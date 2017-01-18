This Is Us Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

This is… a significant pickup: NBC has renewed This Is Us for a second and third season, NBC announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Each season will consist of 18 episodes.
The freshman family drama was an out-of-the-gate smash for the network, commercially and critically. Just days after premiering to 10.1 million total viewers and a 2.8 demo rating — the fall’s top-rated series launch — This Is Us received a full, 18-episode order for its freshman run. To date, it has averaged 9.6 million weekly viewers and a 2.6 rating, steadily dominating Tuesday nights in both measures. The Dan Fogelman drama also landed on a slew of Top 10 lists (TVLine’s included), and scored three Golden Globe nominations.
This Is Us also stands as TV’s No. 2-rated drama overall, trailing only Fox’s Empire.
“We all got our wish that this is a hit show,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “This Is Us is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we’re grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman. In a world where there are literally hundreds of television dramas, we’re proud to have one of the very best that is also one of the highest-rated.”
This is Us is not a good show “tried” to watch 3 different times we had to switch were really bored
I think there are a lot of people who would disagree with you on this… sure, it’s not a show with a lot of “action”, it’s a character-based show and that’s not everyone’s cup of tea. That doesn’t make it a bad show. If you don’t like it, don’t watch it, simple as that.
You are one of the only ones who think so…and I did say one of. I know there might be more, but people who enjoy this show outweigh the people who don’t
Definitely disagree
Ok-not caring for a show is one thing. The show not being good is not based on your opinion. I didn’t like The Sopranos, but I know it was considered a great show.
I agree. I tried watching and it seems very bland and dull. I couldn’t understand what was so special about it as it was ultimately boring. But to each their own so I’m happy for the fans that they get two more seasons.
You “tried” the show & didn’t enjoy it – that doesn’t mean it isn’t a good show. There are no shows in the history of TV that were thought to be “good” by 100% of the viewers. That’s why there are 8 million channels & various platforms to watch whatever you personally like.
This is Us is about real-life stuff that happens to real people. I think it’s great !! People who don’t like it just have short attention-spans.
Like there was any doubt!
So refreshing to see a show like this more to real life than the many superhero or gory ones they have in abundance now. Also goes for the many many comedy shows
I totally agree! How many superhero shows can you really watch? Not all of us are comic book nerds. A little humanity every now and then would kill us.
The great thing about this show is, that it’s written really well.
This show is really good. Finally gave it a try and loved it.
Great news. I hope it can avoid the dreaded sophomore slump and keep the quality up.
This news makes me happy. Two more seasons of This Is Us is really something. Don’t know what NBC is going to do with two of its breakout shows in Timeless and The Good Place.
Timeless isn’t a breakout. Neither is The Good Place. Thought The Good Place will get renewed. I can’t say the same about Timeless.
You know what happens when you have a different opinion towards me – YOU JUST MADE THE LIST
I think Timeless will get cancelled. Mondays’ episode had less than three and a half million viewers, and was well below one in the demo. Some episodes have been OK, but how many more events can they rewrite? I also really hate the Garcia character.
I understand a 2nd season, but shouldn’t they have waited before a third? What if this show goes the route of Unreal? Comedies I can understand getting multiple season pickups but not dramas too much can happen.
Even if there’s a ridiculous drop in quality it would take a lot for the show to drop in the ratings to the low 1s in the demos a lot of NBC’s other dramas get.
I don’t know, didn’t Revolution fall super fast in its second season? I loved that show and I thought it’s ratings fell pretty quickly in the 2nd season with the timeslot move. I didn’t watch it, but Glee is another one that comes to mind.
.
I like This Is Us but I never understand networks renewing for 2 seasons. Leave yourself some flexibility, people!
Yes!!! Truly a really good show and deserves this renewal.
I don’t watch the show, but I am thrilled for its fans.
History has shown shows get complacent/lazy when they’re picked up for more than one season at a time. The Big Bang Theory is one of the more recent examples, but it dates back to two of my favorite shows, Roseanne and The Drew Carey Show. Great shows for most of their run, but almost unwatchable after they were renewed for two seasons. I wish the networks would realize this.
wow I didn’t know that Drew got renewed for multiple seasons in one year
You’re comparing an hour-long drama with 3 half-hour comedies…apples and oranges!
I don’t see how?
The good thing is they left it at 18eps. Many times it’s when they keep increasing the amount, that stories get muddled.
I’m glad for them and I do enjoy this show, however I enjoyed parenthood a lot more.
Really? I like this more. But I just watched Parenthood. So maybe because I had watched this first. Haha. I liked Parenthood and the cast but I Love this cast.
I don’t understand people who compare the two. They both deal with families….that’s it. The style of storytelling is completely different. I loved Parenthood, but I love this too.
Well i don’t think was a big surprise.Plus This Is Us been renewed for two more seasons gives the show’s producers time to really dig deep and not worry about cancellation
This is Us getting a Season 2 was a no-brainer. But they might regret that Season 3 renewel. I was a big fan of the show for the first few episodes; but I’m already starting to lose interest. I noticed other people have said they are as well. When the ratings do start to finally drop, I have a feeling they will drop hard in a short amount of time.
I’m so thrilled to hear this. And I’m glad they kept them as 18 episodes so each season can just be crafted out
Great! Hopefully, the 2-season pickup will help them retain the entire casts because the busier actors will work in other roles around this show’s production schedule (similar to Viola Davis in How To Get Away With Murder).
Incredible news…I hope the show stays grounded…and doesn’t feel the need to go bigger and bolder in season 2 just to keep the audience. It’s a success because of its’ down to earth nature & how it connects to viewers in a very real way.
Nice. But how long will Jack(Milo) be around with his inevitable death? Flashbacks only work for so long with any show. My only gripe with the show thus far is the need to axe Jack in the present. Boo.
There has been no indication of what point (in the timeline) Jack died, so there is no reason that he has to be killed sooner rather later…problem solved.
We know Jack is alive when the kids were in high school because of the boys’ fight during football game. When Kevin was consoling the widow at the funeral that he and Olivia crashed, there was some mention of the 15-year old boy losing his father. Kevin said he could relate, so I assumed that the kids were in their late teens when Jack died.
I thought viewers were guessing Jack died when the kids were like 15 or am I imagining this?
My thought too. The fact we found out Jack is indeed dead in the present was a huge turnoff for me on the entire show, mainly because his and Mandy’s chemistry is so wonderful. And what about her singing? I’d rather they stayed in the past and make it period!
They’ll have to find ways to keep the show interesting and good without it turning into a soap opera.
Well they just went back to right before the triplets. There’s his whole life before that they can do. Plus about ten years or so in between what we’ve seen & his death.
I am just excited Justin Hartley finally is on my TV and in primetime (by finally I asp mean steadily).
Maybe they can cast his wife, Chrishel Stause, in a recurring role.
My bad: they’re engaged, not yet married. Either way, cast Chrishell on the show!
It’s hard to keep character based shows feeling fresh and so it will be interesting to see the quality and ratings both next season and then by season 3. NBC can technically always backtrack on season 3 if it totally tanked next year (see the many shows that were renewed for another season prior to their premieres and then bombed and weren’t renewed), although they would probably still give a season 3 to try and “fix” it. I like the show and think the time aspect of it gives it a little more story telling opportunities than other “character based” shows, so we’ll see what happens…
Great news. I hope that the show continues to be well written. I also hope that the storyline for the character of Kevin improves as that is often for me the most boring part of the show.
I know, the whole play storyline is boring, but I think it was a way to get all 3 siblings in the same place (NYC area). We’ll see how it goes.
I love this show!
The show is SO artificial, not realistic. It would have been more of a rarity for a couple to have adopted a black kid at that time. Shouldn’t the baby have been turned over to Child Services? It seems as if they practically walked out of the hospital with all three babies. Then, the creators throw in the fat girl with her issues. Let’s get that demographic, too. Let’s cover another base by having the black man’s birth father suddenly show up. Give him cancer because health/insurance issues are big news. Have him be gay, too, but the love of his life should be white. Don’t omit the senior citizens. The doctor has lost his wife and has difficulty moving on. So, they’ve targeted: young marrieds; adoption; inter-racial families; gays; inter-racial love; the sick and dying; seniors; the obese. Surely, if a person tunes in, he will be able to find the group with which he can identify. They’ve thrown in everything but the kitchen sink. What’s next? Transgender? Assisted suicide? Abortion? Bankruptcy? Birth defects? Selling Avon door-to-door?
so much unchecked idiocy from this multi=phobic cracker, i don’t know where to start. anyone else want to go first lol
Wow, evidently you have a problem with diversity. Don’t force yourself to watch.
Lmao, you’re salty because everyone isn’t straight, white, and biologically related? Grow up hahaha
I like the show but am getting more disillusioned for some of the reasons you mentioned. Sick of being lectured about how bad the black guy had it because of prejudice. Also, Sterling Brown plays all his roles the same. Amy Wives which he was in he was the same stare you down person with little expression. Sick of the queer father who naturally has a white partner, oh joy, of course because every other person on tv is homosexual, then the constant obesity story–I like Kate and they need to do more with the character than that. I am waiting for the abortion story and then will tune out. Gosh I love The Middle for its just great acting and stories.
You sound like such an enlightened, open minded person…Not!
The babies were born in 1986. Not exactly the dark ages in terms of bi-racial families and adoptions.
They were born in 1980 since they turned 36 in the first episode.
Still, there have always been bi-racial families, they just weren’t shown on TV.
We need more families driven dramas. Look at ABC with their family driven comedies.
So happy about the news! Thank you NBC! Glad they will stay at 18 episodes for both seasons.
This Is Us is one of the best new shows this year along with Timeless and Emerald City, and they are all on NBC, so I hope the other 2 get renewed too.