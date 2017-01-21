Women's March: Did Supergirl Star 'Steel' the Sign-Making Show?

Among the thousands upon thousands of people who populated the Women’s March across numerous cities on Saturday, there were more than a few celebrities — and Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist may have come toting the most super sign of them all.

RELATEDDonald Trump Gives Inaugural Address as President: ‘This Is Your Country’

Crowds that were both mighty and mighty impressive assembled on Saturday in Washington, D.C. as well as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Austin and dozens of other locations (on multiple continents), as part of the aprés-inauguration movement that was set in motion on Nov. 9, the day after Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Benoist’s DCTV pals Caity Lotz, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes and Keiynan Lonsdale, plus America Ferrera (Superstore), Amber Tamblyn, Amy Poehler, Amy Schumer, Gillian Anderson, Ming-Na Wen (Agents of SHIELD), Mandy Moore (This Is Us), Erin Richards (Gotham), Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie) and Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory), are but a handful of the celebrities who participated in marches, as sampled in the photos at bottom. But Supergirl‘s Benoist had a message for the freshly minted commander-in-chief that was both direct and played off her Girl of Steel persona, evoking the explicit and inflammatory sound bite Trump was heard uttering during the taping of a 2005 appearance on Access Hollywood.

RELATEDThe Supergirl/Flash Musical Crossover: Find Out Who’s Singing

Check out Benoist’s NSFW (if you work Saturday hours, that is) sign below,, then tell us if you’ve been blown away by the attendance at the Women’s March. Again, warning: language.

💪#womensmarchonwashington A photo posted by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:43am PST