she wrote on twitter!
Do you really believe everything that comes out of a writer’s mouth…or from their keyboard? If it had been a conservative writer would you have believed their apology?
I’m not a fan of bullying even less of adults bullying kids. She should be fired and it’s a bright shining beacon of the hypocrisy of the entertainment industry that she hasn’t been. If similar comments had been made of the minor child of a Democratic President they’d be making commercials directed by Joss Whedon starring the cast of the Avengers, Colbert would be utterly apoplectic, Seth Myers would be howling, the cast and crew of Grey’s Anatomy would do an episode about it, teary eyed of course. Madonna would be calling for their house to be blown up. There would be hats worn and slogans and everything. Nothing seems to matter to the media except whether you have a D or an R behind your name.
Minor children are off limits. I’m sure Barron knows that a huge number of people think his father is a vile excuse for a human being, and is possibly being bullied about it, already. He doesn’t deserve any more abuse.
He’s a kid, he doesn’t deserve any abuse. His dad might be a vulgar sob but it aint the kid’s fault. The sins of the father are not the sins of the son even if that is the message NBC and SNL want to send by not firing this writer. That and that it’s OK for adults to publicly bully kids.
Everybody should know that children are off limits, and that you don’t pull the trigger of a loaded gun (Trump) giving him real reason to attack the show
Leave the president’s… or, really, any public official’s… children alone. It’s tough enough being a kid without having to deal with the fact that there are people who dislike you because they dislike your parent(s).
You do not pull the trigger (Trump) giving him something that he can use to legitimately attack the show. Kids are off limits. She should be fired because her first post wasn’t even funny.
Disgusting, just like when Gingrich and Limbaugh bad mouthed Chelsea when she was a kid in the White House. It was disgusting then, and it is disgusting, now. The husband was floored when he read this over my shoulder, “That’s not right. That’s mean and vicious.” Her use of the word insensitive is hysterically mild. Oh, our writers sure think a lot of themselves. She needs to come up with a more appropriate apology, if she wants to keep her job. Maybe attending counseling, with feedback how one can develop skills to think things through before shooting off the mouth. There sure are many who could learn from that, with today’s social media land mines. As far as the husband goes, he doesn’t think she should lose her job because she won’t do that again. (not that he cares about SNL, considering it boring, especially the BaldwinTrump).
Good. No matter how you may feel about Trump, the kids should be off-limit (and I’m including the adult kids, EXCEPT when it pertains to something they themselves do/say). Barron didn’t sign up for any of this.
They are will within their rights to suspend and even fire her. It’s completely up to them. What she did was incredibly stupid and wrong. He is a child. Children are not fair game. Blast his father. Blast his mother for being married to such a scumbag, but he’s a minor child who has no say in his parents’ words or behaviors. Her apology not mentioning WHY she was wrong tells me she may not get it.