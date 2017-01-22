Exclusive
Once Upon a Time Musical Episode
Once Upon a Time Eyes Musical Episode for Spring — Who Will Sing?

Will Grumpy and the rest of Once Upon a Time‘s dwarfs finally sing about whistling while they work? Will erstwhile cricket Dr. Archie Hopper let loose with a tune about wishing upon a star?

“Be prepared” (as Scar might croon), because such melodic mysteries might be addressed during Season 6. TVLine hears that the fantastical, fairy tale-themed ABC series is currently planning a musical episode, to air sometime this spring. And to that end, some cast members are actively brushing up on their vocal skills.

An ABC spokesperson had no comment on TVLine’s story.

Having weaved in characters from Frozen, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and other musical Disney features over the years, talk of Once cuing up a musical episode has always brewed, with series cocreator Eddy Kitsis saying as recently as the 2015 Comic-Con, “It would be great to do a musical episode, [but] I don’t know even know where to begin.”

Well, it would seem that the show bosses figured that one out.

As for who all would step up to the proverbial mic, “We all sing,” Once lead Jennifer Morrison told E! Online back in 2011 when asked about the possibility of a musical outing. “Josh Dallas, Ginny Goodwin, me…. I don’t know if Robert Carlyle sings; he probably does. I feel like we have a lot of musically inclined people in the cast. We’ll see!” Indeed.

Once, of course, won’t be the only musical lark in town this spring: The CW’s Supergirl/The Flash crossover will find the superfriends battling the Music Meister while breaking out in song, in a two-parter airing March 20-21.

Once Upon a Time resumes Season 6 on Sunday, March 5.

15 Comments
  1. Tina Cameron says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:23 PM

    Love this show. It’s about time it came back on.missed Once Upon a Time

    Reply
  2. Sophie says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:26 PM

    I just need Lana Parrilla to sing. Anyone else is of course, very welcome, but I bet Colin will have his song for sure!

    Pity Sean Maguire won’t be in that episode. He is quite a good singer.

    Reply
  3. Raven says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:28 PM

    Oh God I hope not. That’s a horrible idea.

    Reply
  4. ninergrl6 says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:29 PM

    Plot-wise I don’t know how they’ll make it work, but then again OUAT doesn’t always make sense. FWIW Colin O’Donoghue sings too.

    Reply
  5. Bryan87 says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:33 PM

    Sounds more and more like they’re expecting this to be their last (full) season. All those guest stars from earlier seasons coming back, now a gimmick episode like that. Suppose there could be worse shows for that, considering Disney movies tend to have a bunch of musical numbers in them too and they have magic to explain why everyone would suddenly start singing. I knew of Robert Carlyle and Sean Maguire as cast who play the guitar and sing, if they have more it may work.

    Reply
  6. LisaB says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:59 PM

    a musical episoe is probably an horrible idea but I hope emma and regina will sing

    Reply
  7. Renato says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:15 PM

    This makes me very excited, but also, what is it based on? There’s legit no source. Please don’t get my hopes up for nothing, that’s what the show itself always does.

    Reply
  8. Dominique says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:22 PM

    oh lord please don’t. just because they THINK it’s a good idea,d oesn’t mean it actually IS.
    This is one hype the writers should not follow.

    Reply
  9. Nicky Aiuto says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:24 PM

    Interesting.

    Reply
  10. Val says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:29 PM

    Not keen on musical episodes.
    But I do believe some cast members can sing.
    Would love to see a Emma and Hook duet.

    Reply
  11. Betsy Tarr (@Betsypaige24) says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:32 PM

    God, please let this not be true………….

    Reply
  12. Irene Fox says:
    January 22, 2017 at 1:38 PM

    Coliin singing to Jennifer! I mean Hook to Emma is my dream come true! #CaptainSwan

    Reply
