Kristen Wiig Last Man on Earth
Kristen Wiig Joins Last Man on Earth in Mystery Recurring Role

Another Saturday Night Live all-star has been sucked into Will Forte’s sublime apocalypse.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Forte’s former SNL colleague Kristen Wiig is headed to Fox’s The Last Man on Earth later this season in a top-secret recurring role. A Fox spokesperson declined to comment.

Back in Season 1, Forte recruited ex-SNL peer Jason Sudeikis to play the recurring role of his onscreen brother Mike. And in Season 2, another SNL heavyweight, Will Ferrell, made a super-brief cameo as ill-fated survivor Gordon Vanderkruik.

Wiig and Forte’s SNL collaborations included the MacGyver spoof MacGruber, which spawned a 2010 feature film of the same name.

Last Man on Earth is scheduled to resume its current third season on March 5.

  1. Joey Padron says:
    January 23, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    Good casting news! Happy Kirsten will be on the show, can’t wait to see her on the show and see her and Will on screen together again!

