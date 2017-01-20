Who Gets Into The Good Place? Was Will & Grace Coda But a Dream? How Did Watson Escape? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including Chicago Fire, Lethal Weapon, The Good Place and Mom!
1 | On Emerald City, who styled Dorothy’s hair as she quickly changed into her tornado-fighting gown? Unseen attendants? And shouldn’t she have changed back into street clothes/practical boots when resuming her arduous trek?
2 | Wouldn’t it be funny if MacGyver, while stranded with Jack in the Kazakhstan forest, revealed that he didn’t know how to start a simple campfire?
3 | SNL viewers, did you notice Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump was wearing a Russian flag pin during the press conference spoof?
4 | Wasn’t Sherlock‘s John Watson chained to the bottom of that well in the finale? Wouldn’t he need more than just a rope thrown down to him to get out of there?
5 | Timeless fans, you ever notice how Wyatt’s name is always the first one Lucy calls when she’s in trouble?
6 | What meal do you suppose The Bachelor‘s Corinne is referring to when she says “cheese pasta”?
7 | Watching Gotham, did you recognize David Dastmalchian, who played Joker henchman Dwight, from his Dark Knight film role as Joker henchman Thomas? And when did tech whiz Lucius Fox become an M.E.?
8 | Lucifer beds men and women: Did a single person bat an eye at that reveal?
9 | Is it time for NCIS to once and for all turn down the volume on the “Abby’s Edgy, Wacky Lab” soundtrack? (Umpteen seasons in, we “get” it, right, and would rather be able to hear the dialogue?)
10 | Watching Chicago Fire‘s Severide go through with the bone marrow donation without anesthesia (!!!), did you gain a newfound respect for him?
11 | Would This Is Us‘ Rebecca really be able to leave a message on her friend’s answering machine in 1980? Weren’t home answering machines ultra-rare back then? And among the “prequel” episode’s slight continuity hiccups, wouldn’t the mismatched muffin wrapper be the easiest to avoid?
12 | Did we miss NCIS: New Orleans‘ Patton stating outright that his “sweet” racetrack con was lifted straight from The Sting? Or, given that Sebastian was brazenly using Robert Redford’s name (Johnny Hooker) from the iconic film, does The Sting not exist in the NCIS-verse?
13 | Will the Will & Grace revival write off the series-ending flash-forwards as simply a crazy dream a character had?
14 | Could ratings for the People’s Choice Awards have declined over the years to an all-time low because viewers are wise to the fact that it’s maddeningly random which winners get announced and appear on-camera?
15 | Yes, Lethal Weapon plays fast and loose with reality, but shouldn’t Trish have recused herself from a case involving an arrest made by her husband’s partner?
16 | Are we supposed to feel guilty for hoping Salem‘s justifiably villainous Mercy survives next week’s series finale?
17 | Did Nashville‘s Rayna use up all the lotion in her bottle during that going-to-bed scene?
18 | How big a discussion do we think there was behind-the-scenes of Mom regarding how much of Chris Pratt’s henley should be tucked vs. untucked? Also, did CBS’ promos really need to awkwardly tout Pratt as a “film favorite”?
19 | Good Place spoiler alert! What do you think the real Good Place is like, if there is one? And if the flawed-yet-not-horrible Chidi and Tahani can’t get in there, who can? Saints?
20 | Were the people of Los Angeles as excited about the Rams returning as this week’s Life in Pieces suggested they were?
21 | Now that President Obama is out of office, can Access Hollywood finally retire the old interview with his family that it’s been regurgitating for weeks?
22 | When the commercial for Trulicity comes on, do you for a moment wonder what new ‘ship Arrow has come up with?
Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!
Does magic exist in Emerald City? Because if so, that's my answer.
Does magic exist in Emerald City? Because if so, that's my answer.
But would it be PLAUSIBLE?
But would it be PLAUSIBLE?
Good question, because would anyone that REALLY cares about such a thing even watch Lucifer?
Good question, because would anyone that REALLY cares about such a thing even watch Lucifer?
Who knows, maybe her friend won one or something, you don't know.
Who knows, maybe her friend won one or something, you don't know.
19 | Good Place spoiler alert! What do you think the real Good Place is like, if there is one? And if the flawed-yet-not-horrible Chidi and Tahani can’t get in there, who can? Saints?
Well, given that we now have to question everything we know, we don't know what any of their scores actually are. One thing I feel should have been a clue was why the Chili Peppers hate, out of all bands ever? So…I don't know. Maybe it's anyone above 0 actually gets in to The Good Place. Or maybe the medium place is more of a thing than we know. We can't know till September.
I can't answer that, but hadn't the family been established as Rams fans to begin with? I seem to recall that they were.
I can't answer that, but hadn't the family been established as Rams fans to begin with? I seem to recall that they were.
8- I thought lucifer has referred to being with men before or at least being attracted to them. Maybe in season 1? I didn’t know this was a “reveal.”
•
19 – I always wondered how tahani made it to the good place. That shoulda been my first clue. What a great finale!
Because the “good place” is actually hell. Imagine, you are in a place where you are told going in that everybody has lived a perfectly ‘godly’ life. Things that seem too good for anyone to accomplish. You are there with the most insufferable people you can imagine being stuck with forever. And always worrying that you could be taken down to the “bad place” if you don’t live up to these ‘standards’. Sounds like Hell to me.
And to get in to the Real Heaven is simple. Give all your burdens to Jesus.
10. I always had a thing for savior Severide (you know jumping out of windows to rescue babies and stuff), but that was a whole new level of bamf. RESPECT.
11. I’m always surprised at the prevalence of continuity screw-ups these days. I know mistakes will happen, but in the current world where gifs and side-by-side comparisons are everywhere (especially on social media), I’m confused as to why shows don’t make more of an effort with these things.
I thought there was a scene in the first season of Lucifer where he was in bed with a man and woman? I think during the first five episodes. Either way it’s not shocking Lucifer comes off as a very sexual being, doesn’t matter if it’s man or woman.
#13 – should be easy, most fans treat is this way already ;)
#6. Is it Mac and Cheese? Or just any kind of pasta with any kind of cheese? Why is it that I need an answer to this question?!
4 – Sherlock. Dropping the rope into the well was part of a closing montage to make it clear that Watson was found and rescued. We didn’t see all of the rescue.