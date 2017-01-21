Women's March Melissa Benoist
Women's March: Did Supergirl Star 'Steel' the Sign-Making Show?

Among the thousands upon thousands of people who populated the Women’s March across numerous cities on Saturday, there were more than a few celebrities — and Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist may have come toting the most super sign of them all.

Crowds that were both mighty and mighty impressive assembled on Saturday in Washington, D.C. as well as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Austin and dozens of other locations (on multiple continents), as part of the aprés-inauguration movement that was set in motion on Nov. 9, the day after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Benoist’s DCTV pals Caity Lotz, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes and Keiynan Lonsdale, plus America Ferrera (Superstore), Amber Tamblyn, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Gillian Anderson, Ming-Na Wen (Agents of SHIELD), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), Erin Richards (Gotham), Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) and Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory), are but a handful of the celebrities who participated in marches, as sampled in the photos at bottom. But Supergirl‘s Benoist had a message for the freshly minted commander-in-chief that was both direct and played off her Girl of Steel persona, evoking the explicit and inflammatory sound bite Trump was heard uttering during the taping of a 2005 appearance on Access Hollywood.

Check out Benoist’s NSFW (if you work Saturday hours, that is) sign below,, then tell us if you’ve been blown away by the attendance at the Women’s March. Again, warning: language.

💪#womensmarchonwashington

A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on

22 Comments
  1. topoopon/scoxocs (@topoopon) says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:46 AM

    Nothing but love for any of these women. March on!

    Reply
  2. Phun says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:51 AM

    So proud of all the people out there for the WOMENS MARCH including friends and family members!

    Reply
  3. KET says:
    January 21, 2017 at 12:02 PM

    All of the pictures coming from #WomensMarch all across the country, and the world, are just so inspiring. By comparison, yesterday seemed like a funeral for humanity; glad to see that it was just a reality show illusion.

    Reply
  4. fiberlicious says:
    January 21, 2017 at 12:15 PM

    Melissa’s sign definitely wins the already winning day!

    Reply
  5. Elle says:
    January 21, 2017 at 12:17 PM

    It’s ignorant and embarrassing. Funny how you don’t show the anti Trump hate speech that is in this March. We live in a free country. We have the same rights as men. They need to use their star power to help women and young girls in countries where women are truly in need of their rights.

    Reply
    • Joey says:
      January 21, 2017 at 12:56 PM

      You’re delusional if you think women have the same rights as men in America. Why don’t you cite some sources to prove that they do.
      .
      And before you get on me for not confronting your statement about helping women in countries where they may have fewer rights than those of American women, the situations are not mutually exclusive. You can fight for equal rights for women in America, and in Saudi Arabia, or the Congo, or Indonesia, or whatever other country.

      Reply
    • Pamela says:
      January 21, 2017 at 12:58 PM

      Well said, it’s very sad.

      Reply
    • Carrie says:
      January 21, 2017 at 1:18 PM

      Your ignorance is showing. This isn’t an anti-Trump thing, it’s about empowerment and unification. How can it be said that women have the same rights when men are still paid more and some old guys in Washington are trying to tell us what we can and can’t do with our own bodies? There’s nothing wrong with these celebrities marching for what they believe in. They’re just people like everyone else, and how do you know that they aren’t using their celebrity to help women in other countries?

      Reply
      • Haz says:
        January 21, 2017 at 1:46 PM

        Wow I can’t believe you are stupid enough to even type that. This girl shows hers was made of steel in her sex tape she leaked for press coverage.

        Reply
  6. Tom says:
    January 21, 2017 at 12:21 PM

    I find it silly, they should do these big events before elections not after. As after you are really just protesting democracy. While before you can bring about the change you want through democracy.

    Hopefully they remember to do it again in the Fall of 2018.

    Reply
  7. Raul J says:
    January 21, 2017 at 12:46 PM

    Never in my life have I seen so much hersteria! I guess this is what a mass meltdown of snowflakes looks like.

    Reply
  8. Sophie K says:
    January 21, 2017 at 12:50 PM

    They’ll never learn. No one cares what these “celebrities” have to say about politics. You’re voice or opinion is NOT more important or influential than those of us who are regular Americans. That’s why Hillary lost…

    Reply
    • Joey says:
      January 21, 2017 at 12:58 PM

      They aren’t acting like their opinions matter more than anyone else’s. They’re just giving their opinion, as the Constitution allows.

      Reply
    • Wayne says:
      January 21, 2017 at 1:03 PM

      Lol. You (presumably) voted for a celebrity because of what he had to say about politics. I don’t think you or anybody who voted for him get the say such things.

      Reply
    • Edna says:
      January 21, 2017 at 1:14 PM

      “Those of us who are regular Americans”. Oops, guess who didn’t pass American History. And in closing….a quote from Donald Trump : we won with poorly educated! I love the poorly educated!”

      Reply
  9. Donald says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:11 PM

    There is photographic evidence that says otherwise :D

    Reply
  10. Meaghan says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:11 PM

    I’ve liked a lot of signs, but Melissa Benoist’s is absolutely amazing. I wasn’t able to take part, but I’m there in spirit and am so proud and happy to see so many people standing up for human rights.

    Reply
  11. Jj says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:28 PM

    What a truly inspirational day this has been. Seeing these crowds dwarf the sad little funeral held yesterday has given me hope. And the ‘steel’ sign definitely stole the show. Congratulations, ladies.

    Reply
  12. YTKylie says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:37 PM

    This is truly inspiring…absolutely love Melissa’s sign….unlike Stephen Amell’s cowardly stance of trying to remain neutral… Pretty sure he’s not neutral but afraid if he shows his true loyalty, it will be the end of him and Arrow.

    Reply
