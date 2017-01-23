Days of Our Lives: Dena Higley Out as Head Writer, GH Vet Ron Carlivati In

While it awaits word on its fate, Days of Our Lives is making some major changes.

As rumors swirl — and get slightly quelled — that NBC might scrub the long-running soap, it has been announced that series vet Dena Higley will step down as co-head writer.

Seizing the show’s reins as head writer will be Ron Carlivati, whose credits include extended runs at ABC’s One Life to Live (where in 2008 his writing team won the Daytime Emmy) and, from January 2012 to July 2015, General Hospital.

Days‘ other co-head writer, Ryan Quan, will remain with the sudser under the title of creative consultant. Soap Opera Digest first broke the news.

“We look forward to the fresh and compelling stories these changes will bring to Salem,” the show said in a statement.

Fretting over Days‘ fate was amplified by NBC’s recent hire of Megyn Kelly, calling into question where the network might carve out an hour for the Fox News vet’s new daytime program. “We don’t make a decision for another couple months,” NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt told TVLine at the Television Critics Association winter press tour last week.

Current contracts for the Days cast and producers only run through the end of 2017, so the clock is ticking on a possible renewal. But Greenblatt says NBC would make an effort to give Days fans plenty of notice if they do decide to pull the plug: “Unfortunately, soap operas are written so far ahead… But yeah, we would try to be respectful.”

Was this head writer swap overdue? And could this creative change help steer Days toward a stronger case for renewal?