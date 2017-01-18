Is Days of Our Lives Cancelled? NBC Boss Says: 'I Don't Think It's Over Yet'

The reports of Days of Our Lives‘ cancellation may have been greatly exaggerated.
The long-running NBC daytime soap was rumored to be on the chopping block earlier this month after the network signed Fox News alum Megyn Kelly and offered her a daytime news program. But NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt cautioned soap fans that the fate of Days hasn’t been settled yet.
“We don’t make a decision for another couple months,” Greenblatt told TVLine at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. “But I don’t think it’s over yet.”
Greenblatt also doesn’t think that Days, a NBC daytime staple since its 1965 premiere, will necessarily be affected by Kelly’s arrival. “Everybody assumed that she would kill that show. And that’s a bad assumption,” he says. “It’s still too early to know where she’s going to be in daytime. And we have a lot of news hours in daytime, so there’s some flexibility.”
Current contracts for the Days cast and producers only run through the end of 2017, so the clock is ticking on a possible renewal. But Greenblatt says the network would make an effort to give Days fans plenty of notice if they do decide to pull the plug: “We would try to do that. Unfortunately, soap operas are written so far ahead of when they air… like, six months. But yeah, we would try to be respectful.”
Days fans, what do you think? Is the end near? Give us your take in the comments.
I love Days of Our Lives but it’s time for it to end.
While it would be nice to take his words at face value, I do believe the end is near for DOOL. NBC has plenty of hours for Kelly? Yes I suppose they do but I don’t see NBC yanking any of the Today shows hours and I guess it depends on the rest of their line up. Days is the easiest to pull because its the more expensive of their shows. So sad to see the soap operas of daytime fade away
It’s over.
And then there will only be 3 left.
And soon those will be over, too.
RIP soaps.
Not all soaps are written six months ahead; that’s a Days thing. I was a die-hard fan in the 80s/90s and still tune in occasionally (have see the Horton Christmas tree!) but I think they alienated a lot of longtime viewers by killing off beloved characters. With so much competition for viewership, it’s just a matter of time before all of the soaps are gone.
I sure hope it’s not over for the Days fans out there. Never really watched it much (except for Will and Sonny), but I know it’s vast history. I still mourn One Life to Live every day. I know people will find that weird, but they do get in your heart (even when the stories are silly and lame), soap characters are more than characters, they truly do become friends when you watch them daily for 40 or more years. Even though the writing has been horrid of late, I dread the day GH gets the axe.
The only show I DVR is Days. I work 12-14 hour days and live a drama free life. However, I enjoy my daily dose of Salem drama. The characters have been a part of my life for 35+ years. If it gets cancelled, so will my cable.