Last Man Standing Ratings
Courtesy of ABC

Ratings: Last Man Standing Tops Night, Sleepy Hollow Dips to New Lows

By /

Fox’s retooled Sleepy Hollow this Friday drew 1.92 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to new series lows.

Leading into that, Rosewood (2.9 mil/0.6) was down a tenth in the demo.

RELATEDSleepy Hollow Recap: Head-Scratcher

ABC’s Last Man Standing (6.9 mil/1.3) led the night in the demo, holding steady week-to-week. Dr. Ken (4.7 mil/1.0) ticked up.

RELATED2017 Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Getting Cancelled? What’s on the Bubble?

Over on CBS, Hawaii Five-0 (8.4 mil/1.2) — leading out of an inauguration post mortem (4.9 mil/0.7) — slipped to its smallest audience since April while matching its series low in the demo. Blue Bloods (9.8 mil/1.2) in turn also dipped, yet as usual commanded Friday’s largest audience.

RELATEDGrimm Recap: And For My Next Trick, I’ll Pull a Renard Out of a Hat

NBC’s Grimm (4.2 mil/0.8) was steady, while Emerald City (2.8 mil/0.7) dipped another 12 percent.

RELATEDVampire Diaries Recap: Miss Mystic Fail

The CW’s Vampire Diaries (890K/0.3) hit and tied series lows, while Crazy Ex (560K/0.2) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 Comments
  1. Rebecca says:
    January 21, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    Sleepy Hollow should have been canceled when they killed Abbie and told the audience that her story never matttered. They lost so much of their audience over the last couple of years and alienated fans. Tom Mison is fantastic but this loss is on the powers that be. Put a fork in it.

    Reply
  2. tip says:
    January 21, 2017 at 9:01 AM

    BaHAAAHAHAHAHAHAH!

    Reply
  3. TvLover says:
    January 21, 2017 at 9:18 AM

    Ugh, Sleepy Hollow is starting to get CW numbers.
    I like Tom Mison but I think that he’s not enough to save this show unless it improves soon.
    It’s only been three episodes but this does not bode well for the show at all.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 