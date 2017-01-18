Will & Grace Returns: NBC Officially Orders 10-Episode Revival

Somewhere Leslie Jordan is doing the “Told Ya So” dance.

After months of reports, rumors and innuendo, NBC is making it official: The network has ordered a 10-episode Will & Grace revival to air during the 2017-18 TV season. All four of the series’ Emmy-winning stars — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — will reprise their signature roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen, with series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan on board as showrunners and exec producers. Additionally, TV legend James Burrows, who directed every episode of the sitcom during its initial eight-year run, will helm all 10 episodes.

“Dave and I are absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to write what Will, Grace, Jack and Karen are thinking about in 2017,” said Mutchnick in a statement.

Back in October, TVLine reported that NBC was in preliminary talks about doing a limited-run of original episodes. Buzz about a potential revival came in response to the release of a 10-minute, present-day, election-themed video which found the Emmy-winning quartet reprising their roles in support of Hillary Clinton. Two months later, Jordan — who won an Emmy for his role as Beverly Leslie — let it slip that NBC had already given the project a formal green light.

NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke confirms that it was that “secret reunion show” that got the ball rolling. “The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons,” she adds. “Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will & Grace is one of the best.”

Adds NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt: “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Watch the first promo below: