CBS Orders James Patterson Pilot Adaptation Starring Alan Cumming

CBS has added a pair of drama pilots to next season’s slate… and one will feature a face that’s familiar to CBS viewers.

The network has given a pilot order to Killer Instinct, starring The Good Wife alum and three-time Emmy nominee Alan Cumming. The plot centers on a retired CIA operative who’s left the agency for a quiet life as a writer and professor, but gets dragged back into service when the NYPD needs help catching a serial killer.

Killer Instinct is based on Dr. Death, the upcoming novel from bestselling author James Patterson. (CBS already has Zoo, also based on a Patterson novel, in its summer lineup.) Cumming is also an executive producer on the series, along with Patterson, Alex Kurtzman (Sleepy Hollow, Hawaii Five-0) and former Royal Pains showrunner Michael Rauch, who’ll write the pilot.

The other drama pilot ordered by CBS, Perfect Citizen, is a legal drama from The Good Wife writer Craig Turk. In it, a former NSA general counsel retreats to a Boston law firm after blowing the whistle on a major international scandal, and faces praise and scorn from both sides of the political aisle.