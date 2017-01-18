Will & Grace Returns: NBC Officially Orders 10-Episode Revival

Somewhere Leslie Jordan is doing the “Told Ya So” dance.
After months of reports, rumors and innuendo, NBC is making it official: The network has ordered a 10-episode Will & Grace revival to air during the 2017-18 TV season. All four of the series’ Emmy-winning stars — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — will reprise their signature roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen, with series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan on board as showrunners and exec producers. Additionally, TV legend James Burrows, who directed every episode of the sitcom during its initial eight-year run, will helm all 10 episodes.
“Dave and I are absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017,” said Mutchnick in a statement.
Back in October, TVLine reported that NBC was in preliminary talks about doing a limited-run of original episodes. Buzz about a potential revival came in response to the release of a 10-minute, present-day, election-themed video which found the Emmy-winning quartet reprising their roles in support of Hillary Clinton. Two months later, Jordan — who won an Emmy for his role as Beverly Leslie — let it slip that NBC had already given the project a formal green light.
NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke confirms that it was that “secret reunion show” that got the ball rolling. “The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons,” she adds. “Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will & Grace is one of the best.”
Adds NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt: “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”
Watch the first promo below:
SQUEE!!!!! Finally. Some good news!!!
As overplayed as the reunion trope may be I am ridiculously excited for this one.
The final season was AWFUL, so no thank you
Let’s call a spade a spade, the last three seasons were pretty much a train wreck. However, a hell of a lot of time has since passed, the TV landscape has changed a great deal and I for one, am willing to give them the credit to have learnt from past mistakes, enough to know what to focus on this time around so that we not have a reboot of The Special Guest Star of the Week Show with guest appearances by Will and Grace.
I’m super excited, but I do wonder how they will use the series ending and Will & Grace’s long time estrangement as part of this reboot…
I wondered this also. Hopefully they’ll pretend like it didn’t happen.
Super excited as well, and was thinking the same thing. They pretty much wrapped up the show in the series finale.
Given the finale, I’m confused on this as well. I would laugh it takes place during their estrangement with the title “Will & (Separately) Grace.”
I would imagine they’d just rewrite that it never happened though.
I already posted separate but just saw this. I am thinking maybe after they met up again when their kids went to college and maybe their kids will be getting married to each other! That’s the only way it would really work since they made it known that they did not speak for 18 years
Give me Jack and Karen or give me death. Yes. While I liked Will and Grace, Jack and Karen gave me life and personally were the characters I watched for.
I am thinking that maybe they will start off when they started talking again when their kids are in college, maybe they will be getting married!!!
While I’m exciting to see it come back. What are they going to do? They pretty much did a good job wrapping the series in the final episode. What are they going to do now? Show their kids falling in love? I’d rather much just have a spin-off with their kids all grown up and Will and Grace as minor characters.
Yeah!!! Hope rosario is back too!!!
The problem I have with this revival is that it totally contradicts the time jump finale. This is the period thatvWillmand Grace are estranged from each other and won’t see each other again until their kids meet in college. Also, Jack is now wealthy, having inherited a fortune from Beverly Leslie and is basically supporting Karen and Rosario.
Sorry for the typos.
YES!!!!! Thank you to everyone involved!!! Can’t wait for new Will & Grace!!!
I’m happy about this.Plus NBC may want to see how these 10 episodes do before they commit to anymore.As for how Will and Grace ended, my guess is they won’t ignore it but maybe they’ll make it seem like it was a dream by one of the characters.
So thrilled. It still airs in reruns on Sat mornings for 3 hours and occasionally Sundays on W Network. I can’t even count how many times I have watched each episode and I still laugh.
Jesus people have you ever heard of Absolutely Fabulous? That show had like bazillion series finale and always came back after coupe years and pretended nothing happened. It’s sitcom for pete’s sake. Who cares about continuity on sitcom? And finale sucked balls so great now we can erase it from our memory.
As long as they can maintain the quality of the recent reunion, this should be great.
yes, Yes, YES, YESSS!!!!!
Sooo, do we just all agree to pretend that finale was just a bad dream? I don’t mind.
Please, please, PLEASE let this mean that they will somehow retcon the show’s gods awful series finale. One of the worst ones I’ve ever seen. However, I hope that they can get Bobby Cannavale to come back and play Vince and Harry Connick Jr. to play Leo. Plus some sort of tribute to Debbie Reynolds would make this so, so extra worthwhile.
Make America Bueno Again! Can’t wait.
I guess I’m one of the few who liked the original ending. I could see how Will & Grace would stop talking for years after being so dependent on each other. Been there, done that. ;-)