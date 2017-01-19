ABC Picks Up Sci-Fi Refugee, FBI/Magician Drama Pilots

ABC has added a pair of buzzy drama pilots to next season’s development slate.
The network has picked up two new drama pilots, The Crossing and Deception, TVLine has learned. The Crossing has a timely-sounding premise, with war refugees seeking shelter in an American town. Only there’s a sci-fi twist: The refugees are from America… and traveling back in time from 250 years in the future. The main characters include a local sheriff with a past, a federal agent and a mother looking for her refugee daughter… and of course, there’s a conspiracy at the center of everything.
Deception — not to be confused with the short-lived NBC drama of the same name from 2013 — centers on “superstar magician” Cameron Black, who uses his powers of illusion to (what else?) help the FBI solve crimes after a scandal ruins his career as a magician. Using his supernatural skills, Black will “help the government solve crimes that defy explanation and trap criminals and spies by using deception.”
Both pilots come from seasoned producers: The Crossing is from writers Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie (Scorpion, Revenge), and Deception is written by Chris Fedak (Chuck, Forever) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Blindspot creator Martin Gero.
Do either of these ABC pilots sound like they’re worth a try? Cast your vote in the comments.
How is Deception that different from “The Mentalist” starring Simon Baker, “Black’s Magic” starring Hal Linden and “The Magician” starring Bill Bixby?
Jonathan Creek too.
I want to support Chris Fedak and Martin Gero, but Deception sounds absolutely terrible.
LOL, Deception! I was already rolling my eyes at the generic as hell premise, but I ran my head into the wall after reading, “exec produced by BERLANTI AND GERO.” (!!!!!!!!!!)
Hell to the no. Berlanti is just churning them out, and Gero ruined Blindspot.
The Crossing is practically the same base plot as the Queen of Tearling trilogy. Spoilers: a group of people leave the USA via ships through a hole in time/possibly space (called The Crossing in the books) and they resettle and attempt to create a new society. And there is a conspiracy, natch. Only difference is that 250 years ago will be pre-Revolution era US… :/ Maybe i am reading too much into it…
The people are coming from 250 years in the future, back to modern day USA. That’s how I read it…
You’re totally right. I just got annoyed by basic plot stealing and didn’t read closely enough. Thanks!
The Crossing sounds a little like Terra Nova without the dinosaurs.
Isn’t The Crossing pretty much the exact plot of a South Park episode?
The Crossing sounds like 2015’s The Refugees. Which was a BBC Worldwide thing made with Spain, I believe.
Why do so many shows have to include a conspiracy as part of the story. A good series can stand on it’s on without this gimmick.