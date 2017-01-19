Miguel Ferrer Dead Dies NCIS Los Angeles
NCIS: LA's Miguel Ferrer Dead at 61

By /

Actor Miguel Ferrer, who had memorable roles on NCIS: Los Angeles and Crossing Jordan, has died at the age of 61. 

Ferrer passed away Thursday after a long battle with cancer, our sister site Deadline reportsSince midway through Season 3, Ferrer has played NCIS: Los AngelesAssistant Director Owen Granger, who in the CBS drama’s Jan. 15 episode was caught in the crosshairs of the mole hunt, framed for the assault of a woman he met at a bar. He also played medical examiner Dr. Garret Macy opposite Jill Hennessy on NBC’s 2001-07 crime drama Crossing Jordan.

He was a part of the Twin Peaks universe as well, playing FBI forensics expert Albert Rosenfield on the original ABC series and reprising the role in the 1992 movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. Ferrer shot a role in Showtime’s upcoming Twin Peaks revival, once again playing Rosenfield.

“Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. “Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons [Lukas and Rafi], and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.”

55 Comments
  1. Barbie Furtado says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:40 PM

    He worked until the very end! RIP!

    Reply
    • Andrew Hass says:
      January 19, 2017 at 1:45 PM

      At least he was doing what he loved until the very end and i’m wondering if the show somehow knew the end was near and has been prepared

      Reply
      • Brian says:
        January 19, 2017 at 2:32 PM

        He appeared in the episode that aired this past Sunday and his character had been gravely injured in an episode that was “To be continued.”. The next episode airs, I believe, January 29.

        Reply
  2. Et al says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:41 PM

    Shocked beyond words.

    Rest In Peace.

    With he and Catherine Coulson, Twin Peaks will be as sad an occasion as it is joyous.

    Reply
  3. Terri Spoonemore says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:41 PM

    Will be missed. Many prayers for family peace

    Reply
  4. CourtTV says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:41 PM

    That’s sad. Very young. You could tell he’d been sick on the show.

    Reply
    • chrisze says:
      January 19, 2017 at 1:43 PM

      I agree. While watching the last epsiode I thought that he looked really bad

      Reply
    • MMD says:
      January 19, 2017 at 2:34 PM

      So did I, especially this past episode plus Hetty had made references to his poor health. I loved him on Crossing Jordan. A class act who passed way too young.

      Sincerest condolences and strength to his family, NCIS family, friends and many fans.

      Reply
  5. Elite752 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:42 PM

    Wow. RIP Mr. Ferrer I enjoyed your work on NCIS:LA and Iron Man.

    Reply
  6. fiberlicious says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:43 PM

    Didn’t know he was sick. Sad.

    Reply
  7. Andrew Hass says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:43 PM

    My condolences to his family.As for the character of Granger, i’m wondering if the show will ave him die of-screen or maybe Granger reassigned to another post but i’m sure a new character will take his place.

    Reply
  8. Steven says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:45 PM

    I was just watching Crossing Jordan. This is awful! RIP!

    Reply
  9. Rachel says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:46 PM

    RIP! :-(

    Reply
  10. chuckiechk says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:46 PM

    shocking, I’m at a lost of words.

    Reply
  11. Steve F. says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:47 PM

    Aw, man… he had a great presence in many of the projects I saw him in. RIP.

    Reply
  12. Brenda says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:52 PM

    I literally gasped when I saw this. Condolences to his family and his tv family. May he rest in peace, forever.

    Reply
  13. Annie says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:53 PM

    I knew him from Crossing Jordan. When I learned he was on NCIS LA, I stared watching the series.

    RIP did not know he had been ill.

    Reply
  14. albertj15 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:54 PM

    He was very good in the parts he played an will be missed. Rest In Peace.

    Reply
  15. Kim Barron says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:55 PM

    I liked how they gradually got Granger to be liked and part of the team. They knew he was very ill when they wrote in the conversation with Hetty about him being very sick earlier this year. I hope they give him a fitting farewell on the show.

    Reply
  16. Brigid says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:55 PM

    So sad. He was one of my mother’s favorites. An amazing character actor who will be sorely missed.

    Reply
  17. Sue Herrin says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:57 PM

    He was a great actor, and will be missed. He looked so much like his father who I was also watched during his entire career. My thoughts to the family!

    Reply
  18. hank ronson says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:59 PM

    he was also great in Robocop as bob Morton rip Miguel you will be missed

    Reply
  19. Wendy says:
    January 19, 2017 at 1:59 PM

    I remember him as a bad guy boxing coach on Law & Order: Criminal Intent and in the ER pilot when, ironically, Dr. Susan Lewis diagnosed his character with cancer. :-( If I recall, he is George Clooney’s cousin. The man was a great actor. May he RIP.

    Reply
  20. Jessica says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:00 PM

    Thats too sad another death he will be missed greatly he wasnt sounded too good the past couple of months when he was on ncis la im sure he will be killed off. My heart goes out to his family in this time of need

    Reply
  21. DavidJ says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:01 PM

    Sad to hear this. I always remember him most as the weaselly OCP guy in Robocop.

    Reply
  22. annieo53 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:03 PM

    RIP and condolences to the family. I enjoyed watching his character on #NCIS:LA and have been concerned about the actor’s health.

    Reply
  23. Ro says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:05 PM

    Shocked…

    Reply
  24. Leanna says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:08 PM

    I had been wondering if he was sick. His speech seemed affected, like he had a stroke or something. So sad :(

    Reply
  25. Elizabeth Fucci says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:09 PM

    Oh, this hurts! He will be missed, and I hope he knows how much he meant to so many fans of his shows! R.I.P., Mr. Ferrer. There will only ever be one of you, with shoes that cannot be filled. R. I. P.

    Reply
  26. Joey Padron says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:11 PM

    Sad to hear of his passing. He was such a good actor, he’ll be missed. RIP.

    Reply
  27. rumbleinthekitchen says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:11 PM

    Very sad. I had a feeling he was pretty sick because of how he looked on screen for the last few months but it’s still sad to finally get confirmation of what people had suspected. Thoughts and prayers for his family, loved ones and colleagues.

    Reply
  28. Sherrie Roe says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:12 PM

    HE was a tremendous actor. It is sad to lose such great talent.

    Reply
  29. Mike says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:12 PM

    I literally just started watching Twin Peaks for the first time last weekend. He was pretty great in it.

    Reply
  30. Sherrie Roe says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:14 PM

    HE was a fantastic actor. It is very sad to lose such great talent. My heartfelt sympathies to his family.

    Reply
  31. Polly says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:14 PM

    so sad.
    i was a huge fan since Traffic.

    Reply
  32. N says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:15 PM

    R I P

    Reply
  33. Glen says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:19 PM

    RIP, sad to hear this

    Reply
  34. Mia says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:21 PM

    Sad news. RIP

    Reply
  35. dragons3 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:23 PM

    Just shocked. I have always been a fan of his, especially in Crossing Jordan and NCIS: LA. He was very good in “The Stand”, too — scary. RIP, Mr. Ferrer. Condolences to his family and friends.

    Reply
  36. Quinn says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:24 PM

    RIP, Miguel. A solid and talented actor, especially on Crossing Jordan. You’ll be missed.

    Reply
  37. Jacque Q says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:40 PM

    I’m very sorry to hear this. He had not been looking well for quite some time and I was hoping my suspicions were off. He was a very talented man with a huge presence. He’ll be missed.

    Reply
  38. marypippert (@mewp12) says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:42 PM

    I loved this guy. He was one of my favorites. I remember him from way back to Broken Badges. He will be greatly missed.

    Reply
  39. Kevin says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:42 PM

    He was great in TV and in movies like RoboCop and Crossing Jordan among others. Sad about his passing. RIP Miguel Ferrer :-(

    Reply
  40. Mary Kelly says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:50 PM

    I knew something was wrong since I had noticed he had trouble talking and looked very thin. So young, this is sad. Loved the interacttion with Director. Hetty..RIP Miguel Ferrer, God Bless you and may God watch over your family. You will be missed..

    Reply
  41. Larc says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:57 PM

    Very sad. RIP, Miguel Ferrer (and Owen Granger).

    Reply
  42. john l says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:03 PM

    He hasn’t looked very well for quite awhile.

    Reply
  43. Andrea Sperling says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:07 PM

    Very sad :(

    Reply
  44. Subrina Pechacek says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:12 PM

    I noticed that the other day he was not looking well and I wondered if he was actually sick. I will miss him. I always liked him in any show that he played on.

    Reply
  45. Bobbie L. Washington (@ScreamingBear) says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:14 PM

    I assume that Miguel Ferrer is the frrst celebrity death of 2017.

    Reply
