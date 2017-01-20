Ellen DeGeneres has assembled some of television’s biggest stars to thank outgoing President Barack Obama for all that he has done for the LGBT community.

The heartfelt tribute airs as part of Friday’s Ellen (check your local listings), which in many parts of the country will be broadcast following coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Among the long list of celebs who pay their respects to Obama: Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Debra Messing (Will & Grace), Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Drew Barrymore (Santa Clarita Diet), Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family), Colton Haynes (Arrow), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Nathan Lane (The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), George Takei (Star Trek), Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Jonathan Groff (Looking), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie), Tig Notaro (One Mississippi), Chris Colfer (Glee), Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) and DeGeneres’ wife, Portia De Rossi (Scandal).

“It would have been hard to believe we could have repealed Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, pass the Hate Crimes Act and legalize marriage equality all with one president, but yes, we could, and yes, we did,” DeGeneres said. “President Obama, we are all so grateful for everything you’ve done in the name of equality, kindness and love.”

