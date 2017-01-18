People's Choice Awards 2017 Winners: Priyanka Chopra, Big Bang and More

Our country’s democratic process may be flawed, but when it comes to entertainment — specifically the People’s Choice Awards — never forget that the popular vote still matters.
Wednesday’s ceremony featured a mind-boggling 32 television-related categories, resulting in some truly phenomenal face-offs — Hilary Duff vs. Vera Farmiga? Sure, why not! — and more than a few surprise victories. Scroll down to see the full list of 2017 winners, which will be updated throughout the show:
Favorite TV Crime Drama Actress: Jennifer Lopez, Shades of Blue
Favorite Actor in a New TV Series: Matt LeBlanc, Man With a Plan
Favorite Actress in a New TV Series: Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Favorite Premium Comedy Series: Fuller House
Favorite Premium Series Actor: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ballers
Favorite Network TV Drama: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite Daytime TV Host: Ellen DeGeneres, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Favorite Cable TV Comedy: Baby Daddy
Favorite Premium Series Actress: Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Favorite Dramatic TV Actress: Priyanka Chopra, Quantico
Favorite Competition TV Show: The Voice
Favorite New TV Comedy: Man With a Plan
Favorite New TV Drama: This Is Us
Favorite Comedic TV Actress: Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Favorite Network TV Comedy: The Big Bang Theory
Awards still to be announced, post-ceremony:
* Favorite TV Show
* Favorite Network TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show
* Favorite Cable TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show
* Favorite TV Crime Drama
* Favorite Comedic TV Actor
* Favorite Dramatic TV Actor
* Favorite TV Crime Drama Actor
* Favorite Cable TV Drama
* Favorite Cable TV Actor
* Favorite Cable TV Actress
* Favorite Premium Drama Series
* Favorite Premium Sci-Fi/Fantasy Series
* Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
* Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
* Favorite Daytime Talk Show Hosting Team
* Favorite Late Night Talk Show Host
* Favorite Animated TV Show
Kevin Hart won something before Dwyane. 😊
Matt LeBlanc won over Kevin James guess people did not like the show like that
The election is over. Get over it? The system is flawed? Because you didn’t get your way for once? Keep whining and the orange-haired nincompoop will get re-elected.
Popular vote is a bit of a misnomer, as one can vote as many times as they want in a category (or use robo voting as it is all done online). Not really a true measure of popularity, and the show itself isn’t worth watching.
It’s not a popular vote, it’s a who has no life and votes over and over again day after day, from their devices, it’s lame, remember when 90 million voted on AI, reaallly?
I wish they would say which tv shows the nominees are on, I don’t know who half these people are.
More like, whoever actually bothers to show up, gets the award.
Did it just end without announcing all the winners??
As usual, unfortunately. The rest will be announced via a press release, and we’ll update our list.
The show has ended and I still don’t know how my Outlander team made out???
Wow. The ‘people’ have a very strange opinion on good acting. The Rock? Priyanka Chopra? Seriously? They like ‘This is Us’, but apparently they don’t like the acting. That just makes me sad.
The winners always know if they won, that is why they are there to accept the awards (if they decide to be). Most categories aren’t aired because God forbid, they have an award show to hand out awards and not waste most of the time dilly dallying.
I stopped watching the People’s Choice Awards A few years ago.
And I mean no offense to those that voted, but . . .
What is the point of televising this award show when it takes probably four hours. And even then hardly anyone, if anyone gets awarded.
Sorry but the PCA awards should just be on their site.
Way too many chategories to struggle through.