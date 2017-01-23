Alan Cumming CBS Pilot
CBS Orders James Patterson Pilot Adaptation Starring Alan Cumming

CBS has added a pair of drama pilots to next season’s slate… and one will feature a face that’s familiar to CBS viewers.

The network has given a pilot order to Killer Instinct, starring The Good Wife alum and three-time Emmy nominee Alan Cumming. The plot centers on a retired CIA operative who’s left the agency for a quiet life as a writer and professor, but gets dragged back into service when the NYPD needs help catching a serial killer.

Killer Instinct is based on Dr. Death, the upcoming novel from bestselling author James Patterson. (CBS already has Zoo, also based on a Patterson novel, in its summer lineup.) Cumming is also an executive producer on the series, along with Patterson, Alex Kurtzman (Sleepy Hollow, Hawaii Five-0) and former Royal Pains showrunner Michael Rauch, who’ll write the pilot.

The other drama pilot ordered by CBS, Perfect Citizen, is a legal drama from The Good Wife writer Craig Turk. In it, a former NSA general counsel retreats to a Boston law firm after blowing the whistle on a major international scandal, and faces praise and scorn from both sides of the political aisle.

2 Comments
  1. pAloma says:
    January 23, 2017 at 5:37 PM

    I would watch Alan Cumming in anything. That said, I’m just tired of serial killers and police procedural. They all end up being very similar. Ditto for lawyer shows.

    There’s a whole big world out there. Write something new.

    If there’s going to be another detective show, how about a other round of The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency. Or something else that reaches outside of the usual police department serial killer stuff. If you have to have another legal show, do something very different. It’s all getting boring.

    • PatriciaLee says:
      January 23, 2017 at 7:36 PM

      Hey, the writer professor angle is cool. It’ll be like our Masterpiece Theater host strolling into the script. Maybe Darlene Shiley could do a cameo?

