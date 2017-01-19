Sneaky Pete Renewed for Season 2

The con will go on: Amazon has renewed Sneaky Pete for a second season.

The streaming service announced the pick-up on Thursday, less than a week after the debut of Sneaky Pete‘s first season. Giovanni Ribisi stars as a con man who assumes his cellmate’s identity after he’s released from prison; the supporting cast includes Emmy winners Margo Martindale (The Americans) and Bryan Cranston, who also co-created the show and serves as an executive producer.

RELATEDCable/Streaming Renewal Scorecard: What’s Coming Back? What’s Cancelled? What’s On the Bubble?

Sneaky Pete has been down a long road already: CBS first developed it as a pilot back in early 2015, and passed on it in May of that year. Amazon picked it up and tweaked the pilot before releasing it to its subscribers in August 2015; the streaming service then gave it a series order the following month. After the move from CBS to Amazon, Graham Yost (Justified) took over showrunning duties from co-creator David Shore (House).

Like its streaming-service peers, Amazon doesn’t release ratings data for its shows, but it did reveal that Sneaky Pete scored the second-most streams for an Amazon original series on its opening day, behind only The Man in the High Castle.

RELATEDApocalyptic Comedy Good Omens, From American Gods Author, Coming to Amazon as Limited Series Event

“Bryan Cranston and Graham Yost have done a masterful job of steering the cast to fantastic performances,” Amazon Studios head of comedy and drama Joe Lewis said in a statement. “Both the critical response and our customers’ engagement with the series are key factors in our enthusiasm to bring our audience a second season of Sneaky Pete.”

Excited for more Sneaky Pete? Let us know why you’re hooked in the comments.