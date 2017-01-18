Star Trek: Discovery Gets Delayed Again by CBS, No Premiere Date Set

Star Trek: Discovery is going to be stuck in the docking bay for a little longer.

The new Trek TV show won’t premiere in May as previously announced, EW.com reports. This is the second time the CBS All Access series has been delayed; it was originally slated to debut in February 2017, then got pushed back to May. Now the show doesn’t have a premiere date at all.

RELATEDStar Trek: Discovery Casts True Blood‘s James Frain as Spock’s Father

Discovery‘s voyage to TV has been bumpy already: Original showrunner Bryan Fuller stepped down in October, replaced by Aaron Harberts and Gretchen Berg. Fuller now says he won’t be involved in Discovery at all, beyond writing the pilot. The show has announced some key casting, though, including The Walking Dead‘s Sonequa Martin-Green as the lead character.

CBS won’t confirm that Discovery‘s premiere date has changed, but released a statement:

Production on Star Trek: Discovery begins next week. We love the cast, the scripts and are excited about the world the producers have created. This is an ambitious project; we will be flexible on a launch date if it’s best for the show. We’ve said from the beginning it’s more important to do this right than to do it fast. There is also added flexibility presenting on CBS All Access, which isn’t beholden to seasonal premieres or launch windows.

Trek fans: Are you starting to get impatient with Discovery‘s delays? Beam down to the comments and share your thoughts.