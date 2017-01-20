Supernatural Trailer: Why the World 'Needs Every Last Winchester'

By /

Supernatural‘s post-production team has done it again, with an atmospheric trailer for the CW series’ winter premiere (Thursday, Jan. 26, now at 8/7c) that makes a compelling case for why the Winchesters are essential to humanity’s survival.

As we see foreboding snippets of Dean, Sam and their mom Mary — that “I love you” followed by a gunshot can’t be good — Cas’ voice declares, “This sad, doomed little world, it needs you. It needs every last Winchester, and I will not let you die. I won’t let any of you die.”

Even Crowley, the former King of Hell, supports the brothers’ worth: “I admit they don’t sound like much, but every Armageddon… the Winchesters stopped it. Like it or not, they’re an asset we can’t afford to lose.”

And with a Season 13 renewal, we won’t be losing them any time soon.

Press PLAY above to watch the video, then hit the comments with your thoughts. 

2 Comments
  1. Paul J. Gorzkowski (@PaulGski) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 5:06 PM

    As a writer myself, I appreciate great creative writing as well as the talented actors chosen to portray those characters. No wonder Supernatural is going for their 13th season. They deserve every bit of the recognition they get. With the huge boasting demand of reality tv, shows like Supernatural are gems and proof that real talent still exists.

    Reply
  2. BCsDave says:
    January 20, 2017 at 5:12 PM

    I like that trailer. Suspenseful.

    Reply
