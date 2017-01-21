Veronica Mars Revival
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Veronica Mars Boss Rob Thomas Shares 'Six-Episode' Revival Update

By /

With the Gilmore Girls revival behind us, it’s time to reopen our investigation into a second Veronica Mars reunion project.

Over the summer, leading lady Kristen Bell confirmed our initial scoop that she and series creator Rob Thomas are eyeing a limited-series format vs. a fan-funded feature film this time around, telling me at Comic-Con, “We are definitely striving to do it again… And this time around we’re not going to ask the audience to pony up for anything.”

TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide
At the Television Critics Association winter press tour last week, Thomas — who was promoting iZombie Season 3 — revealed that the potential continuation would consist of a half-dozen hour-long episodes. “Kristen and I both want to figure out some way we could do a six-episode Veronica Mars mystery,” he shared. “If I were a betting man, I bet that it will happen. I just don’t know when it will be.”

Veronica Mars Movie Post Mortem: Jason Dohring on Logan's New Career, 'LoVe' and More

Two likely complications/obstacles: Bell’s commitment to NBC’s The Good Place and Thomas’ in-the-works Lost Boys remake for The CW. “We need to find a window where we could both do it,” he explained. “When actors are on network shows, most standard contracts will give them outs for, like, one episode a year of guest-starring. But then there are also sometimes outs if you’re doing something that is non-competitive. Would NBC consider a Veronica Mars thing on, like, Netflix non-competitive? We have not figured that out yet.

“Also, I’m developing Lost Boys,” he adds. “If those things weren’t happening, we might be closer to a Veronica Mars [continuation]. The Good Place, I think, is going to be on NBC for a while. And if Lost Boys goes, finding that window will be tricky. But we both want to do it.” (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)

10 Comments
  1. Moshi Moshi says:
    January 21, 2017 at 9:49 AM

    yes please!!!! i’ll give them money again if i have to!!!

    Reply
  2. Anne says:
    January 21, 2017 at 9:50 AM

    OMFGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG MAKE IT HAPPEN NOWWWWWWWWW

    Reply
  3. Riana says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:19 AM

    If they’re gonna do it, they should really get teddy Dunn back

    Reply
    • hannah says:
      January 21, 2017 at 12:27 PM

      Most likely not going to happen. He’s a lawyer now, and I don’t think he has any desire to go back to acting. There was an interview with him that came out around the time of the movie and he said something to that extent.

      Reply
  4. Stacy says:
    January 21, 2017 at 10:20 AM

    Ohh my god!!! Squeee!!! Make it happen!

    Reply
  5. Liz says:
    January 21, 2017 at 11:18 AM

    Please make it happen Netflix!!

    Reply
  6. Matt C. says:
    January 21, 2017 at 12:29 PM

    I would gladly donate money to support another revival, just as I did for the movie! But I understand that both Rob and Kristen are super busy, and I’m happy for them. But if they could just carve out a teeeeeensy bit of time for more VM, I would be even happier!!

    Reply
  7. ToyCannon says:
    January 21, 2017 at 12:38 PM

    I guess it is time I stop watching “The Good Place” because a VM revival needs to happen!

    Reply
  8. johnhelvete says:
    January 21, 2017 at 1:39 PM

    Comcast/NBC Universal owns 30% of Hulu, that might be the better option since The Good Place is on NBC. A simple solution would be that a Veronica Mars revival is not allowed to premiere during the time period that The Good Place is airing.

    Reply
ad
 