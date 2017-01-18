Is Days of Our Lives Cancelled? NBC Boss Says: 'I Don't Think It's Over Yet'

The reports of Days of Our Lives‘ cancellation may have been greatly exaggerated.

The long-running NBC daytime soap was rumored to be on the chopping block earlier this month after the network signed Fox News alum Megyn Kelly and offered her a daytime news program. But NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt cautioned soap fans that the fate of Days hasn’t been settled yet.

“We don’t make a decision for another couple months,” Greenblatt told TVLine at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. “But I don’t think it’s over yet.”

Greenblatt also doesn’t think that Days, a NBC daytime staple since its 1965 premiere, will necessarily be affected by Kelly’s arrival. “Everybody assumed that she would kill that show. And that’s a bad assumption,” he says. “It’s still too early to know where she’s going to be in daytime. And we have a lot of news hours in daytime, so there’s some flexibility.”

Current contracts for the Days cast and producers only run through the end of 2017, so the clock is ticking on a possible renewal. But Greenblatt says the network would make an effort to give Days fans plenty of notice if they do decide to pull the plug: “We would try to do that. Unfortunately, soap operas are written so far ahead of when they air… like, six months. But yeah, we would try to be respectful.”

Days fans, what do you think? Is the end near? Give us your take in the comments.