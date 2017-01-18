People's Choice Awards Winners
Courtesy of ABC (2), Netflix

People's Choice Awards 2017 Winners: Priyanka Chopra, Big Bang and More

By /

Our country’s democratic process may be flawed, but when it comes to entertainment — specifically the People’s Choice Awards — never forget that the popular vote still matters.

RELATEDPeople’s Choice Awards 2016: Dakota Fannings’ Dress Disaster and 8 More WTF? Moments

Wednesday’s ceremony featured a mind-boggling 32 television-related categories, resulting in some truly phenomenal face-offs — Hilary Duff vs. Vera Farmiga? Sure, why not! — and more than a few surprise victories. Scroll down to see the full list of 2017 winners, which will be updated throughout the show:

Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez, Shades of Blue

Favorite Actor in a New TV Series: Matt LeBlanc, Man With a Plan

Favorite Actress in a New TV Series: Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Favorite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House

Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ballers

Favorite Network TV Drama: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Favorite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy

Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka ChopraQuantico

Favorite Competition TV Show: The Voice

Favorite New TV Comedy: Man With a Plan

Favorite New TV Drama: This Is Us

Favorite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Favorite Network TV Comedy: The Big Bang Theory

Awards still to be announced, post-ceremony:
* Favorite TV Show
* Favorite Network TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show
* Favorite Cable TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show
* Favorite TV Crime Drama
* Favorite Comedic TV Actor
* Favorite Dramatic TV Actor
* Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor
* Favorite Cable TV Drama
* Favorite Cable TV Actor
* Favorite Cable TV Actress
* Favorite Premium Drama Series
* Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series
* Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
* Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
* Favorite Daytime Talk Show Hosting Team
* Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host
* Favorite Animated TV Show

Did your favorite shows and stars win big this year? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the winners (so far) below.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

13 Comments
  1. Kim R says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:31 PM

    Kevin Hart won something before Dwyane. 😊

    Reply
  2. Marc says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:39 PM

    Matt LeBlanc won over Kevin James guess people did not like the show like that

    Reply
  3. Bella says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:48 PM

    The election is over. Get over it? The system is flawed? Because you didn’t get your way for once? Keep whining and the orange-haired nincompoop will get re-elected.

    Reply
  4. claudiagail says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:48 PM

    Popular vote is a bit of a misnomer, as one can vote as many times as they want in a category (or use robo voting as it is all done online). Not really a true measure of popularity, and the show itself isn’t worth watching.

    Reply
  5. Leia says:
    January 18, 2017 at 6:54 PM

    It’s not a popular vote, it’s a who has no life and votes over and over again day after day, from their devices, it’s lame, remember when 90 million voted on AI, reaallly?

    Reply
  6. Judi says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:19 PM

    I wish they would say which tv shows the nominees are on, I don’t know who half these people are.

    Reply
  7. Dude says:
    January 18, 2017 at 7:24 PM

    More like, whoever actually bothers to show up, gets the award.

    Reply
  8. Judi says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:02 PM

    Did it just end without announcing all the winners??

    Reply
  9. Jacqui Young says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:03 PM

    The show has ended and I still don’t know how my Outlander team made out???

    Reply
  10. Liz says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:04 PM

    Wow. The ‘people’ have a very strange opinion on good acting. The Rock? Priyanka Chopra? Seriously? They like ‘This is Us’, but apparently they don’t like the acting. That just makes me sad.

    Reply
  11. Linda says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:10 PM

    The winners always know if they won, that is why they are there to accept the awards (if they decide to be). Most categories aren’t aired because God forbid, they have an award show to hand out awards and not waste most of the time dilly dallying.

    Reply
  12. TvLover says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:11 PM

    I stopped watching the People’s Choice Awards A few years ago.

    And I mean no offense to those that voted, but . . .
    What is the point of televising this award show when it takes probably four hours. And even then hardly anyone, if anyone gets awarded.
    Sorry but the PCA awards should just be on their site.
    Way too many chategories to struggle through.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 