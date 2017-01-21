Lifetime's Beaches Remake: Was It Everything You Would Like It To Be?

Lifetime braved sacred waters on Saturday night, serving up a remake of Beaches, the fondly remembered 1988 feature film that starred Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey.
In this version, Tony winner Idina Menzel and Nia Long played CC Bloom and Hillary Whitney, who as young girls first met not in Atlantic City but on the Venice Beach boardwalk, where they instantly formed a friendship that would first be tested by distance. Yet despite Hillary attending boarding school across the country in Connecticut, and then attending Harvard, the two stayed in touch via letters and email.
Hillary would ultimately bail on toiling for her father’s law firm and instead pay CC a visit, crashing at her very modest apartment. Things went swimmingly until John, the director of the musical CC landed the lead in, set his sights on Hillary. Though the besties weathered that brief storm of jealousy, Hillary would move back East to rekindle things with beau Brian, while CC segued into a starring role on the (dreadful-looking) sitcom Pretty Sinners. As CC’s star rose, the two grew apart — especially when CC was a no-show for both Hillary’s wedding and her father’s funeral. When Hillary made it to L.A. for the premiere of CC’s sitcom, that led to an awkward dinner for them, with John and Brian, until the ladies eventually had it out the next day over brunch. CC argued that Hillary said she would be “coming back” to California, while Hillary taunted CC for her “relationship of convenience,” grabbing John on the rebound from her.
The two scrapped their friendship and went their separate ways, until each of their romances crumbled — John didn’t want to be the dutiful “wife” of a TV star, while Hillary caught baby-resistant Brian with another woman. On top of it all, Hillary was pregnant. The two recommitted to their friendship, as evidenced by CC bailing on a Pretty Sinners comeback to be there for Tory’s birth, and then her racing out of a concert rehearsal upon learning that Hillary has been rushed to the hospital after collapsing.
Afflicted, as her mother had been, with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and possessing rare Type O blood, the prospect for Hillary did not look good, so CC moved East for the summer to take care of her and (slowly but surely) bond with adolescent Tory. After asking CC to take care of Tory (“You’ll be great, eventually”), Hillary passed away in her sleep. Days later, after scattering Hillary’s ashes into the ocean (as “Wind Beneath My Wings” plays), CC invited Tory to come live with her in California. Tory hesitated briefly, but only because she feared CC will change her mind. “No way!” she reassured. “Your mom was stuck with me for 30 years. Now you’re stuck with me, too.”
What did you think of the Beaches remake, and any deviations from the original movie? (I never saw the Midler/Hershey version, and was gobsmacked to realize we never see CC perform “Wind Beneath My Wings” — whaaaaat??)
For a lifetime movie, it was above average. Idina and Nia definitely elevated the material, but so much of the film was rushed. Bette and Barbara Hershey were so great in the original, it’s too bad because these two will be compared to them and pale in comparison. But they were good in their own right.
It was decent. But so darn rushed. In one segment alone, we had a pregnancy, birth, and collapse. Just rushing through the story too quickly. With some room to breathe, I think the final act would have had more impact. Menzel and Long were quite good though and I’ll definitely be buying the soundtrack. I gave it a B.
I was agog at how the pregnancy / birth / child aging / collapse was squeezed into, like, three total scenes. I reckon the 123-minute film (versus 88 minutes of TV-movie) gave those developments more play…?
Yup. The motion picture definitely takes time with important moments in both their lives. By the end, your heart is really broken because you feel like you know them so well.
Not good. Sorry, but her screaming voice is bad. Bad casting. Not a good actor.
She’s just too old.
I totally agree. Really was trying to give this movie a chance!
I really enjoyed it. Remakes are never as good as the original. I went in knowing that. I thought the actors did a great job.
Had to record it, so just NOW able to watch it…😢😢😢 10 minutes into it,,, and REALLY want to delete it…. Must be OLD SCHOOL.. AND TOTALLY LOVE the original!!!
What a disappointment! Trying cram a whole story minus emotions and good acting into a short period. The whole story seemed rushed. Never attempt to remake a classic for television. It doesn’t work. Idina Menzel singing is wonderful.