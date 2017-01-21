Ratings: Last Man Standing Tops Night, Sleepy Hollow Dips to New Lows

Fox’s retooled Sleepy Hollow this Friday drew 1.92 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to new series lows.
Leading into that, Rosewood (2.9 mil/0.6) was down a tenth in the demo.
ABC’s Last Man Standing (6.9 mil/1.3) led the night in the demo, holding steady week-to-week. Dr. Ken (4.7 mil/1.0) ticked up.
Over on CBS, Hawaii Five-0 (8.4 mil/1.2) — leading out of an inauguration post mortem (4.9 mil/0.7) — slipped to its smallest audience since April while matching its series low in the demo. Blue Bloods (9.8 mil/1.2) in turn also dipped, yet as usual commanded Friday’s largest audience.
NBC’s Grimm (4.2 mil/0.8) was steady, while Emerald City (2.8 mil/0.7) dipped another 12 percent.
The CW’s Vampire Diaries (890K/0.3) hit and tied series lows, while Crazy Ex (560K/0.2) was steady.
Sleepy Hollow should have been canceled when they killed Abbie and told the audience that her story never matttered. They lost so much of their audience over the last couple of years and alienated fans. Tom Mison is fantastic but this loss is on the powers that be. Put a fork in it.
BaHAAAHAHAHAHAHAH!
Ugh, Sleepy Hollow is starting to get CW numbers.
I like Tom Mison but I think that he’s not enough to save this show unless it improves soon.
It’s only been three episodes but this does not bode well for the show at all.