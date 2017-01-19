Black-ish Spinoff Eyed at ABC

ABC is looking to expand its black-ish franchise via a spinoff centered on eldest daughter Zoey, played by Yara Shahidi, Deadline reports.

The offshoot, which is being shepherded by black-ish creator Kenya Barris, would follow Zoey as she goes off to college next season. Viewers will likely get a first look at the potential series when it airs as a backdoor pilot episode of black-ish this spring.

ABC is on something of a spinoff kick. The network recently announced plans for a ’90s-set Goldbergs offshoot revolving around high school gym teacher Rick Mellor (played by Bryan Callen).

What do you think? Would you watch a Zoey-fronted sitcom? Do you think they’ll call it college-ish? Weigh in below!