Trump Inauguration Draws TV Audience of 30.6 Mil, Down 19% vs. Obama 2009

Friday’s coverage of Donald J. Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States amassed 30.6 million total viewers, Nielsen reports.
That tally — which accounts for live coverage from approximately 10 am to 6 pm ET, across ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, Univision, CNBC, CNN, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, Galavision, HLN and MSNBC — falls 19 percent below the audience for Barack Obama’s own first swearing-in (37.8 million), on Jan. 20, 2009, when a quarter of all households tuned in.
In D.C., Obama’s 2009 inauguration drew an in-person crowd of 1.8 million, while Trump’s… well, we quite frankly may never really know. Unvetted reports have ranged from 250,000 people to the “largest [inauguration crowd] ever” (per newly installed White House press secretary Sean Spicer). The National Park Service ceased estimating how many people attend events on the National Mall after a dispute over the headcount for the Million Man March in 1995.
The first inauguration of some previous POTUSes drew TV audiences as follows: George W. Bush (29 million, 2001), Bill Clinton (29.7 million, 1993), George H.W. Bush (23.3 million, 1989), Ronald Reagan (41.8 million, 1981), Jimmy Carter (34.1 million, 1977) and Richard Nixon (27 million, 1969).
Frankly, it disgusts me that anyone would watch that trainwreck. And before he could officially stain the White House, Trump had already violated the Constitution and is now impeachable.
Great. Then you can have even more fun with Pence.
I can’t stand Pence, either, but I’m less scared of him having access to our nuclear codes than I am Trump having access to them, so…there’s that?
As a liberal, I watched because, on the one hand, I needed to see this happen for it to sink in, and understand the new reality (show) we’re living in. On the other hand, I watched because I’m tired of being in my liberal bubble, and I decided it was the right thing to do to support the 48% of the country who voted for this man, even if I don’t much feel like supporting the man himself.
Also a liberal and to be honest wasn’t a fan of either candidates so I didn’t really have the end of the world opinion that others who are loyal Democrats have had when he was elected. For a number of reasons – because (call it denial) but when push came to shove and he was up there taking the oath, I thought reality will kick in and the people around him will have groomed him so that he tries to unite the country the way that any President (Democrat or Republican) will do so. He is an American, he will want to do the best for his own kids and grandkids and he will do his best to act presidential. The other way I rationalized him becoming President was that he doesn’t have carte blanche to do whatever he wants and there are enough Republicans who have said maybe we shouldn’t repeal Obamacare and look at how to modify it and make it better for the 20 million Americans who depend on it and the same goes for him starting WW3 – he needs approval.
But then he gets up and makes that speech yesterday, which for a guy who said he wanted to unite the country in his acceptance speech just a few weeks ago; did little to nothing to reach out to the other side as in the people who didn’t vote for him and made it sound as though we were living in a hellish country. Then Sean Spicer gets up and lets lose on the damn media about the numbers who turned up for the inauguration. I’m sorry but I was of the opinion for the longest time that career politicians are in it for themselves and maybe someone from the outside like Trump who has been in charge of a successful business could shake things up. You are now President, time to step up to the plate and do the damn job. I don’t care about how many people turned up to hear you or your fights with the media. It’s time to put your money where your mouth is and show us how you are going to “make America great again”. Otherwise shut the hell up and go back to Trump tower and let someone else do the job.
Would you wanna watch this predator and disaster be sworn in to ruin your country?
Nope…..
Trump: Biggest viewership numbers ever, once you subtract all of the dead people and illegals who watched Obama in ’09!
Sad!
Irregardless of how many people watched, it’s SOO nice to have a president with cojones again!
If by “cojones” you mean being whiny and temperamental then yeah, sure, I guess people who don’t care about their president being professional and dignified might like that.
Daaaamn Regan, those are some numbers!
I do find it funny Spicer lied so hard about viewership too. Great start!
Definitely did not watch this mess yesterday. I can’t even begin to imagine what was going through the Obamas’ minds. Obama’s being replaced by a guy who spent years questioning his birthplace and making a fuss over his birth certificate. Talk about insulting.
.
Did get a kick out of seeing the pictures comparing the massive crowd for Obama to the much smaller one for Trump, though :D. If that doesn’t say it all…
That’s what drives me nuts the most about this: conservatives complaining about how liberals won’t recognize Trump as a legitimate president. Did they just wipe the “birther” movement completely from their memories? Trump to this day hasn’t apologized for it, even though he himself acknowledged on the campaign trail it was completely false.
.
Personally I do accept Trump as POTUS, even if I’m not happy about it. But honestly folks, turnabout is fair play. You can’t spread rumors about a Democratic president being a secret Muslim born in Kenya, and then cry foul when the liberals talk about a Republican president being a vagina-groping Russian patsy. I don’t really see the difference. Trump aside, to this day I still haven’t seen any other high-ranking Republicans apologize for birtherism, either. As recently as last year, 41% of Republicans still believed Obama wasn’t born in the U.S. Whose fault is that? Just ask Newt Gingrich, who said Obama could only be understood by people who “understand Kenyan, anti-colonial behavior.” What the hell was this guy talking about?
.
Republicans had the chance to put it to bed, and they didn’t; they just made it worse. I myself don’t see anything to be gained by refusing to recognize Trump’s legitimacy, but honestly those complaining don’t have a leg to stand on, as far as I’m concerned.
Agree with every single word of your post. Well said.
Trump: “Nuh uh”
Aww, fewer people watched “the ratings machine DJT” (quoting his tweet) than the last “black president for generations” (again, quoting his tweet)? What a shame, Donnie!
You better watch out Matt. If you report the true numbers and they’re not favorable to Trump you’re going to get put on his bad list and Sean Spicer might call you out at a press briefing. It’s a horrible new world. But today’s marches by millions all across the country and the world is very encouraging. It was a thrill to see.
Trump’s people can call me directly, just as they did in the old days re “under-reported” Apprentice ratings.
Trump is going to be like the Bad Girls Club he’s going to do some crazy stuff for ratings.