This Is Us Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3

This is… a significant pickup: NBC has renewed This Is Us for a second and third season, NBC announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Each season will consist of 18 episodes.

The freshman family drama was an out-of-the-gate smash for the network, commercially and critically. Just days after premiering to 10.1 million total viewers and a 2.8 demo rating — the fall’s top-rated series launch — This Is Us received a full, 18-episode order for its freshman run. To date, it has averaged 9.6 million weekly viewers and a 2.6 rating, steadily dominating Tuesday nights in both measures. The Dan Fogelman drama also landed on a slew of Top 10 lists (TVLine’s included), and scored three Golden Globe nominations.

This Is Us also stands as TV’s No. 2-rated drama overall, trailing only Fox’s Empire.

“We all got our wish that this is a hit show,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment, in a statement. “This Is Us is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we’re grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman. In a world where there are literally hundreds of television dramas, we’re proud to have one of the very best that is also one of the highest-rated.”