UnREAL Season 3: Caitlin FitzGerald Is Everlasting's First Female Suitor

Rachel and Quinn will love this: Everlasting‘s first-ever “suitress” has a background in sex education.

Caitlin FitzGerald (Masters of Sex) is joining the cast of UnREAL in Season 3 as Serena, the first woman to look for love on Everlasting, the Lifetime drama’s show-within-a-show, TVLine has learned.

In addition to Everlasting bosses Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn (Constance Zimmer), a few more faces are expected back in Season 3: Everlasting creator Chet (Craig Bieroko), Rachel’s abusive ex Jeremy (Josh Kelly), somewhat-seasoned producer Jay (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) and less-seasoned producer Madison (Genevieve Buchner). Production on Season 3 begins in February.

