Supernatural Trailer: Why the World 'Needs Every Last Winchester'

Supernatural‘s post-production team has done it again, with an atmospheric trailer for the CW series’ winter premiere (Thursday, Jan. 26, now at 8/7c) that makes a compelling case for why the Winchesters are essential to humanity’s survival.

As we see foreboding snippets of Dean, Sam and their mom Mary — that “I love you” followed by a gunshot can’t be good — Cas’ voice declares, “This sad, doomed little world, it needs you. It needs every last Winchester, and I will not let you die. I won’t let any of you die.”

Even Crowley, the former King of Hell, supports the brothers’ worth: “I admit they don’t sound like much, but every Armageddon… the Winchesters stopped it. Like it or not, they’re an asset we can’t afford to lose.”

And with a Season 13 renewal, we won’t be losing them any time soon.

