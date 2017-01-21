Veronica Mars Boss Rob Thomas Shares 'Six-Episode' Revival Update

With the Gilmore Girls revival behind us, it’s time to reopen our investigation into a second Veronica Mars reunion project.

Over the summer, leading lady Kristen Bell confirmed our initial scoop that she and series creator Rob Thomas are eyeing a limited-series format vs. a fan-funded feature film this time around, telling me at Comic-Con, “We are definitely striving to do it again… And this time around we’re not going to ask the audience to pony up for anything.”

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour last week, Thomas — who was promoting iZombie Season 3 — revealed that the potential continuation would consist of a half-dozen hour-long episodes. “Kristen and I both want to figure out some way we could do a six-episode Veronica Mars mystery,” he shared. “If I were a betting man, I bet that it will happen. I just don’t know when it will be.”

Two likely complications/obstacles: Bell’s commitment to NBC’s The Good Place and Thomas’ in-the-works Lost Boys remake for The CW. “We need to find a window where we could both do it,” he explained. “When actors are on network shows, most standard contracts will give them outs for, like, one episode a year of guest-starring. But then there are also sometimes outs if you’re doing something that is non-competitive. Would NBC consider a Veronica Mars thing on, like, Netflix non-competitive? We have not figured that out yet.

“Also, I’m developing Lost Boys,” he adds. “If those things weren’t happening, we might be closer to a Veronica Mars [continuation]. The Good Place, I think, is going to be on NBC for a while. And if Lost Boys goes, finding that window will be tricky. But we both want to do it.” (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)