Will & Grace Reunion
Courtesy of Twitter

Will & Grace Returns: NBC Officially Orders 10-Episode Revival

By /

Somewhere Leslie Jordan is doing the “Told Ya So” dance.

After months of reports, rumors and innuendo, NBC is making it official: The network has ordered a 10-episode Will & Grace revival to air during the 2017-18 TV season. All four of the series’ Emmy-winning stars — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — will reprise their signature roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen, with series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan on board as showrunners and exec producers. Additionally, TV legend James Burrows, who directed every episode of the sitcom during its initial eight-year run, will helm all 10 episodes.

TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide
rr Launch Gallery

“Dave and I are absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017,” said Mutchnick in a statement.

Back in October, TVLine reported that NBC was in preliminary talks about doing a limited-run of original episodes. Buzz about a potential revival came in response to the release of a 10-minute, present-day, election-themed video which found the Emmy-winning quartet reprising their roles in support of Hillary Clinton. Two months later, Jordan — who won an Emmy for his role as Beverly Leslie — let it slip that NBC had already given the project a formal green light.

RELATEDWill & Grace Revival: New Present-Day Episode Released — Watch Now

NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke confirms that it was that “secret reunion show” that got the ball rolling. “The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons,” she adds. “Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will & Grace is one of the best.”

Adds NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt: “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Watch the first promo below:

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

25 Comments
  1. Jennifer says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:41 AM

    SQUEE!!!!! Finally. Some good news!!!

    Reply
  2. Annie says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:42 AM

    As overplayed as the reunion trope may be I am ridiculously excited for this one.

    Reply
  3. JC says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:43 AM

    The final season was AWFUL, so no thank you

    Reply
    • Eran says:
      January 18, 2017 at 10:54 AM

      Let’s call a spade a spade, the last three seasons were pretty much a train wreck. However, a hell of a lot of time has since passed, the TV landscape has changed a great deal and I for one, am willing to give them the credit to have learnt from past mistakes, enough to know what to focus on this time around so that we not have a reboot of The Special Guest Star of the Week Show with guest appearances by Will and Grace.

      Reply
  4. Allison A Barbieri says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:45 AM

    I’m super excited, but I do wonder how they will use the series ending and Will & Grace’s long time estrangement as part of this reboot…

    Reply
    • MiaB says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:47 AM

      I wondered this also. Hopefully they’ll pretend like it didn’t happen.

      Reply
    • Julia says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:54 AM

      Super excited as well, and was thinking the same thing. They pretty much wrapped up the show in the series finale.

      Reply
    • Adam says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:57 AM

      Given the finale, I’m confused on this as well. I would laugh it takes place during their estrangement with the title “Will & (Separately) Grace.”

      I would imagine they’d just rewrite that it never happened though.

      Reply
    • Kathy says:
      January 18, 2017 at 10:05 AM

      I already posted separate but just saw this. I am thinking maybe after they met up again when their kids went to college and maybe their kids will be getting married to each other! That’s the only way it would really work since they made it known that they did not speak for 18 years

      Reply
  5. Lola says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:51 AM

    Give me Jack and Karen or give me death. Yes. While I liked Will and Grace, Jack and Karen gave me life and personally were the characters I watched for.

    Reply
  6. Kathy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:03 AM

    I am thinking that maybe they will start off when they started talking again when their kids are in college, maybe they will be getting married!!!

    Reply
  7. Ann says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:03 AM

    While I’m exciting to see it come back. What are they going to do? They pretty much did a good job wrapping the series in the final episode. What are they going to do now? Show their kids falling in love? I’d rather much just have a spin-off with their kids all grown up and Will and Grace as minor characters.

    Reply
  8. Janice (@jansid) says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:03 AM

    Yeah!!! Hope rosario is back too!!!

    Reply
  9. Raul J says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:04 AM

    The problem I have with this revival is that it totally contradicts the time jump finale. This is the period thatvWillmand Grace are estranged from each other and won’t see each other again until their kids meet in college. Also, Jack is now wealthy, having inherited a fortune from Beverly Leslie and is basically supporting Karen and Rosario.

    Reply
  10. Eric7740 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:07 AM

    YES!!!!! Thank you to everyone involved!!! Can’t wait for new Will & Grace!!!

    Reply
  11. Andrew Hass says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:10 AM

    I’m happy about this.Plus NBC may want to see how these 10 episodes do before they commit to anymore.As for how Will and Grace ended, my guess is they won’t ignore it but maybe they’ll make it seem like it was a dream by one of the characters.

    Reply
  12. MMD says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:11 AM

    So thrilled. It still airs in reruns on Sat mornings for 3 hours and occasionally Sundays on W Network. I can’t even count how many times I have watched each episode and I still laugh.

    Reply
  13. Yolanda says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:13 AM

    Jesus people have you ever heard of Absolutely Fabulous? That show had like bazillion series finale and always came back after coupe years and pretended nothing happened. It’s sitcom for pete’s sake. Who cares about continuity on sitcom? And finale sucked balls so great now we can erase it from our memory.

    Reply
  14. Butch says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:17 AM

    As long as they can maintain the quality of the recent reunion, this should be great.

    Reply
  15. DJ PlaZma says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:28 AM

    yes, Yes, YES, YESSS!!!!!

    Reply
  16. Eva says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:31 AM

    Sooo, do we just all agree to pretend that finale was just a bad dream? I don’t mind.

    Reply
  17. J.B. says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:37 AM

    Please, please, PLEASE let this mean that they will somehow retcon the show’s gods awful series finale. One of the worst ones I’ve ever seen. However, I hope that they can get Bobby Cannavale to come back and play Vince and Harry Connick Jr. to play Leo. Plus some sort of tribute to Debbie Reynolds would make this so, so extra worthwhile.

    Reply
  18. Jake says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:50 AM

    Make America Bueno Again! Can’t wait.

    Reply
  19. Carlos says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:14 AM

    I guess I’m one of the few who liked the original ending. I could see how Will & Grace would stop talking for years after being so dependent on each other. Been there, done that. ;-)

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 