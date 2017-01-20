Once Upon a Time Casts Tiger Lily, to Serve as Blast From Hook's Dark Past

As reported earlier this month by TVLine, ABC’s Once Upon a Time will be introducing the Peter Pan character of Tiger Lily — and Native American actress Sara Tomko has landed the role.

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time Is Casting Tiger Lily, Princess From Peter Pan’s Neverland

In fairy tale lore, Tiger Lily is the princess of the Piccaninny tribe living on the island of Neverland. In assorted incarnations, she has crushed on Peter Pan and been tormented by Captain Hook — the latter of whom will figure into her Once existence.

Because of his nefarious past, Captain Hook (played by Colin O’Donoghue) has “left a long line of adversaries,” Once cocreators Eddy Kitis and Adam Horowitz tell EW.com, which broke the casting. “Tiger Lily is the latest to return and complicate his efforts to leave that past behind,” thus impeding the pirate’s redemption arc.

RELATEDOnce Upon a Time Scoop: Rose McIver to Return as Tinker Bell

Tomko’s previous TV credits include HBO’s The Leftovers, NBC’s Heartbeat and AMC’s upcoming The Son.

Once Upon a Time resumes Season 5 on Sunday, March 5, with Episode 11; Tomko will appear in Episodes 17 and 18.

Want more scoop on Once, or for any other show? Email insideline@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.