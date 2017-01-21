Ratings: Last Man Standing Tops Night, Sleepy Hollow Dips to New Lows

Fox’s retooled Sleepy Hollow this Friday drew 1.92 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to new series lows.

Leading into that, Rosewood (2.9 mil/0.6) was down a tenth in the demo.

ABC’s Last Man Standing (6.9 mil/1.3) led the night in the demo, holding steady week-to-week. Dr. Ken (4.7 mil/1.0) ticked up.

Over on CBS, Hawaii Five-0 (8.4 mil/1.2) — leading out of an inauguration post mortem (4.9 mil/0.7) — slipped to its smallest audience since April while matching its series low in the demo. Blue Bloods (9.8 mil/1.2) in turn also dipped, yet as usual commanded Friday’s largest audience.

NBC’s Grimm (4.2 mil/0.8) was steady, while Emerald City (2.8 mil/0.7) dipped another 12 percent.

The CW’s Vampire Diaries (890K/0.3) hit and tied series lows, while Crazy Ex (560K/0.2) was steady.

