The Leftovers' Carrie Coon Teases Finale: 'They Chose the Right Ending'

Another bad break awaits The Leftovers‘ long-suffering Nora Durst.

HBO on Wednesday dropped a fresh batch of photos from the drama’s upcoming third and final season, and one of them shows Carrie Coon‘s heroine sporting an arm cast while canoodling in bed with Justin Theroux’s Kevin. Who broke my beloved Nora’s wrist?! We’ll have to wait until the drama returns in April to get an answer, but feel free to speculate in the comments (after you’ve checked out the four other, equally confounding new images via the gallery to the right).

In the meantime, I spoke to Coon at the Television Critics Association winter press tour last week (prior to the release of these new pics), and she expressed confidence that viewers will have a favorable response to the series’ eight-episode swan song.

“In my humble opinion, the ending is satisfying,” she assured me. “There are a lot of directions the show could’ve taken, and, I feel in my Nora Durst heart, that they chose the right one. I approve of the direction the show went with.”

As we previously reported, Season 3 — which was shot on location in Texas and Australia — will also feature returning series regulars Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler, Margaret Qualley, Chris Zylka and Janel Moloney. Additionally, Season 2’s entire Murphy clan — i.e. Regina King, Kevin Carroll, Jovan Adepo and Jasmin Savoy-Brown — will return, as will Scott Glenn as Kevin’s dad.

Executive producer Damon Lindelof recently teased that Season 3 may not feel quite like The Leftovers to which fans are accustomed. Besides the new Down Under locale, it’s also, obviously, “ending, and that’s infusing it with a certain degree of energy that’s different, perhaps, than the previous seasons.”