People's Choice Awards 2017 Winners: Priyanka Chopra, Big Bang and More

Our country’s democratic process may be flawed, but when it comes to entertainment — specifically the People’s Choice Awards — never forget that the popular vote still matters.

Wednesday’s ceremony featured a mind-boggling 32 television-related categories, resulting in some truly phenomenal face-offs — Hilary Duff vs. Vera Farmiga? Sure, why not! — and more than a few surprise victories. Scroll down to see the full list of 2017 winners, which will be updated throughout the show:

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez, Shades of Blue

Favorite Actor in a New TV Series: Matt LeBlanc, Man With a Plan

Favorite Actress in a New TV Series: Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Favorite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House

Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ballers

Favorite Network TV Drama: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Favorite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy

Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra, Quantico

Favorite Competition TV Show: The Voice

Favorite New TV Comedy: Man With a Plan

Favorite New TV Drama: This Is Us

Favorite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Favorite Network TV Comedy: The Big Bang Theory

Awards still to be announced, post-ceremony:

* Favorite TV Show

* Favorite Network TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show

* Favorite Cable TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show

* Favorite TV Crime Drama

* Favorite Comedic TV Actor

* Favorite Dramatic TV Actor

* Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor

* Favorite Cable TV Drama

* Favorite Cable TV Actor

* Favorite Cable TV Actress

* Favorite Premium Drama Series

* Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series

* Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

* Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

* Favorite Daytime Talk Show Hosting Team

* Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host

* Favorite Animated TV Show

Did your favorite shows and stars win big this year? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the winners (so far) below.