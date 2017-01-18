Star Trek: Discovery Casts True Blood's James Frain as Spock's Father

Here’s a piece of casting that’s sure to prick up your ears: Star Trek: Discovery has tapped True Blood’s James Frain to play Spock’s father Sarek.

First introduced in the original Star Trek, Sarek has made a handful of appearances throughout the franchise over the last five decades.

At the Television Critics Association press tour in August, the CBS All Access series’ then-showrunner Bryan Fuller said the 13-episode first season would “bridge the gap between Enterprise and the original series” and would deal with an incident in Starfleet history “that had been talked about but never fully explored. [We’re telling] that story through a character who is on a journey that is going to teach her how to get along with others in the galaxy.”

Fuller stepped down as showrunner earlier this fall due to creative differences. “I’m not involved in production, or post-production,” he recently confirmed. “So I can only give them the material I’ve given them and hope that it is helpful for them. I’m curious to see what they do with it.”

Frain joins a cast that also includes Sonequa Martin-Green (The Walking Dead), Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Doug Jones (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Anthony Rapp (Rent), Shazad Latif (Penny Dreadful) and Chris Obi (American Gods).

The series’ initial Winter 2017 premiere was pushed to May. Now comes word that the reboot likely won’t launch until this summer or fall — first on CBS network before moving to CBS All Access.