Apocalyptic Comedy Good Omens, From American Gods Author, Coming to Amazon as Limited Series Event

Amazon on Thursday announced that it has ordered to series Good Omens, a six-part comedy based on the acclaimed fantasy novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Neil Gaiman (American Gods) and Terry Pratchett (Colour of Magic).

Gaiman will serve as showrunner on the limited series, which is being produced in conjunction with the BBC. For those of you unfamiliar with the apocalyptic novel, the full synopsis reads as follows:

Good Omens takes place in 2018 when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. According to The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter Witch (the world’s only completely accurate book of prophecies), the world will end on a Saturday. Next Saturday, in fact. Just before dinner. So the armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan. Except Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon—both of whom have lived amongst Earth’s mortals since The Beginning and have grown rather fond of the lifestyle—are not actually looking forward to the coming war. And… someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.

It was first revealed that Good Omens was being adapted for television back in April 2016. Previously, Gaiman had said he would not adapt the apocalyptic comedy without Pratchett, who died in 2015 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. Pratchett, however, encouraged his co-author to forge on with the project in a posthumous letter.

“Almost 30 years ago, Terry Pratchett and I wrote the funniest novel we could about the end of the world, populated with angels and demons, not to mention an eleven-year old Antichrist, witchfinders and the four horsepeople of the Apocalypse. It became many people’s favourite book,” Gaiman said in a statement. “Three decades later, it’s going to make it to the screen. I can’t think of anyone we’d rather make it with than BBC Studios, and I just wish Sir Terry were alive to see it.”

“Good Omens has always been one of my favourite books, and it’s hugely exciting not just to be able to bring it to life, but to do so with scripts from Neil Gaiman himself,” said Chris Sussman, BBC Studios’ Head of Comedy. “It feels like a good time to be making a comedy about an impending global apocalypse.”

Good Omens is set to debut, rather appropriately, in 2018. Will you be watching?