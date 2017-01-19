ABC Picks Up Sci-Fi Refugee, FBI/Magician Drama Pilots

ABC has added a pair of buzzy drama pilots to next season’s development slate.

The network has picked up two new drama pilots, The Crossing and Deception, TVLine has learned. The Crossing has a timely-sounding premise, with war refugees seeking shelter in an American town. Only there’s a sci-fi twist: The refugees are from America… and traveling back in time from 250 years in the future. The main characters include a local sheriff with a past, a federal agent and a mother looking for her refugee daughter… and of course, there’s a conspiracy at the center of everything.

Deception — not to be confused with the short-lived NBC drama of the same name from 2013 — centers on “superstar magician” Cameron Black, who uses his powers of illusion to (what else?) help the FBI solve crimes after a scandal ruins his career as a magician. Using his supernatural skills, Black will “help the government solve crimes that defy explanation and trap criminals and spies by using deception.”

Both pilots come from seasoned producers: The Crossing is from writers Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie (Scorpion, Revenge), and Deception is written by Chris Fedak (Chuck, Forever) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Blindspot creator Martin Gero.

