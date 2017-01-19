NCIS: LA's Miguel Ferrer Dead at 61

Actor Miguel Ferrer, who had memorable roles on NCIS: Los Angeles and Crossing Jordan, has died at the age of 61.
Ferrer passed away Thursday after a long battle with cancer, our sister site Deadline reports. Since midway through Season 3, Ferrer has played NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Assistant Director Owen Granger, who in the CBS drama’s Jan. 15 episode was caught in the crosshairs of the mole hunt, framed for the assault of a woman he met at a bar. He also played medical examiner Dr. Garret Macy opposite Jill Hennessy on NBC’s 2001-07 crime drama Crossing Jordan.
He was a part of the Twin Peaks universe as well, playing FBI forensics expert Albert Rosenfield on the original ABC series and reprising the role in the 1992 movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me. Ferrer shot a role in Showtime’s upcoming Twin Peaks revival, once again playing Rosenfield.
“Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. “Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons [Lukas and Rafi], and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.”
