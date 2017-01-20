Ian Somerhalder on Elena's Presence in The Vampire Diaries' Final Episodes: 'She Is Still the Light in Damon's Life'

Even if Nina Dobrev doesn’t return to film new scenes, Vampire Diaries fans will be getting a whole lot of Elena as the CW drama barrels towards its March 10 series finale — and you have Sybil to thank for it.
Having already spent much of Season 8 warping Damon’s mind with memories of his sleeping beauty, Sybil kicks things up a notch in Friday’s episode (8/7c), which finds the gang reliving one of the series’ most iconic events: the Miss Mystic Falls pageant. As Stefan recalls in the promo below, Damon and Elena’s dance at the 2010 pageant marked the beginning of their “vomit-inducing love story.”
As you probably also noticed in the promo, Sybil is back to her old tricks, attempting to do… whatever it is she’s doing.
“I don’t know exactly what’s happening,” Ian Somerhalder admits to TVLine. “But I do know one thing: Elena never really left. She’s always ever-present, and she plays a great deal into Damon’s morality, his understanding of who he is — especially in these last episodes. Despite everything he’s gotten involved with, he’s still trying to make decisions Elena would approve of, because she is still the light in his life, even cast in the darkness of her absence.”
Sadly, Somerhalder has no update to share on Dobrev’s tentative return: “How much she’s going to physically play into things, I’m not really sure. I think they’re just finishing writing the finale now.” (Disclaimer: This interview was conducted several days before Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson completed the series finale.)
Your hopes for The Vampire Diaries‘ home stretch? Drop ’em in a comment below.
I just want to see it all span out to where we the fans will enjoy it and sorry to say… you’re chemistry u had once upon a time should be how it ends not like a Bobby Ewing wakeup dream sequence… not a How I met your mother disappointment in how I ended up with your step mom.. just make it happen and give some time and new scenes with Elena and Damon and give that #DelenaHappyEnding and bonnie her powers back and Matt being happy at the end address Caroline goes to be with Klaus since Alaric hid with the girls…
I so wanted this final season to be good. I actually had high hopes for it. But it’s just not good at the moment. The first half wasn’t good either. I’m sad.
I’m mostly just reading the recaps until the finale’ episode. You’re right, it’s not good.
Sadly if Nina was to appear they would’ve already started to toss it around to bring in more viewers. Smth like “she’s coming but watch to see when” kinda thing. They can keep Klaus as a secret to not break sc just yet. Anyhow I expected more reappearances, we more than half way into the season and have only seen Tyler (barely) and Sarah (don’t care) so far